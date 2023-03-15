BOSTON – St. Raphael Academy senior Devan Kipyego became a four-time All-American high school runner at last weekend’s New Balance National Indoor Track & Field Championships, and he was oh-so-very-close to winning a national title in the Championship Division mile.

In what SRA head coach Chris Magill called “the race of the meet,” Kipyego took second place in a heated battle with Iowa standout Jackson Heidesch that had everyone in the stands sitting on the edges of their seats. Heidesch broke the tape in a time of 4:02.25, but he needed to hold off a frantic comeback from Kipyego, who crashed across the finish line a mere 0.05 of a second behind him.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.