When it came to championship teams and athletes, the towns of Smithfield, Scituate, Glocester, and Foster had their fair share of outstanding performances, including quite a few teams that captured titles for the first time in more than a decade.
Here’s a Top 20 story of the teams and athletes that made 2022 a truly special one on the local sports scene:
Ponaganset girls’ basketball team topples N.K., Juanita Sanchez to capture first state title in 21 years
The Ponaganset High girls’ basketball team had a weekend to treasure at the Final Four of the RIIL’s Open Tournament at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center. After coming from behind to stun the top seed in the tournament, previously unbeaten Division I champion North Kingstown, in its Final Four opener, the 4th-seeded Chieftains captured their first state title in 21 years by topping the second seed, D-II champion Juanita Sanchez, 59-51.
The Cavaliers led throughout the first half, while the Chieftains, whose record was 16-4, came back in the second and took a 36-33 lead into the final quarter. The Cavaliers then came back to take a 49-42 with less than five minutes to play, but the Cheiftains, who received five quick points from senior guard Samantha McFee put together a magical comeback.
McFee, who was named the tourney’s Most Valuable Player, led the Cheiftains with 16 points. Sophomore guard Jaina Yekelchik added 14, senior captain Campbell Boyden had 11, and sophomore forward Ella Pierre-Louis scored 10 and played an excellent game on the boards.
Ponaganset wrestling team boasts four state champions; Joyce wins New England title
The Ponaganset High wrestling team enjoyed yet another outstanding meet at the two-day RIIL Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house. Not only did a school-record four wrestlers capture state titles in their respective weight classes and two more earn spots in the New England Championships with their top-three finishes, but the Chieftains also placed second in the team standings to state champion Coventry.
Ponaganset’s state champions were (in order) freshman 106-pounder Jared Hood, junior 120-pounder Jacob Joyce, sophomore 145-pounder Andrew Reall, and senior 152-pounder Justin Hood. Joyce, who became a two-time state champ, also went on to seize the New England title in his weight class, as the Stanford University-bound standout posted a 4-0 record with two pins.
Scituate’s Bouyssou becomes first Rhode Island wrestler to win Greco-Roman national title
While the Chieftains’ wrestling team made plenty of noise at the state and regional meets, Scituate High sophomore Gabe Bouyssou went a step further by not only becoming a two-time state champion and his school’s first New England wrestling champion, but also becoming the first Rhode Islander to capture a Greco-Roman national championship at the U.S. Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Junior & 16U Nationals in Fargo, N.D.
Bouyssou wrestled in the 138-pound weight class and posted a 6-0 record that included a 12-5 win in the finals and a 12-6 victory in the semis. He also won his first four matches by scores of 4-0, 8-0, 9-0, and 8-0.
Bouyssou, who won the 132-pound state title as a freshman, easily captured the 138-pound title at the state and New England meets. He posted an 8-0 record during that time, as he pinned his first two opponents and won his other six matches by eight or more points.
Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown co-op girls’ hockey team claims Division II title in dominant fashion
Three years after losing all 14 of its games, the Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown squad put together the best season in its program’s 12-year existence, one that ended in championship glory at Providence College’s Schneider Arena, as the co-op squad put the finishing touches on a 17-0 record by sweeping its best-of-three Division II title series with the Mount Saint Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln co-op team.
Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown swept the series by scores of 9-0 and 9-2, and while its 18 goals marked the most by a RIIL team in a championship series, its whopping 94-12 advantage in shots on goal is also the most lopsided margin in a series.
The co-op squad, which has nine freshmen and four sophomores on its roster, was sparked by one of its superb 9th-graders, Smithfield’s Keira Goffe, who scored five goals and added four assists. She led the state with 36 goals and also has 24 assists.
Ponaganset players help co-op girls’ hockey team stun La Salle, win program’s first state crown
Eight Ponaganset High players helped the Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op girls’ hockey team capture its program’s first state championship by upsetting previously-undefeated La Salle Academy at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View, which wrapped up the regular season with a 6-7 mark, brought out its best hockey in the postseason by taking a three-game thriller from the South County Storm in the best-of-three semifinals and surprisingly sweeping its best-of-three finals with the Rams.
After grabbing a 2-1 victory from the Rams in the series opener, BPBV clinched the title the following night with a 3-2 win that saw Ponaganset junior goalie Paige Almon supply the heroics by stopping 20 shots (and earning the tourney’s MVP honors) and Ponaganset senior forward Kristen Briggs set up BPBV’s first two goals.
