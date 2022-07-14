It’s going to be amazing to see when Carr does for an encore after putting together exceptional cross country and track and field seasons as a junior. This Honor Roll student also produced very good grades during this past spring’s outdoor season and won the state title in the 800 meters in a school-record time of 2:14.29. Two weeks later, she broke that record at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia by placing sixth in the Rising Stars event in 2:14:10.
At the Class A meet, Carr easily captured the 1,500 in a school-record time of 4:44 that dusted the runner-up finisher by 12.75 seconds, and she anchored the 4x400 relay team to a second-place finish of 4:11.44 that broke another school record. And at the Northern Division meet, she again won the 1,500 in 4:50.49.
During this past indoor season, Carr also shined at the New Balance meet in New York. In the Emerging Elite’s 800, she broke the indoor school record by placing second in 2:19.36.
A talented three-sport athlete who shined earlier this school year in football and basketball, Proctor was outstanding in first singles for the Clippers, who posted a 12-2 mark and reached the Division II semifinals.
Last year, Proctor shined at second singles and helped the Clippers upset previously undefeated Mount Saint Charles and win the D-II championship.
Cumberland’s popular senior student body president, Proctor was a consistent High Honors student during his high school caeer abd and a member of the National Honor Society.
He was the male recipient of the school’s Frank Geiselman Most Versatile Student-Athlete Award, and earlier this year, he was selected by the National Football Foundation for the Rhode Island Golden Dozen award.
One of the greatest athletic careers in Blackstone Valley Prep’s short history came to an end with the graduation of Noris, who was a Fall-Scholastic selection after she earned Second-Team All-State honors in cross country and led the Pride’s girls’ soccer team to its school’s first RIIL Division IV title.
Noris, who picked up multiple All-Division and All-Class honors during her indoor and outdoor track and field career, Noris took first place in the 3,000 meters at the Northern Division championship meet in a time of 10:56.45 that outdistanced the rest of the field by more than 30 seconds, and at the Class C meet, the Cumberland resident took second place in the 800 (2:25.59) and third in the 1,500 (5:01.82).
Noris was also the valedictorian of her class with a 4.39 GPA, and she will continue her academic career at the University of Notre Dame. She was also one of 12 recipients of the RIIL’s Distinguished Achievement Award, served on the Scholar Council, and was a member of the National Honor Society.
A talented three-sport athlete since his freshman year, starring in soccer, basketball, and baseball and totaling 10 varsity letters, Rodriguez received his second straight First-Team All-Division honor, as the pitcher, shortstop, and leadoff batter, who sported a 3.2 GPA in the classroom, also batted .375 with 21 stolen bases in the field.
As a freshman, Rodriguez helped the Pride win the Coastal Prep League championship, and this past spring, the senior captain also owned a .512 on-base percentage, a 1.355 OPS, and an .844 slugging percentage.
He also collected four doubles, belted three home runs, drove in a dozen runs, and scored 17 runs.
Another Fall All-Scholastic selection who is back among this spring’s picks, DePina-Gray joined the Saints’ volleyball team this spring and became one of the captains and one of SRA’s top hitters. The All-Division player ended the season with a team-high 206 kills, and in the Saints’ five-set loss to Johnston in the Division III semifinals, he collected 22 of them.
DePina-Gray, who was a consistent Highest Honors student at SRA, was also one of 12 recipients of the RIIL’s Distinguished Achievement Award. An All-State quarterback and defensive back who helped lead the Saints’ football team to back-to-back Division II Super Bowls, DePina-Gray will continue his gridiron career this fall at the University of Rhode Island.
The top goal scorer (with 29) on the school’s girls’ soccer team that reached last fall’s Division III finals, Murphy’s best sport was track and field, especially in the jumps, and she will be continuing her track and field career at Merrimack College later this year.
Murphy, who is a Honor Roll student, capped a superb indoor season by placing ninth in the high jump at the New England Championships with a personal-best 5-foot-1 leap, and she took that momentum into her stellar outdoor season.
At the Class C meet, she won the triple jump (32 feet, 3 1/2 inches) and placed second in the long jump (15-8) and fourth in the high jump.
At the state meet, and mere hours after she graduated from high school, she finished second in the high jump with a five-foot leap.
Back in Division II for the first time in four years, the Chieftains returned to the postseason, and helping the program enjoy a strong season was Cauley, a senior third baseman who earned Second-Team All-Division honors.
Cauley, who was consistently among the school’s Honor Roll selections and a standout in his AP classes, batted .278, as he collected 15 hits and was among the team’s leading in several offensive categories, including runs batted in and OPS.
A two-time All-Division pick, Gilmore, who will attend Nichols College this fall, helped the Chieftains produce a 14-4 regular-season record and win twice in the playoffs in their return to Division II.
In 22 games, the senior third baseman batted .403 with a .494 on-base percentage, .731 slugging percentage, and an OBS of 1.225.
