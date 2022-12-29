Ponaganset girls' hoop wins
The Ponaganset High girls’ basketball team captured its first state championship in 21 years at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center by coming back to defeat Division II champion Juanita Sanchez in the finals, 59-51.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

When it came to championship teams and athletes, the towns of Smithfield, Scituate, Glocester, and Foster had their fair share of outstanding performances, including quite a few teams that captured titles for the first time in more than a decade.

Here’s a Top 20 story of the teams and athletes that made 2022 a truly special one on the local sports scene:

