An outstanding 10-month scholastic year that began last Labor Day weekend has come to a close, and the Valley Breeze & Observer Newspapers are capping that year, and an eventful past three months, with its installment of its Spring All-Scholastics section, which is honoring a male and a female student-athlete from each of its circulation’s 15 high schools for their brilliance in athletics and academics.
Among the selections are five All-Scholastic returnees from either the fall or winter seasons, as well as several athletes who captured either state or divisional championships last month. There are also a valedictorian, two salutatorians, and seven other graduated student-athletes who were featured among the top 10 of their respective classes. And of course, youth is represented among these picks, with four juniors and a sophomore who promise to produce bigger and better performances during the 2022-23 campaign.
This section would not have been made possible without the athletic directors, principals, and high school coaches who helped with their input and information on their school’s selections, as well as sports writer Kayla Panu, who took some of the action pictures that grace these pages.
We hope you enjoy reading this section as much as our publication enjoyed putting it together and paying tribute to these deserving student-athletes.
Eric Benevides
Valley Breeze & Observer Sports Editor
A two-time First-Team All-Division selection and the ace of the Patriots’ pitching staff, Deanseris put up big numbers in the classroom (3.68 GPA) and on the mound in helping lead Davies to a return trip to the best-of-three D-III semifinals.
Deanseris, who is a senior captain, was in the running for the D-III’s Cy Young Award, as he struck out 62 batters during the regular season and posted an ERA 1.79. He has been described as “a leader on and off the field” and “the first one to help out a teammate and always have patience with his team. These traits will do him well, as after graduation, he will be enlisting in the military.”
A senior captain, Melia earned First-Team All-Division honors this spring after earning Honorable Mention recognition as a junior, as she helped the Patriots post a 10-4 mark that was not only good for third place in the D-III standings, but was also the program’s best record since 2015.
Melia put up impressive numbers not only in the classroom (3.77 GPA), but also at the plate (.638 batting average, two home runs, 33 RBIs, only two strikeouts). She will head to Bryant University this fall to study biology.
Head coach and athletic director Bobby Morris also reported that Melia earned her CAN license and “is a wonderful kid who will give you everything she has. She came back from an ACL injury in the fall, and her hard work and dedication made it possible for her to get to play in her final season.”
Avila-Sosa, best known as “Amy” by her teammates and coaches, had a big season at the plate and in the field to help the Shea/Tolman co-op team win the Division III championship. And the senior co-captain only began playing softball as a freshman, but according to her co-head coach, Steve Cooper, “it was such a surprise to see how easily it was for her to learn the game.”
Last year, Avila-Sosa was Shea/Tolman’s starting third baseman, “but this year, we put her in center field, and she really helped the team with her speed and getting to the ball,” added Copper “At the plate, she could bunt, and with her speed, she was sure to get on base.”
A two-time All-Division selection, Avila-Sosa also excelled in the classroom, and this spring, was a nominee for the RIIL Student-Athlete of the Year award.
The ace of the Raiders’ pitching staff, as well as an ace in the classroom, Seaver is a two-time All-Division pick who delivered some big starts down the stretch in wins over Blackstone Valley Prep and Davies. And in a 1-0 non-league loss to Tolman, the junior pitched four hitless innings and collected the game’s only two hits.
“Cam is exactly what you look for as a coach or a teammate,” said head coach James Torres. “He went out on the mound and gave everything he had. He had a great ERA, but was hurt with defensive lapses in the field. But he never blamed or pointed a finger at anyone; instead, he gave words of encouragement.”
Carpenter earned All-Scholastic honors in tennis last fall, and she’s back among the selections after enjoying an outstanding season with the undefeated Shea/Tolman co-op team that ended with the Division III championship. Carpenter, who began the season at first base and ended it at third, was among the team’s leaders in runs batted in, a team captain, and a two-time Second-Team All-Division selection.
Carpenter, who also shined in the throwing events during the indoor track and field season, was also the salutatorian of her class. She had a weighted GPA of 4.236, was a member of the National and Rhode Island Honor Societies, and will attend Boston University in the fall and study mechanical engineering.
One of the Division II-North’s top leadoff batter, Pereira, who head coach Theo Murray described as “a natural center fielder with great speed and instincts,” was also “an ultimate team player and such a great kid. I had to use him as a pitcher to eat innings,” Murray added. “I also had to shift him to shortstop for several games. And He never questioned or complained about anything. I wish I had more unselfish kids like him.”
A Second-Team Academic All-State selection who recently received Tolman’s Ted McConnon Memorial Scholarship, Pereira was among the Tigers’ leaders in singles and doubles. He scored 19 of the team’s 81 runs, and was 7-for-7 in stolen base attempts.
A starting outfielder since his freshman year and a team captain, Del Santo earned Second-Team All-Division honors by batting .420 with 12 runs batted in and an OPS of .994, despite missing four games with a hamstring injury.
