BARRINGTON – The St. Raphael Academy boys’ outdoor track and field team placed as high at third at the Eastern Division championship meet for the first time in 21 years last Saturday afternoon at Barrington High’s Victory Field, as the Saints scored 82.5 points to finish behind the host Eagles, which scored a state-best 265.5 to win its third straight division title, and Portsmouth, which had 134.5.
Twenty-four of the Saints’ points came in the 1,500-meter run, as they swept the top three places behind senior Devan Kipyego (4:03.92), junior Jeremiah Rocha (4:04.75), and sophomore Noah Vanhorn (4:18.02), and 21 more came in the 800, with senior Pedro Mayol winning the event (2:03.75) and sophomore Devan Tavares (2:08.06) and senior Andrew Worden (2:09.08) grabbing the third and fourth places.
Kipyego, Mayol, Tavares, and sophomore Alex Ramos also captured the 4x400 relay in a time of 3:33:58 that edged Portsmouth’s runner-up team by 0.35 of a second, and the 4x800 relay team of Worden, sophomore Gianni Santagata, and freshmen Elias Wilson and Joseph McFarland also placed third in a time of 9:01.01.
In the field events, Ramos led the way by placing third in the javelin with a throw of 147 feet, four inches, and senior Octavio Rodriguez-Cepparo also finished fifth in the discus (109-1), sixth in the javelin, and seventh in the shot put.
Tolman High’s top athlete was senior Youton Doe, who captured the 400 in 52.71 seconds, placed second in the 200 in 23.5, and took third place in the 100 in 11.4. Junior Joey Dacruz also placed third in the 400 in 55.18 seconds.
Shea High received a big meet from junior Tyrell O’Connell, who captured the 100-meter dash in 11.08 seconds and helped the 4x100 relay team of senior Bamba Youssef and juniors Temidayo Jegede and Elvery Mitchell place second in 45.46 seconds.
In the girls’ meet, SRA junior Chandaniey Boyce led the way by taking third place in the 800 (2:30.25) and 1,500 (5:05.62), and placing fourth were SRA sophomore Faith Perry in the 1,500 (5:20.08) and Tolman sophomore Trinity Burk in the javelin (75-4).
