GLOCESTER – With two matches in the books and an unusually large 18-player roster, the Scituate High golf team is still figuring out how to best represent itself on the course against each opponent.
Head coach Tim Brown said that he has never had a team with this many players, and he thinks the most he’s ever coached was seven or eight.
“We had quite a few freshmen come out,” said Brown, who has seven on his roster. “We have some people trying it (for the first time) and wanting to learn how to play. And a good number of our players actually have some experience. It’s been a little bit more to manage this year than previous years, but it’s been great. It’s a great sign for the team and for the program going forward.”
Brown doesn’t know why there is a sudden interest in golf this spring, but he thinks that maybe the kids in his high school are trying to get involved or looking to do something new after not being involved or able to do much over the past two years.
The Spartans earned their first West Division victories of the young season last Wednesday afternoon in their home opener at Glocester Country Club by rolling past North Providence, 212-225, and RIIL newcomer Achievement First Providence, 212-274.
In addition to two returning seniors, Jasper Bruins Slot and Jack Theroux, Brown used four freshmen to round out his lineup, Austin Simas, Mason Trazi, Jake Maiello, and Sydney Pagnozzi.
“In practice, we’ve had a lot of people put up similar scores, so we figured, ‘Let’s give everybody a chance and see what we have,’” Brown said. “As the year goes on, we’ll probably narrow it down to a more normal regular six, but for now, we’re still trying to figure out who those players are.”
Bruins Slot, who joins another returning senior, Julia Olson, as the team’s captains, shared the afternoon’s medalist honors with North Providence’s Michael Houle by shooting a 46.
“Jasper’s our number one,” said Brown, who also saw Theroux (50), Simas (57), and Maiello (59) round out his top four scorers. “He was in the state tournament last year, and I expect quite a bit out of him this year. And Jack also had some pretty good rounds and a good year.”
Junior Maggie Machado is also returning from last year’s team, as the Spartans have five seniors, as well as a number of underclassmen that have infused the lineup and program and hopefully will continue to do so over the next few years.
With their experience and numbers, they’ve been a little bit more competitive so far in the early season.
“We played La Salle and Moses Brown (in the season opener last Monday, April 25) and they are probably two of the premier programs in the state,” Brown said. “We were more competitive with them than we have been in the past. It’s hard to make up 60, 70, or 80 strokes in two or three years, but we’re definitely getting a little bit closer as time goes on.”
The Spartans were scheduled to take on the Wheeler School at East Providence’s Agawam Hunt Club and Johnston at Providence’s Triggs Memorial Golf Course earlier this week. Their next match is next Monday at 2 p.m. against Johnston in Glocester.
As for Brown’s goals and expectations this season, “We’re just looking to try to put up our best scores each time we go out. and hopefully, we’ll get a little better each time out and the scores goes down,” he said. “At the very minimum, hopefully, we’ll get several players to maybe compete for the state championship as individuals.”
“But ultimately, we’d love to have a team in there,” the head coach continued. “We’ll see. Is this the year? Maybe or maybe not, but that’s obviously going to be our goal going forward.”
