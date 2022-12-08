A year after creating a buzz throughout the region with its debut edition, the Fall All-Scholastic sports section has returned to the Valley Breeze & Observer Newspapers, again honoring a male and a female student-athlete from each of our circulation’s 15 high schools for their excellence in athletics and academics.
There are plenty of All-State and All-Division selections among the 30 student-athletes, as well as high GPAs and National Honor Society members. But amazingly, half of these selections come from the soccer pitch, and six of them are goalkeepers. The three sports with the second-most selections, football, cross country, and girls’ volleyball? They each had four. It must be that World Cup fever!
A special thanks to the athletic directors, principals, and high school coaches who took the time to help with their input and information on their school’s selections, as well as sports writer Kayla Panu, who took some of the action pictures that grace these pages, and our publisher, Jamie Quinn, for his outstanding work on the design of the cover of this section.
Without their contributions, the creation of this special section would not have been possible.
We hope you enjoy reading this section as much as our publication enjoyed putting it together and paying tribute to these deserving student-athletes.
Eric Benevides
Valley Breeze & Observer Sports Editor
Described by his head coach, Dan Silva, as “a dynamic winger that puts constant pressure on any defense,” Davis scored nine goals and added four assists to earn First-Team All-Division and First-Team All-State honors by the R.I. Boys’ Soccer Coaches Association, as well as get voted to the United Soccer Coaches New England All-Region (New England) Team by the RIBSCA.
“He primarily plays on the left wing, but can play anywhere on the field,” said Silva. “Every opponent we faced dedicated at least two defenders to stop Darius, and many times, that was not enough.
“He is one of the fastest players this state has ever seen with or without the ball. He dribbles at defenders with a tremendous pace and is so difficult to stop.”
Davis, who hopes to play soccer at the Division I level, and according to Silva, is currently going through the recruiting process with some of the top programs in the state, is also a talent in the classroom. He currently has a 3.36 GPA, and “he is a very quiet, hard-working student-athlete who focuses on what he needs to do in the classroom,” added Silva.
A High Honors student in the classroom with a GPA of 4.14, Stefanik was just as brilliant on the soccer field. The future is very bright for this high-scoring striker, who made her presence felt in the Division IV ranks by scoring 20 goals and earning First-Team All-Division honors.
Stefanik, who also received the school’s Superintendent Award, delivered some big goals down the stretch (against Woonsocket and BVP) to help the Tigers finish their regular season with a record of 9-6-1, place third in the Division IV-B standings, and reach the D-IV quarterfinals. This was Tolman’s first winning season since 2018.
It’s been a very long time since a runner in the Raiders’ cross country program enjoyed a season as tremendous as Dacruz’s, who further established himself as a high-level distance competitor this past fall. Dacruz shined during the Metropolitan Division’s dual-meet season and earned First-Team All-Division honors, but his best was yet to come at the Class B and state championship meets at Ponaganset High’s famed 3.1-mile course.
Dacruz qualified for the state meet as an individual for the second consecutive year by placing ninth out of 90 runners at the Class B meet in a time of 17:20.8. And in the final race of his high school career, Dacruz took 31st place out of 138 runners at the R.I. meet in a school-record time of 17:04.9. He was one of only 16 runners in that race to produce a personal-best time.
Described by his school’s administration as “a serious student who aspires to run at the collegiate level, Joel is currently earning strong grades in his courses.”
Once again this season, Nobre solidified her spot as the leader of the Raiders’ tennis team. “Day in and day out, Catherine was a role model to all of her teammates with her strong character, work ethic, and sportsmanship,” said head coach Jon Leddy. “Catherine was our team’s winner of the RIIL’s Sportsmanship Award, and for the past two seasons, she has received our school’s Key Spirit Award, for her love of the team, our school, and the sport of tennis.”
Known for her tremendous work ethic and desire to succeed academically, Nobre boasts a 94 average in mostly A.S. level classes. She also represents the senior class as its president, and she is a member of Shea’s Multicultural Club, Key Club, the Speak Life and More Association, and the girls’ indoor and outdoor track teams, and she participates in the Upward Bound program.
“Catherine Nobre is the definition of what it means to be a scholar-athlete,” Leddy said.
Defense was the name of the game for the Saints, who returned to Division III after a two-year absence to win their first championship in three years and end the season with a 15-2-1 mark that includes a 10-game win streak midway through the season, and Martinez played a big part in helping SRA allow just 20 goals all year and post six shutouts.
Martinez, who is consistently listed each quarter on the school’s First Honors list, turned in one of the finest peformances of his high school career in the Saints’ 1-0 victory over North Providence in the D-III title match at Cranston Stadium. He only had to stop five shots for the shutout, but four of them were superb saves.
Martinez is also a doubles player on the school’s boys’ tennis team and a member of SRA’s squad that won the Division IV title his sophomore year.
For the second straight fall, there is a cheerleader among the All-Scholastic selections, and for good reason. The Saints’ squad has captured five straight RIIL Division III Game Day Competitions, as well as the RICCA Small Schools and RIIL Division IV championships last spring, and Salazar has stepped up as one of its top cheerleaders.
The Smithfield resident, who has helped the Saints claim their last three Game Day titles, is currently ranked in the top 10 in her senior class and has consistently been among the handful of students in her class to achieve Highest Honors each quarter.
She also belongs to several clubs in school, such as the Spanish Club, Robotics Club, Math Club, and the Lasallian Youth Club.
One of the best defensive players in D-II, Joof, who was one of the Cougars’ captains, was a three-time First-Team All-Division selection, and a Third-Team All-State pick last fall by the R.I. Girls Soccer Coaches’ Association. Joof was a rock as a center back on the Cougars’ back line and added a little bit of offense with two goals and as many assists.
