CRANSTON – Hobbled by a knee injury, Ethan McCann-Carter did not play in the St. Raphael Academy football team’s first two playoff games.
And even though the talented senior wide receiver, safety, and special teams standout suited up for last Saturday afternoon’s Division II Super Bowl, he did not play defense or return any kickoffs or punts.
But when the Saints needed him the most – trailing by three points, and time for one final drive with 3:32 to play in the game – McCann-Carter came through with one of the most dramatic, significant, and soon-to-be-memorable touchdown catches in the 91-year history of the Saints’ program.
McCann-Carter reeled in a 7-yard slant pass in the middle of the end zone from junior quarterback Daniel Wulf with 33.3 seconds on the clock to lift SRA to a 7-3 victory over Portsmouth High and its first championship in 15 years at Cranston Stadium.
The Saints, who were back in the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, came into this contest hoping to erase the sting of back-to-back losses in the finals, especially last season’s 28-14 loss to Classical, which was a tough defeat for head coach Mike Sassi and his returning seniors to digest.
“As a famous coach once said, ‘You take the losses a lot more harder than you accept the wins,’” noted Sassi. “That loss last year (to Classical) was devastating. The spring before that, we were mostly sophomores and juniors and we played three (regular-season) games. But last year hurt. We knew we limped into (the Super Bowl) and we didn’t have a whole arsenal. We had to be perfect and we weren’t perfect. That hurt me all winter, and it was a struggle to open up the weight room (for offseason workouts).”
Sassi then paused before adding, “But the kids are back.”
“I don’t think anybody knows how it feels to lose two Super Bowls,” said McCann-Carter. “But this one just feels great. This one’s for the Saints’ community – the alumni, the parents, everyone in the whole Saints’ community.”
“Everyone was pushing to finish,” added SRA senior tight end/linebacker Moses Meus. “The last two years, we didn’t finish, but this year, we did it. We finished.”
Meus did a little bit of everything to not only help SRA return to glory, but also receive the Frank Morey Memorial Award as the game’s Most Valuable Player, and a big contribution came seconds before the Saints embarked on their game-winning drive.
After going three-and-out, the Patriots were forced to punt from their 32, but Meus nearly got his fingertips on a punt by junior George Smith, who felt Meus’s pressure and spiraled his punt out of bounds at Portsmouth’s 46-yard line.
From there, the Saints’ offense went to work. Sophomore Damien Ocampo picked up two yards on a carry, and after McCann-Carter caught a 7-yard pass from Wulf, junior tailback Aaron Julius, who ended the day running for 71 yards on 20 carries, sprinted out of bounds on a 12-yard carry. That moved the ball to the Patriots’ 22 and stopped the clock with 1:57 on it.
When play resumed, Julius got stuffed in the backfield on his next carry for a 1-yard loss, but with 1:13 on the clock, Wulf hit McCann-Carter with an 11-yard pass. After a 5-yard run by Julius brought the ball to the Patriots’ 7-yard line with 37.8 seconds to play, Sassi called his team’s final time-out.
“Portsmouth was stacking their ‘D’ and trying to take away the run,” noted Sassi. “We saw Ethan singled up, so I drew the play in the dirt. I called (for a) quick slant.”
Matched up one-on-one with one of the Patriots’ top cornerbacks, Evan Tullson, McCann-Carter broke to his left and caught Wulf’s pass just over the goal line before Tullson could take him down. As that sent the Saints and their fans into jubilation, McCann-Carter ripped off his helmet and spread his arms wide as he stared at the Saints’ bench before Meus swarmed him with a celebratory hug.
“That whole drive, I just saw the corner playing off and they had no safety help,” said McCann-Carter, whose only three receptions in the game came on that final drive. “So I just told my coach, ‘Just trust me,’ and he trusted me. Backside slant, and (Wulf) threw it.”
“He really stepped up in the fourth quarter,” added Sassi. “He’s not 100 percent, and he hasn’t played since our last regular-season game. I wanted to see what he could do, so I ran the split end screen with him a couple of times on that last drive to see how he was moving. Great players step up during big times, and I think he’s the best receiver in the state.”
As for the strong showing of fans behind the Saints’ bench, including the student body that mostly dressed in white along the 25-yard line, “the crowd was amazing today,” remarked Meus. “Everyone cheering – all that energy – I just felt it. I just felt the vibrations. Today’s a good day. Today’s a good day to be a Saint.”
After senior Jonah Costa kicked the extra point to make it a four-point game, the Patriots got the ball back at their 20 and were hoping to magically strike back in the final seconds. But Meus intercepted a wobbly pass at the Patriots’ 27 from sophomore quarterback Tom Hurd – who got hit by SRA sophomore edge rusher Ian Bing as he released the ball – and that sealed the game and the championship.
This game was truly a defensive battle, especially in the first half. The Patriots came the closest to reaching the end zone, as a 9-play, 50-yard drive gave them a fourth-and-one on the Saints’ 7-yard line. But the Patriots turned the ball over on downs when senior Neal Tullson, who tried to pick up the first down on a carry, was stopped at the line of scrimmage by Meus.
In the third quarter, the Patriots had the ball on offense for all but seven plays, and they scored their points on a 23-yard field goal by Smith with 1:20 to play in the third quarter. That capped a 12-play, 54-yard drive that zapped almost six minutes off the clock.
“We knew (Portsmouth) was going to be tough,” said Sassi, whose team played penalty-free football (Portsmouth only got flagged three times for 30 yards). “We’re both (number) one seeds, and we knew they played great defense, they run the ball, and they’re tough. But you have to win playoff games playing defense, and (SRA defensive coordinator) Nick Landry came up with a great game plan to stop them.”
Prior to the late march to their touchdown, the Saints’ best drive came in the game’s opening minutes, as they drove from their 38 to the Patriots’ 30, only to turn the ball over on downs.
Defensively, three SRA players recorded double digits in total tackles, as Meus led the way with 17, senior lineman Lawrence Thornton III added a dozen, and junior defensive back Jalen Antoine had 11. Bing also contributed three tackles for a loss of yardage and sacked Hurd late in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.