Ponaganset boys’ basketball team falls to Mount Hope in D-III championship game
Seeking its first title in 20 years, the Ponaganset High boys’ basketball team scored fewer than 45 points against a Division III opponent for the first time in its remarkable season and ended up dropping a 47-35 decision to Mount Hope in the D-III finals at Rhode Island College.
Junior guard Michael Stewart led the Chieftains with 15 points in the finals, but the Huskies led from start to finish. After a quarter of play, the Huskies took a 14-7 lead; by the half, they led by a 26-16 score, and at the end of three quarters, they were still up by 10, 32-22. The Chieftains did try to answer back, as they eventually cut their deficit to 33-31, but the Huskies soon regained their large lead.
The second-seeded Chieftains and top-seeded Huskies concluded their regular seasons with 16-2 records and took first place in their respective subdivisions. Throughout the first half of the season, both teams were undefeated until their matchup in Bristol on Jan. 28, which saw the Huskies post a 57-53 double-overtime victory.
Ponaganset cheerleaders come back to win RIIL’s Division III championship
Suffering a heartbreaking loss to North Smithfield in the RIIL Division II championships in 2021 did not sit well with the Ponaganset High cheerleading squad. Neither did placing second to Lincoln by 0.4 of a point at this March’s RICCA Division III competition in the Chieftains’ gym.
But at the RIIL state competition at the Providence Career & Technical Academy, the Chieftains captured the D-III title with an incredible performance that helped them topple the Lions. The championship was the first for the Chieftains since they won the RICCA Division III title and RIIL Medium Schools championship two years ago.
Seventeen squads took part in the state competition, and while West Warwick, which won the Co-ed Division championship, compiled the most points, the Chieftains took runner-up honors to earn the state’s runner-up plaque.
Smithfield’s Eaton, Tinsley land First-Team All-State honors at RIIL Girls’ Golf Championships
Two players from Smithfield earned First-Team All-State honors at the RIIL Girls’ Golf Championships at Warwick Country Club. Moses Brown junior Kylie Eaton, a resident of Smithfield, returned to the First-Team selections, as she placed fourth by shooting an 83, and after coming in eighth place last spring, Smithfield High junior Samantha Tinsley took sixth place with an 87.
Tinsley also helped the Sentinels’ golf team repeat as North Division champions. They went 12-0 last spring and 5-0 in 2021.
Young Smithfield tennis team ends D-II regular season with 12-2 record, reaches finals
The Smithfield High boys’ tennis team put together a stellar spring that not only saw the Sentinels end the regular season in a tie for second place in the D-II standings with a 12-2 mark, but also appear in a championship match since 2016, when they last reached the state finals. Unfortunately for the Sentinels, undefeated Mount Saint Charles Academy topped them in the finals at Brown University, 4-0.
Only one senior, Andrew Kelley in second doubles, graduated, which means that the Sentinels will be a heavy favorite to return to the finals next season.
Smithfield’s Boyd becomes state track and field champion in indoor, outdoor long jump
Smithfield High senior Lauren Boyd established herself as the state’s premier long jumper by sweeping the indoor and outdoor titles in that event at the RIIL Championships. At last February’s indoor meet in Providence, she won her first state title with a school-record leap of 17 feet, 11 inches. Less than four months later at Brown University, she stepped up her game at the outdoor meet by placing first with an 18-foot-1 leap that outdistanced the runner-up finisher by 9 3/4 inches.
Boyd set personal-best marks in three events at the outdoor meet, as she also finished third in the 100-meter dash in a school-record time of 12.37 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 35-4 1/2.
Off to Quinnipiac University next fall to continue her track and field career at the Division I level, Boyd, who is also the All-State left fielder and leadoff batter on the Sentinels’ softball team, also took third at the New England meet with a leap of 18-1/2.
Smithfield boys’ lacrosse team returns to glory, defeats North Smithfield for Division IV title
It had been nearly a decade since the Smithfield High boys’ lacrosse team won three straight Division III championships, but in a battle between the D-IV’s top two teams at Cranston Stadium, the Sentinels were able to stay a step ahead of the only team to defeat them during the regular season, North Smithfield, and produce an 11-7 victory.