Thanks to a five-game unbeaten streak late in the season, which saw NP allow just four goals, the Cougars made their third straight trip to the D-II playoffs.
A standout in the classroom who consistently earns Merit List honors, Joof is also a sprinter, hurdler, and a member of the 4x100 relay team for the NP girls’ outdoor track and field squad. She will continue her soccer and academic career next fall at the Division I University of Bridgeport.
Upegui recently capped an outstanding career for the Cougars by helping lead them to the Division III championship game for the first time in 17 seasons and earning All-Tournament honors. A four-year starter, Upegui was one of the NP’s captains who played center midfield for most of the year, as well as center back on occasion.
Upegui also earned Second-Team All-Division honors the past two seasons, as well as First-Team All-Division recognition as a sophomore, and he also received All-Academic honors.
Described as “a great leader who leads by example,” by first-year head coach Edgar Rodriguez, Upegui “shows up to every practice and has a high motor. He plays hard all the time, and there’s no quitting for him.” In the classroom, Upegui is consistently listed on the Honor Roll, “and his GPA was around 4.22,” reported Rodriguez.
A defensive standout who still managed to score a couple of goals, including one on a penalty kick, Aguilar helped the Pride win the Division IV championship last season and post a 9-5-2 record this year that included a seven-game unbeaten streak late in the season.
“Lianne was someone I could trust on the field to always give her best effort and also encourage her teammates to do the same,” said BVP head coach Steven DaRosa. “She was always leading with positivity, whether it was in a game, a practice, or the classroom. She was also known as the ‘team mom’ for her sense of caring for her teammates. Whenever someone got hurt or needed support, she would be the first one to console them.”
In the classroom, Aguilar owns a 3.84 GPA, and she’s also a Diversity Talks coach and belongs to the Black Student Union and Collaborative Exploration Group.
Described by his head coach, Joel Cordeiro, as “an important part of the team, bringing stability and maturity on and off the field,” Carroll shined as a right back, who occasionally played in the midfield, and his contributions helped the Pride place third in the Division IV standings with an 8-4-4 record and reach the D-IV semifinals for the first time in its program’s young history.
The Pride, who ended their regular-season with a program-record eight-game unbeaten streak, saw Carroll step up and score a key goal in a 2-1 win over Block Island midway through that streak. “On offense, he played a simple game, being able to move the ball around quickly with one or two touches and seeing the field and his options very well,” added Cordeiro. “On defense, he was able to maintain and stifle some of our division’s best players.”
An All-Academic selection, as well as a member of the Pride’s boys’ basketball team, Carroll sports a 3.90 GPA and plans to major in business and management in college.
Henderson wrapped up an outstanding season with the Clippers, who not only captured the Class A championship, but also placed second at the state meet, won its ninth straight Northern Division title, and extended their win streak to a state-best 103 meets.
At the class meet, she took eighth place by covering Ponaganset’s 3.1-mile course in a time of 20:18.3, and at the state meet, she landed Second-Team All-State honors by placing 11th in 19:58.1.
Henderson, who is the president of the CHS student body and ranked second in her class with a 4.1 GPA, is also a member of the National Honor Society and the girls’ indoor track and lacrosse teams. She plans to continue her academic and running career next fall at the United States Naval Academy.
The Cumberland High boys’ cross country team has won five straight Northern Division titles and 60 straight dual meets, and one of the top runners behind those winning ways is McCue, who boasts High Honors each quarter, is a member of the school’s National Honor Society, and participates in student government.
For the second straight season, McCue took 12th place at the state meet to earn Second-Team honors, doing so in a time of 16:31.7 to help the Clippers take third place in the team standings. McCue also placed third at the Class A meet in a time of 16:08 to again help the Clippers finish third.
Six months ago, McCue also capped an excellent outdoor track and field season by helping the Clippers’ mile relay team place ninth and nearly earn All-American honors at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia, and at the state meet, he took fifth place in the 1,500 meters in a time of 4:04.03.
A captain of the girls’ soccer team, Bauzyk was regarded as one of the top Division II goalkeepers. Playing every minute of every game, she recorded six shutouts, posted a GAA of 0.97, and totaled 85 saves to earn First-Team All-Division honors and help the Lions earn the sixth seed in the D-II playoffs with a 6-6-1 mark.
Off the field, Bauzyk, who plans to major in kinesoilogy in college, ranks in the top 50 in her class with a 3.8 GPA. She is enrolled in AP psychology and has been named to the honor roll in every year at LHS. She is also actively involved in the community, as she volunteers at the Northern R.I. Food Pantry, Sandwich Party Sunday, and Mary House Monday Night Meal Kitchen.
A member of the LHS boys’ soccer and tennis teams, Calderone, who was a captain, earned First Team All-State honors by the R.I. Boys’ Soccer Coaches Association, as he had 93 saves and three shutouts in Lincoln’s first season in Division I.
A four-year starter in goal, Calderone will go down as one of the most decorated keepers in the team’s history. He is also a three-time First-Team All-Division and two-time All-Regional pick.
As a freshman, he led the Lions to a 13-3-3 record and the Division II championship, as the Lions defeated North Smithfield in double overtime. As a sophomore, he helped the Lions to an undefeated 6-0 regular season in a COVID-shortened campaign, and last year, he helped lead the Lions to a D-II regular-season title and a record of 13-3-2.
Off the field, Calderone ranks fifth in his class with a 3.96 GPA. He has been awarded the R.I. Civic Leadership Award, the Sacred Heart Book Award, and the Rhode Island Quebecoise Award. He is a member of the National Honor Society and represents LHS on the RIDE Advisory Board. He also volunteers at NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, Lincoln Conservation Commission, and for the Lincoln Youth Soccer Association. He plans to major in Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, Sustainability, and French.
