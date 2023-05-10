BARRINGTON – The St. Raphael Academy boys’ outdoor track and field team placed as high at third at the Eastern Division championship meet for the first time in 21 years last Saturday afternoon at Barrington High’s Victory Field, as the Saints scored 82.5 points to finish behind the host Eagles, which scored a state-best 265.5 to win its third straight division title, and Portsmouth, which had 134.5.

Twenty-four of the Saints’ points came in the 1,500-meter run, as they swept the top three places behind senior Devan Kipyego (4:03.92), junior Jeremiah Rocha (4:04.75), and sophomore Noah Vanhorn (4:18.02), and 21 more came in the 800, with senior Pedro Mayol winning the event (2:03.75) and sophomore Devan Tavares (2:08.06) and senior Andrew Worden (2:09.08) grabbing the third and fourth places.