The win was the sixth in a row for the Sentinels, who won the regular-season title with an 11-1 record and had split their regular-season series with the Northmen. Smithfield also lost to North Smithfield in last year’s D-IV semifinals, but this time, the Sentinels were able to reach the finals and end a nine-year title drought.
Senior Alex Reilly and junior Anthony Mercurio each scored three goals to lead Smithfield, and sophomore Nick Pike closed out the first half with a key goal that gave the Sentinels a 5-4 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Cody Van Gorden also scored back-to-back goals to help Smithfield take a 9-6 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.
Parenteau, Lickert capture RIPCOA state outdoor track and field championships
Two up-and-coming athletes on the state’s cross country/track and field scene, Smithfield’s Alyssa Parenteau and Scituate’s Mackenzie Lickert, captured state titles at the RIPCOA Middle School Track & Field Championships at Narragansett High.
Parenteau, who is an 8th-grade student at De La Salle Middle School and boasted victories in a handful of 5Ks throughout the state this year, not only won the girls’ 800 meters in a time of 2:32.1, but she also finished second in the 1,500 in 5:16.4. And Lickert, who is an 8th-grader at Scituate Middle School, captured the girls’ 3,000 in a time of 11:49.06 that topped the runner-up finisher by 8.23 seconds.
Less than five months later, at the RIPCOA state cross country meet at Deerfield Park, both runners shined in the girls’ 1.86-mile race. Lickert took fourth place out of 155 runners in a time of 11:37.72, while two places behind her was Parenteau, whose time was 11:40.01.
Smithfield L.L.’s Major Division ages 9-11 all-star baseball team ends state title drought
For the first time in 55 seasons, the Smithfield Little League boasted a state championship team, as its Major Division ages 9-11 all-star baseball team won the title with a 12-0 victory over South Kingstown. The state crown was the third in the league’s history: Smithfield had won the Major Division championship in 1964 and ‘67.
Counting their record in this year’s District IV tournament, the all-stars posted a 10-0 mark, with eight of their victories cut short by the 10-run mercy rule. Smithfield also outscored its opponents, 112-6.
And since allowing a run with two outs in the first inning of its 2-1 win over Cumberland in the district finals, Smithfield also didn’t allow an opponent to cross the plate. In their state tourney opener, the all-stars shut out Barrington, 11-0, and the next night, they blanked South Kingstown, 6-0.
Babe Ruth’s 15-year-old all-stars win sixth straight state championship
The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s all-star teams continued their dominance at the state tournaments, as the 15-year-old all-stars captured their sixth straight state crown and the 13-year-old all-stars won their fourth championship in the last five years. The league’s all-stars have now totaled 14 state championships since 2016.
The 13s also reached the quarterfinals of the New England tournament in Trumbull, Conn., but suffered their second extra-inning loss of the week in that round. Nevertheless, expect the 13-year-old all-stars to return in action at next year’s New England 14-year-old tourney, which will be hosted at North Providence High.
Gallagher girls’ soccer team wins Eastern Division title, falls to Kickemuit in RIPCOA state finals
One of the greatest seasons in the history of the Gallagher Middle School girls’ soccer program was unable to end in the glow of championship glory. Facing Kickemuit Middle School in the state finals and in a battle of undefeated teams, Gallagher fell short in its bid to win its first RIPCOA title in nine years and suffered a hard-fought 2-0 loss at Johnston High.
Kickemuit, which captured the Eastern Division championship with a 9-0 mark, allowed just one goal during the regular season and averaged slightly over six per contest, but Gallagher turned in a superb job defensively, as goalkeeper Grace Keenan stopped 13 shots in an excellent effort.
Gallagher, which has a dozen 8th-graders on its talented roster, had won the Central Division title with a 10-0-1 record that was two points better than Warwick Vets (9-0-2).
Ponaganset girls’ tennis team ends season with 14 straight victories, first D-II championship since 2011
After losing in the Division II finals in 2018 and ‘19 and missing the playoffs the last two seasons, the Ponaganset High girls’ tennis team finally returned to Slater Park for the D-II finals and took care of business. Thanks to Ponaganset senior Emily Pierce’s 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win in third singles, the Chieftains beat South Kingstown, 4-2, to clinch the program’s first championship since Ponaganset won the D-III title in 2011.
