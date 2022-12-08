A year after creating a buzz throughout the region with its debut edition, the Fall All-Scholastic sports section has returned to the Valley Breeze & Observer Newspapers, again honoring a male and a female student-athlete from each of our circulation’s 15 high schools for their excellence in athletics and academics.

There are plenty of All-State and All-Division selections among the 30 student-athletes, as well as high GPAs and National Honor Society members. But amazingly, half of these selections come from the soccer pitch, and six of them are goalkeepers. The three sports with the second-most selections, football, cross country, and girls’ volleyball? They each had four. It must be that World Cup fever!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.