Gilmore, who also helped Ponaganset win the Division III championship her freshman year, was a captain of the team during her junior and senior year, and according to head coach Mike Calenda, “she consistently displayed leadership on and off the field.”
Only a sophomore, Belvin is quickly establishing herself as one of the top runners in Mount’s history. At the Connecticut Distance Festival during April vacation, she broke the school record in the mile in a time of 5:27.0, and a month later, she earned First-Team All-Division honors in the 400 meters and Second-Team All-Division recognition in the 3,000. She also picked up Second-Team All-Class honors in the 1,500, thanks to her school-record time of 4:57.7.
A standout in the classroom, Belvin, who is a Glocester resident, was also a standout during the past indoor track and cross country seasons. The indoor season saw Belvin place third in the 1,500 (5:16.47) and fourth in the 1,000 (3:24.21) at the Small Schools meet, and the cross country campaign saw her became the first MSC runner since 2001 to earn Second-Team All-State honors, as she placed 14th at the state meet by covering Ponaganset’s 3.1-mile course in a personal-best time of 19:42.54.
A senior captain and an anchor on the defense for the Mounties, Fitzgerald helped lead Mount to an undefeated record and the Division II championship – a year after the Mounties were also unbeaten, but won the D-IV title.
A two-time First-Team All-Division selection, Fitzgerald helped lead the defense to allow only 110 goals in 14 regular-season games, including two against D-I Portsmouth and Barrington. Individually, he scooped up 14 ground balls and was responsible for over 10 caused turnovers.
In the classroom, Fitzgerald is an honors student who will attend Indiana University this fall to study accounting.
Stamatelatos graduated as North Smithfield’s first four-time state champion, thanks to his impressive showing at the RIIL Championships that saw him repeat as the 300-meter hurdling champion in 39.34 seconds, but also win the 110-meter hurdles in 15.49 seconds to nip his teammate, Ray Marsella, by 0.08 of a second.
A Winter All-Scholastic selection, thanks to his 3.2 GPA in the classroom and the state indoor title that he won in the 55-meter hurdles, Stamatelatos ended his high school career by placing third in the 300 hurdles in 39.16 second and earning All-New England honors at the N.E. Championships in New Britain, Conn. He also won the 200 meters and swept the hurdles at the Class C and Northern Division meets.
A senior co-captain and a starter since her freshman year, Wilkes had a tremendous season to help lead the Northmen to their best season in their program’s six-year history, as North Smithfield won the Division III regular-season title with a 12-0 record and reached the championship game, only to lose a heartbreaker to East Providence, 12-11.
Wilkes scored 65 goals and added 15 assists to spark the Northmen’s attack. She scored 12 goals in the Northmen’s three playoff games, with five coming in their 13-2 win over Ponaganset in the semifinals. And while her numbers are outstanding, so is her GPA – she graduated with a 4.0.
A season after earning First-Team All-Division honors and helping the fourth-year Novans capture the Division III championship, Fowler shined as a middle hitter again for the Novans, who won just three matches in D-II this spring, and returned to the All-Division squad.
Fowler was also an independent swimmer for WHS, as well as a member of the Woonsocket YMCA Whalers squad, and at last winter’s RIIL championship meet at Brown University, he scored 19 points by taking fifth place in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:03.45 and 12th in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.24 seconds, as he fell short of a top-eight finish by 0.19 of a second.
Fowler was also outstanding academically, as he was ranked eighth in his class and consistently listed among the High Honors students each quarter.
A junior catcher for the Novans who is also a High Honors student, Owen “has been our best player for the past two years,” said head coach Dan Belisle. “She put together an outstanding junior season both on the field and behind the scenes. She led the team in every offensive category and has caught every inning of every game.”
Owen was also among the Division II’s top home run hitters, as she belted six this spring, “but she’s not just a power hitter,” added Belisle. Owen batted .488 (22-for-47) with 19 RBIs and 15 runs scored. She also earned Second-Team All-Division honors this spring after receiving Third-Team recognition last season.
An First-Team All-Division player on the Warriors’ football team who was also a forward on the basketball team, Maia answered the call when the school’s first-year volleyball team was looking for players, and the junior hitter ended up having a fantastic season to help the Warriors win seven matches and become the first RIIL first-year program to reach the postseason since Barrington in 2009.
Maia, who posted a 3.23 GPA in the classroom, came up big with 15 kills and six blocks in the Warriors’ 3-2 win over Exeter/West Greenwich in late May that clinched their Division III playoff berth.
Velez quietly had a solid season on the mound and as the leadoff hitter for the Warriors, who just missed out on returning to the D-III playoffs. A member on the softball team since her freshman year, Velez earned Second-Team All-Division honors for the second straight year.
In the classroom, Velez sported a 4.25 GPA and was the salutatorian of her class. She will attend Brown University in the fall.