In the classroom, Del Santo was ranked sixth in his class. He was a member of the National and Rhode Island Honor Societies, earned the Silver Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish, and will attend Roger Williams University in the fall to study chemistry.
One of the greatest players in the 17-year history of the Spartans’ program, Pedro has been an outstanding player since she was a freshman, and the two-year captain will attend Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire in the fall and continue her lacrosse career with the Chargers.
Pedro, who is a two-time Division III First-Team selection, as well as a D-III All-Academic honoree this spring, scored 61 goals, including the 100th of her career and added 10 assists to help the Spartans post their fourth straight winning record. She graduates with 140 career goals and 40 assists.
Pedro was also a four-year member of the school’s girls’ volleyball team, and she was a captain of last fall’s team that won the Division III championship.
In the classroom, Pedro has been a High Honors student throughout her four years at Scituate. She was a National Honor Society and Rhode Island Honor Society student, and served as the president of the Scituate HOSA chapter and the secretary of the Rhode Island HOSA chapter. She was also one of the inaugural recipients of the Spartan Pride Award.
An outstanding three-sport athlete who was a Fall All-Scholastic selection in soccer and helped lead the Sentinels’ basketball team to the Division I-A regular-season title and a berth in the state semifinals and the Elite Eight of the Open Tournament, Hickey capped his high school career with an excellent season on Smithfield’s golf team.
The Sentinels, who went 12-0 to win the North Division title, didn’t shoot over a 40 during the regular season, and in the state championship match, he received Second-Team honors by tying for 14th place with a two-day, 36-hole 155.
In the classroom, Hickey, who will attend the University of South Carolina in the fall and study finance, was exceptional. He was a National Honor Society student who was ranked in the top 10 in his class.
One of the greatest players in the history of the field hockey team — a three-time First-Team All-Division selection who earned Second-Team honors as a freshman — Holroyd, who was the Sentinels’ goalie, also excelled in net as a captain for the girls’ lacrosse team this past spring.
Holroyd, who was also a Top 10 student, will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the fall to study biomedical engineering. She took second place in January in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy Scholarship at the state level, and she was also a member of the National Honor Society, the Smithfield Youth Council, and Debate Club.
McPeak established himself as one of the best throwers in the region this year. During the indoor season, he was the Northern Division champion in the shot put with a throw of 48-8 1/2, and at the state meet, he placed third with a throw of 49-7 1/2, and this past outdoor season, he earned Second-Team All-Division honors in the shot, discus, and javelin and Second-Team All-Class recognition in the shot and javelin.
At the state meet, McPeak also finished second in the discus (158-4) and sixth in the shot put (PR of 47-9 1/2), and his 161-foot PR in the discus is the second-best throw in school history.
In the classroom, McPeak is a member of the National Honor Society and Rhode Island Honor Society, ranks 54th in the class with a 3.607 GPA, and has been named to the Honor Roll each quarter. In the fall, he will attend the University of Rhode Island and majoring in kinesiology.
A captain of the Lions’ softball and volleyball teams and an All-Division player for the volleyball team, Noel helped the softball team reach the Division II playoffs and earned All-Academic honors. The speedy leadoff batter and outfielder hit .328 (with a .449 on-base percentage), collected 21 hits and 10 runs batted in, scored 27 runs, and stole six bases.
Off the field, she excelled in the classroom, as she was ranked seventh in the class with a 4.052 GPA and landed on the honor roll in each quarter of her high school career. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Rhode Island Honor Society, and National Business Honor Society, and she has been named to the Honor Roll in each quarter of her high school career.
Noel was also a Seven Letter Award Winner (earning seven varsity letters in her career) and in the fall, she will attend the University of Rhode Island and major in business accounting.
An outstanding three-sport athlete who was a two-time All-Division selection in football and earned All-Division recognition last basketball season, Almagno was a two-time First-Team All-Division selection for the Cougars, as he batted .508 (32-for-63) this past spring.
Almagno also batted .462 (24-for-52) and captured the Division II-C’s Gold Glove Award during last year’s shortened season.
He belted four home runs over the last two seasons, and struck out just six times in his 115 at-bats.
Almagno, who was consistently on his school’s honor roll, will continue his baseball and academic career at the University of Maine.
On the mound, at the plate, and in the classroom, Pedro was outstanding, as she led the Cougars to their 11th straight playoff appearance this spring. In her final game, a walkoff 2-1 loss to eventual Division II champion Prout, she fired a three-hitter that saw her strike out 11 batters and allow two unearned runs.
Pedro posted nine victories and a 2.15 ERA, tossed two shutouts, struck out 131 batters, and was among the state’s leaders in complete games with 19.
She also helped her cause by batting .364 with 21 hits, six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 25 runs batted in.
The First-Team All-Division selection, who also earned All-Division honors last year when the Cougars were a Division I team, was also ranked in the top 20 of her class and was a National and Rhode Island Honor Society member.
She will continue her softball and academic career at Nichols College.
