Woonsocket junior Julia Raymond, left, shown getting ready to slide around the glove of North Providence catcher Ava Dorgan and touch home plate during a recent Division II game at the Cougars’ Notte Park, is having an excellent season at shortstop and on the mound for the Novans, who improved to 6-6 on Monday with their extra-inning victory over Mount Hope.
Woonsocket junior Julia Raymond, left, shown getting ready to slide around the glove of North Providence catcher Ava Dorgan and touch home plate during a recent Division II game at the Cougars’ Notte Park, is having an excellent season at shortstop and on the mound for the Novans, who improved to 6-6 on Monday with their extra-inning victory over Mount Hope.
WOONSOCKET – Winners of just three games over its past two seasons in Division II, the Woonsocket High softball team appeared to be among the teams who were on the fast track down to D-III during last year’s offseason realignment.
But while neighboring Mount Saint Charles, Cranston East, Rogers, Tiverton, and Exeter/West Greenwich exited the division in search of greener pastures, the Novans and veteran head coach Dan Belisle dug their heels in the dirt and chose to stay put.
“There was no way,” he said when asked about his thoughts of switching divisions. “Not with these seniors. They’re Division II or even Division I ballplayers. And we have a bunch of freshmen and sophomores this year who are playing pretty well, so we just have to keep trying to build (the team).”
Sparked by their senior captains, catcher Dakota Owen, shortstop/pitcher Riley Forcier, and first baseman Aje’ana Coleman, and junior shortstop/pitcher Julia Raymond, the Novans have built something very good this spring – a competitive ballclub that will be making its first trip to the D-II playoffs since 2019.
The Novans reached the .500 mark and clinched a playoff berth on Monday night with arguably their biggest victory in a number of seasons, a 4-3 win over second-place Mount Hope in Bristol, which saw Owen bash a two-run homer in the top of the third inning, the Novans plate the deciding run in the top of the eighth, and Forcier and Raymond team up to strike out 10 batters.
Woonsocket was back in action on Wednesday night in Narragansett, and again, the Novans bused home with a huge win by topping the Mariners, 3-0. The Novans, who are 7-6, saw Raymond pitch her first high school shutout by striking out six and blanking the Mariners on three hits, and Coleman's RBI triple, Raymond's RBI single, and two hits from Forcier led the offense.
The Novans will wrap up the regular season at Cass Park with games against Toll Gate next Tuesday and Johnston the following night. The game against Johnston, which entered today’s action with a 9-3 mark and in fourth place, could be a playoff preview for the Novans, who Belisle hopes will be a team that raises some eyebrows throughout the state once the “second season” gets underway.
“This team gives me the feeling that in the first round (of the playoffs), the single-elimination (round), we can pull an upset, because of the pitchers that we have and the hitters at the top of our order,” he admitted. “If they all have good games, we can do it. This team gives me the feeling that we can be a little dangerous opponent in the playoffs.”
Belisle spent a few minutes after his team’s 10-6 loss to third-place Ponaganset last Thursday night at Cass Park talking about his ballclub, which fell prey to a seven-run rally in the top of the first inning by the Chieftains, but did their best to come back.
The Novans erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut their deficit to 9-6, as Owen socked a three-run homer and Coleman followed with a solo shot, but they left the bases loaded. Woonsocket also put runners on first and second in the seventh, but could not bring them home.
“It’s a fun team to coach because they’ve really shown what they’re capable of,” Belisle added. “We just have to try to eliminate that one bad inning. That’s been haunting us all year. But I’m comfortable with games like this. We showed a lot of toughness today, and I love the way we came back and kind of buckled down the defense.”
Having Owen, who Belisle calls “one of the best catchers in the state,” Forcier, and Coleman leading the way has been a big plus for him and the Novans, who have started four freshmen and four sophomores over the course of the season, as well as a first-year senior, Payton Laverdiere, in right field. She made the defensive play of the contest last Thursday with a diving catch in foul territory in the top of the sixth.
“Our senior captains have been fantastic with their leadership,” said Belisle, who also has juniors Amanda Almonte and Corinna Rollins back from last year’s team. “and Payton’s been playing better and better. She was coming off the bench, but now she’s earned that spot in right field.”
While Owen, Forcier, and Raymond are in their third seasons with the Novans, Coleman was forced to sit out last spring after injuring her knee late in the Novans’ basketball season. But she’s back at first base “and her bat is starting to come around,” added Belisle. “She’s trying to get that swing consistent.”
