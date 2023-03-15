St. Raphael Academy senior Devan Kipyego gets ready to compete in the Championship Division mile at last weekend’s New Balance National Indoor Track & Field Championships at The Track, New Balance’s new $300 million facility next to its headquarters in Boston. Kipyego took second place (and earned All-American honors for the fourth time in his high school career) in a time of 4:02.30 that was only 0.05 of a second behind the race’s winner.
Juniors Chandaniey Boyce, top left, and Rory Sullivan, top right, sophomore Faith Perry, bottom left, and senior Tyla Forbes took their places on the awards podium after taking fourth place in the girls’ Rising Stars’ distance medley relay in a school-record time of 12:39.49.
BOSTON – St. Raphael Academy senior Devan Kipyego became a four-time All-American high school runner at last weekend’s New Balance National Indoor Track & Field Championships, and he was oh-so-very-close to winning a national title in the Championship Division mile.
In what SRA head coach Chris Magill called “the race of the meet,” Kipyego took second place in a heated battle with Iowa standout Jackson Heidesch that had everyone in the stands sitting on the edges of their seats. Heidesch broke the tape in a time of 4:02.25, but he needed to hold off a frantic comeback from Kipyego, who crashed across the finish line a mere 0.05 of a second behind him.
Competing at The Track – New Balance’s new $300 million facility next to its headquarters on Boston’s Guest Street – Kipyego, Heidesch, who is a senior from Dowling Catholic High in West Des Moines, and four other runners battled for the lead midway through the race, but with less than a lap to go, the race turned into a two-man showdown, as the Duke University-bound Heidesch found himself with the lead over the Iowa State University-bound Kipyego.
And Kipyego did absolutely everything he could to catch Heidesch. With 110 meters to go, the hard-charging Kipyego trailed Heidesch by 0.16 of a second, and had a few more meters been added to the race, he may have won it in a photo finish.
“Devan ran the second-fastest time in Nationals history to finish runner-up,” Magill reported on Sunday night. As for Kipyego’s other three All-American honors, “he won the (2,000-meter) steeplechase at (last spring’s) New Balance outdoor championships; he was an All-American in the mile at the same meet, and he finished 15th at the Nike Cross Country Nationals last fall,” Magill added.
Kipyego currently owns the third-fastest time in the nation in the mile, thanks to his school-record time of 4:01.04 that he clocked at the Last Chance National Qualifier on Feb. 26 at Boston University.
Last Friday night, Magill brought two of his distance medley relay teams to the New Balance facility, and both were impressive in breaking school records.
In the Championship Division, the boys’ team of senior Pedro Mayol, junior Jeremiah Rocha, sophomores Devan Tavares, and Kipyego finished 12th place out of 34 in a time of 10:23.10, and senior Tyla Forbes, juniors Chandaniey Boyce and Rory Sullivan, and sophomore Faith Perry joined forces to compete in the girls’ Rising Stars’ distance medley relay and take fourth place out of 13 teams in a time of 12:39.49.
