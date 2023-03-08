ROXBURY, Mass. – St. Raphael Academy senior Devan Kipyego defended his boys’ 1,000-meter title at last Saturday’s 35th annual New England Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center, but unlike his victory at last year’s meet, which saw him win the event by 0.07 of a second, the All-American runner was able to put a little distance between him and the runner-up finisher.
The Iowa State University-bound Kipyego took first place in a time of 2:29.51 that was more than two seconds faster than Lucian Gleiser of Hanover, N.H., who clocked a time of 2:31.62 that held off the third-place finisher by 0.04 of a second and the third-place runner by 0.2 of a second.
Also earning All-New England honors was Kipyego’s classmate, Ethan McCann-Carter, who placed fourth in the boys’ long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
On the girls’ side, the Saints’ 4x800 relay team of senior Tyla Forbes, juniors Chandaniey Boyce and Rory Sullivan, and sophomore Faith Perry took 14th place in a school-record time of 9:55.15.
The Saints also received top-20 places from junior Jeremiah Rocha, who placed 16th in the boys’ mile in a time of 4:27.39, and the boys’ 4x800 relay squad of seniors Pedro Mayol and Andrew Worden and sophomores Devan Tavares and Noah Vanhorn, which finished 17th in 8:34.50.
Also taking 20th place in his event was Tolman High senior Youton Doe, who finished 20th in the 600 in a personal-best time of 1:26.51 that was 0.49 of a second faster than the time he turned in at the state meet on Feb. 18. Doe’s appearance at this meet marked the first time in a couple of decades that a member of the Tigers’ indoor track team competed in the regionals.
Nine of the Saints’ athletes that competed in the New Balance meet will venture back up Route 95 this weekend for the New Balance National Championships at The Track, New Balance’s new $300 million facility next to its headquarters on Guest Street in Boston.
Head coach Chris Magill reported on Monday morning that on Friday night, Rocha, Tavares, Mayol, and Kipyego will team up to run in the Championship Division’s distance medley relay, and Boyce, Forbes, Perry, and Sullivan will race in the girls’ Rising Stars’ distance medley relay.
On Sunday morning, Kipyego will run in the Championship Division’s mile, while McCann-Carter will compete in the Championship Division’s long jump.
Kipyego currently owns the third-fastest time in the nation in the mile, thanks to his school-record time of 4:01.04 that he clocked at the Last Chance National Qualifier on Feb. 26 at Boston University.
Also turning in personal-best times at that meet were Boyce in the girls’ 800 meters (2:18.90), Rocha in the boys’ 800 (1:59.82), and Vanhorn in the boys’ 3,000 (9:23.11). Boyce’s time is the second-best in the state, while Rocha’s time is the third-fastest clocking.
