KINGSTON – Twenty-four hours after coming from behind to stun the number one seed in the Open Tournament, previously unbeaten Division I champion North Kingstown, the Ponaganset High girls’ basketball team captured its first state title in 21 years on Sunday afternoon by topping the tourney’s second seed, Division II champion Juanita Sanchez, 59-51.
Both Final Four games, which were held at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center, featured remarkable late comebacks by the 4th-seeded Chieftains over two very tough opponents.
“So many games this season were played out like this, where we would dig ourselves a hole and come back,” Ponaganset head coach Gary Martinelli said. “We did it against Bay View and Barrington. And I think that because (the players) are so close as a group and have played together for a long time, they know each other really well and they don’t get down on themselves.
“When they get down during a game, you can clearly see it, and that’s usually when I call a timeout,” Martinelli continued. “They just stay with it. And I’ll keep telling them to play until the game is over and we’ll see where we are at.”
The big stage of the Ryan Center did not deter the Chieftains, especially when they fell behind in both games.
“We always fight back,” senior captain Campbell Boyden said. “We were down (in the win over North Kingstown) and we were down for most of (the game with Juanita Sanchez). But we just fight back. We believe in each other, we have confidence, and we push each other until the end.”
The championship game saw a lot of missed shots from both teams, and it was also a physical battle. The Cavaliers led throughout the first half, while the Chieftains, whose record is 16-4, came back in the second and took a 36-33 lead into the final quarter.
But the Cavaliers quickly reclaimed their lead at the start of the quarter with a bucket by Nysia Ortiz and two free throws from Genesis NcNeil, and as time ticked away, it looked like Ponaganset’s state title hopes were coming to an end, as the Cavaliers extended their lead to 48-40.
The Chieftains were tired and the Cavaliers would not let them settle, pressing them from one end of the court to the other.
“We had to switch up to a zone because (Juanita Sanchez) was killing us through the penetration,” Martinelli said about his team’s defense. “That seemed to throw them off a little bit, and I think they got a little frustrated.”
A pair of free throws by Ponaganset sophomore guard Jaina Yekelchik cut the Cavaliers’ lead to six, but after a change of possession and a travel violation by the Chieftains, McNeil was fouled by Chieftain sophomore forward Ella Pierre-Louis, who picked up her fourth foul. But McNeil was only able to sink one shot, and Juanita Sanchez’s lead was 49-42 with less than five minutes to play.
But after senior guard Samantha McFee answered back with a pair of free throws, Boyden stole the ball from the Cavaliers and junior guard Julia Castelli set her up for an easy bucket that cut the Chieftains’ deficit to 49-46.
Trying to stay a step ahead of the Chieftains, the Cavaliers’ Sabanna Berrios put back an offensive rebound. The ball then changed hands twice before the Chieftains got it back to McFee, who sank a three-pointer to make it a 51-49 game with 3:37 left.
After a free throw from Yekelchik, Boyden put in a layup, and the Chieftains had new life and a new lead, 52-51.
McNeil, who helped St. Raphael Academy win the state title last year and scored a team-high 16 points for the Cavaliers, then fouled out after being called for her fifth foul against Yekelchik. She sunk both shots to make it a 54-51 game and the Chieftains weren’t looking back.
“It just feels great,” Boyden said. “Coming from (winning the) D-II (championship) last year, this was just amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better way to end my senior year.”
Four Chieftains scored in double figures, as McFee, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, led the way with 16 points, Yekelchik added 14, Boyden had 11, and Pierre-Louis scored 10 and played an excellent game on the boards. Also chipping in with eight points was Castelli.
“It feels great,” McFee said about winning the championship and being named the MVP. “It’s just so amazing. There’s no better ending.”
In order to reach the title game, the Chieftains had to upset North Kingstown, which they did by a 62-57 score. While two of Juanita Sanchez’s top players fouled out on Sunday, three key starters also fouled out for the Skippers, including their top scorer, junior guard and R.I. Gatorade Player of the Year Jillian Rogers, who ended up with a game-high 26 points.
The Chieftains trailed the Skippers at the end of the first three quarters, and N.K. took a 48-39 lead into the last quarter, only to watch Ponaganset bravely come back and tie the score at 55-55 on a basket by McFee with 2:11 to play in the game.
“Sam McFee is one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached,” said Martinelli, who also received 16 points from her in the win over N.K. “She’s just amazing. They all are. (Senior forward) Grace Dandeneau, she gets everything she can. She gave us a spark defensively, picked up a charge, and got a rebound. It’s the little plays like that, and today, we made the little plays.”
The Skippers had a chance to regain the lead on two free throws that were missed by Carolyn Lafferty. She then fouled Pierre-Louis, who hit the back end of two free throws to give Ponaganset the lead for good.
After Yekelchik added another point on a free throw, N.K.’s talented freshman guard, Jaelyn Holmes, fouled out. Yekelchik tossed in another point on a free throw, and after Rogers scored the last two points for North Kingstown with 28.6 seconds to play, Boyden and McFee sank free throws down the stretch to seal the Chieftains’ victory and championship.
“They earned this,” Martinelli said. “They played that fourth quarter like I see them (play) in practice everyday. Whatever was holding them back, they let it go and they just finished.”
“That’s as good a team as we’ll ever play,” the head coach said about North Kingstown. “I can believe we beat them because I see it everyday in practice, how hard they play, and how well they play. We’ve had good games and great games, but not against a team like that.”
Four Chieftains again scored in double digits in this victory. In addition to McFee, Pierre-Louis and Castelli each added 13 points and Yekelchik had 12.
“I’m sure everyone is surprised that we made it this far,” added Boyden. “We came from D-II and we realized we were good in D-I and we just finished it. I still can’t believe it. I’m in shock.”
The Chieftains had never won a game in the Open Tournament, which made its debut for the girls during the 2014-15 season, but did not take place last season. Ponaganset had lost in the Sweet 16 in 2017 and 2020.
“They’re amazing,” Martinelli said about his team. “I miss the seniors already. It’s been a heck of a ride – for the last three years actually. This group has had a lot of success and some failures, but they never let the failures get them down. And the successes, they love them for each other.”
