PAWTUCKET – A non-profit volleyball club has been formed to serve teens in Pawtucket and Central Falls. Called Starlings Inspire, the club is available to girls ages 13 and 14 who were born on or after July 1, 2007 and live in either city.
Tryouts will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Pawtucket YMCA on 20 Summer St. An informational meeting for parents or guardians will be held at the Pawtucket YMCA on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The cost of the club is $400 per player. Financial assistance is available. Players will also be expected to become members of the YMCA.
The club was created by Neil Nachbar, a Pawtucket native who has coached volleyball in the city since 1995.
“Club volleyball normally costs $2,000 to $2,500 per player,” said Nachbar. “I wanted to provide a club volleyball experience that is much more affordable. The club will give players an opportunity to learn the sport, make friends, and work toward a common goal.”
Players will practice twice a week at the YMCA and play in 5-7 local tournaments held on the weekends from January to May.
To register for Starlings Inspire, visit www.starlings.com/inspire and fill out the registration form.
Starlings Inspire is an affiliate club of Starlings Volleyball, USA, whose mission is to positively impact the lives of at-risk girls through the sport of volleyball by providing access to quality volleyball programs, regardless of financial hardship, ethnicity, or skill level.
For more information on Starlings Inspire, contact Nachbar at nnachbar@cox.net or 401-742-8734.