Ponaganset’s other victories in the title match came from (in order) the second doubles team of Katy Helly and Aoife Blais (6-2, 6-3), Aly Pezza (6-3, 6-1) in fourth singles, and the third doubles team of Sydney Hunt and Olivia Clavin (7-6 (8), 6-1).
The Chieftains ended their season with a 15-1 record that included 14 straight victories after suffering a 5-2 loss to regular-season champion Lincoln School. Senior first singles player Anneliese Curry and second singles player Rachel Kelman also had excellent seasons.
Smithfield’s Saddlemire, Scituate’s Bettez receive Third-Team All-State cross country honors
It wouldn’t be a year-in-review story without a runner or two doing well at the RIIL Cross Country Championships at Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course. This year’s meet, which took place in warmer-than-usual temperatures, saw Smithfield High senior Elijah Saddlemire and Scituate’s Mia Bettez, who is a junior at La Salle Academy, land Second-Team honors in their respective races.
In the boys’ race, Saddlemire placed 13th out of 138 runners in a time of 16:37.2. At the previous week’s Class C meet, he took third place with a time that was 38.1 seconds faster and made him the first Sentinels runner to ever crack the 16-minute mark at Ponaganset. And the girls’ race saw Bettez place eighth out of 129 runners with a personal-best time of 19:28.2 – she was 1.85 seconds away from receiving First-Team recognition.
Taking Third-Team All-State honors was Ponaganset junior Jeremy Roe, who finished 20th in the boys’ race in 16:49.0, and Glocester resident and Mount Saint Charles junior Emmy Belvin, who took 20th place in the girls’ race in 20:43.
Scituate boys’ soccer team takes thriller in Division IV finals to claim first championship since 1993
The Division IV boys’ soccer championship came down to penalty kicks, as two 40-minute halves and both five-minute overtimes ended in a 2-2 tie between regular-season champion Scituate and 2nd-seeded Toll Gate. But the Spartans made good on all five of their five penalty kicks, while Scituate freshman goalie Bryant Amaral stopped the first shot he faced, to help Scituate win the shootout and its program’s first title since 1993.
The Spartans ended their season with a 14-1-1 record, and their loss and tie came to the Titans, who had entered the finals undefeated at 12-0-3.
Sophomore captain Austin Simas scored a goal and added an assist in regulation for the Spartans, and Scituate took charge in the round of PKs and received its goals from (in order) Simas, senior captain Ryan Parker, Noah Bradford, Benjamin Campbell, and Cameron Healey.
Perfect 10: Smithfield football team takes home first Division IV championship since 2015
Thanks to its strong defense and an effective running game, the Smithfield High football team won the Division IV Super Bowl by posting an 18-6 victory over the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team at Cranston Stadium. The Sentinels broke a 6-6 tie by scoring a pair of touchdowns in the final 4 1/2 minutes of play, and that helped lead them to their first unbeaten season and D-IV title since 2015.
The Sentinels, who finished their season with a 10-0 record, received a big game from senior tailback Ryan Flynn, who ran for 110 yards and the game’s first touchdown to earn the Frank Morey Memorial Award as the game’s Most Valuable Player.
In order to reach the championship game, the Sentinels needed to top the team that upset them in last year’s D-IV quarterfinal round, the EWG/Prout co-op team. Despite falling behind by a 13-0 score, Smithfield punched its tickets to the finals by coming back to down the co-op team, 23-13. The senior class led the way, as quarterback Joey Smith, running backs A.J. Hetu, Bradyn Shadoian, and Flynn, and wide receiver Chris Currie helped fuel the comeback.
Sentinel Striders’ high school team strikes gold at USATF National Junior Olympics Championships
The Smithfield-based Sentinel Striders’ youth running club’s high school squad captured a national championship, and did so in dramatic fashion, at the USATF National Junior Olympics Cross Country Championships in College Station, Texas. Stuck in fourth place (and with zero runners in the top 30) two-fifths of the way through their 3.1-mile race, the Striders dug deep on a rough 78-degree afternoon for running and came back to top 14 other teams from across the nation for the title.
Five of the Sentinels’ seven runners who finished among the top 50 runners also received All-American honors, and leading the charge was Smithfield High sophomore Jason Padula, who took 12th place out of 224 runners in a time of 16:29.9. Also placing in the top 80 were Smithfield High senior Elijah Saddlemire (42nd place, 17:043) and sophomore Mike Goodson (77th, 17:30.5).
