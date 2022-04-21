BOSTON – Two years ago, Kenny Vinacco was eagerly looking forward to competing in the Boston Marathon for the first time in his outstanding running career.
The Scituate native made his RSVP to start in the first wave, thanks to his qualifying time – and 9th-place finish – of 2:52:53 in the Newport Rhode Races Marathon the previous spring. He had a bib number in the 1000s, as well as a productive winter of workouts that prepared him well for the legendary 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak struck the world that March, and not only did the pandemic originally postpone the marathon to September, but it ultimately forced the Boston Athletic Association to cancel the race in late May.
But while most runners chose to run the marathon virtually, Vinacco put all his miles of training to good use and received state-wide recognition by running an astounding 56.6 miles over the course of two days (April 24 and 25) from the R.I./Mass. border in North Smithfield to The Towers in Narragansett.
In the process, Vinacco used his run to raise more than $6,000 for two worthy causes, the R.I. Community Food Bank and MS Dream Center, and it was the latter cause that meant a great deal to him. Vinacco’s mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005, but she has benefited greatly from the Dream Center’s resources and support.
in Monday’s 126th running of the Boston Marathon, Vinacco finally made his Boston debut, but unfortunately, it wasn’t with the sub-3:00 marathoners in the first wave. He couldn’t use his 2019 qualifying time to enter this spring’s race, so he ended up getting a spot as a charity runner by raising $9,000 in just three months for the Boston Marathon Strides Against Multiple Sclerosis team, $1,500 more than his minimum goal.
Sure, Vinacco had to start the race in the first corral of the fourth wave, and yes, his bib number was 24716. But as far as he was concerned, his number could have been zero. Monday’s experience from start to finish “was pretty unbelievable,” he said later that afternoon, and raising nearly $10K, “added another special piece to this marathon. It was a very good day.”
Speaking of the race, Vinacco clocked the fifth fastest time of all the runners who started in the fourth AND third waves, as he took 1,431st place out of 24,918 finishers in an exceptional time of 2:50:20.
Hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in a time between 2:45 and 2:50, Vinacco finished the first 13.1 miles in 1:24:01, and at the 21-mile mark, with the dreaded hills that make up Heartbreak Hill in his rearview mirror and a few downhill runs on the way to Boston, his time was 2:14:59 and he was averaging under 6:40 per mile.
“I was feeling really good up until 22 1/2 miles,” admitted the 25-year-old Vinacco, who graduated from Scituate High in 2014 and Stonehill College four years later. “I tried to kick it in a little quicker, but my calves just kept cramping up on me, so I had to settle for around 6:50-7:00 (minute miles) at that point.”
“The Newton hills and Heartbreak Hill really didn’t beat me up too bad, so I was feeling pretty good after that,” he continued, “but I just couldn’t kick it into another gear. My body wouldn’t allow me to.”
Nevertheless, Vinacco’s time was good enough to qualify for next year’s marathon by more than 9 1/2 minutes, and he promises to be back for it.
These days, Vinacco lives a short run from the marathon’s course in Brighton because he is a neurologic physical therapy resident at Boston University with a residency program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He graduated from URI’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program last May.
He’s also a member of the Battle Road Track Club, a Boston-based elite, post-collegiate racing team, but he’s popped into his home state for a few races. At last July’s Blessing of the Fleet 10-Miler in Narragansett, he turned in a PR time of 56:38, and he topped a field of 338 runners at last November’s Aquidneck 10K in Middletown in a time of 33:41.
Only 19 runners from northern Rhode Island took part in Monday's marathon, and two of them were among the state's top 10 finishers: former Cumberland High All-Stater Jason Reilly, who finished fourth out of the R.I. runners – and 425th overall – in a time of 2:39:04, and Lincoln resident Robin Hewson, whose time of 2:45:34 was the seventh-best in the state and good for 891st place.
The 39-year-old Reilly, who has lived in East Greenwich for the past seven years, was six months removed from his 128th-place finish at last year's marathon, which saw him clock a 2:33:25 time that was his PR for the Boston course. Reilly was running in his 12th straight Boston race, and he's finished four of them in under 2:40.
The 32-year-old Hewson, who took second place at last September’s Surftown Half Marathon in Westerly in a time of 1:12:52, was making his Boston debut, and he easily qualified for the race at last May’s Providence Marathon by finishing the race in 2:33:00 – he needed to finish the race in three hours.
On the women's side, also enjoying an exceptional race was Lincoln’s Kerry Guay, who was this state's seventh-fastest female runner with her time of 3:23:30. Last fall, she clocked a 3:18:12 at New Hampshire’s Clarence Demar Marathon.
Pawtucket's Kelsey Cahill-Williams was R.I.'s eighth fastest, as she crossed the finish line in 3:27:09, and Scituate’s Abigail Kaye, who graduated from Scituate High in 2016 and ran for the Spartans’ track and field team, posted a time of 3:38:08.
Veteran Cumberland marathoner Maria Chevalier was also back in Boston for her 13th straight race, and the president of the Wampanoag Road Runners posted a time of 3:51:57 that marked the seventh time she finished this race in under 3:55.
Several other local runners were able to finish the marathon in under 4 1/2 hours, including two from Smithfield who shined in their Boston debuts. Christine Cassel, who runs for the Rhode Island Road Runners, turned in a time of 3:49:51, and Jeffrey Ahern finished in 4:04:06.
Woonsocket native Jon Pincince, who lives in Cranston, also made his Boston debut, and despite running with a sore knee, he clocked a time of 4:02:01. Also turning in strong efforts were Cumberland’s Tate Doehler (3:55:52) and Dan Kilby (4:21:43) and Lincoln’s Nicole Greene (4:29:48) – Kilby chopped more than 25 minutes off his time from last fall’s race.
