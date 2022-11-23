SMITHFIELD – Less than a week after defeating the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team in the Division IV Super Bowl at Cranston Stadium, the undefeated Smithfield High football team will try to fire up its engines for one more game, Thanksgiving Day’s non-league showdown against North Providence High at the Boyle Athletic Complex.
Kickoff is at 10 a.m.
The Cougars will enter this game with an overall record of 5-4 and a four-game win streak, while the Sentinels will be less than five days removed from their title game at Cranston Stadium against their co-op neighbor, which they won by an 18-6 score for their first championship since 2015.
Smithfield had posted a 19-8 victory over NP on Sept. 9 in their season-opening D-IV game, which was the first contest on North Providence High’s newly turfed Serio Field.
Smithfield leads the holiday series – the fifth-oldest in the state between R.I. teams – by a 26-23-1 margin, but NP has won the last three games and seven of the last nine.
Also on Thanksgiving at 10 a.m., Ponaganset High will try to end a seven-game losing streak to Burrillville High, as the Chieftains, who are led by their three-time 1,000-yard rusher, Nick Baccala, will host the 36th meeting between the two rivals.
Back in D-III for the first time since 2017, the Chieftains posted a 5-3 mark before losing to Middletown High in the D-III quarterfinals. The Broncos, who were 1-5 in D-II and did not reach the postseason, lead the non-league series, 21-14.
One holiday game that will not take place this week is the one between Scituate High and the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op team at North Smithfield High. As reported on the RIIL website, Scituate will be unable to field a team. The Spartans had dressed fewer than 20 players in their last three games of the season.
It’s the second time in the rivalry’s history that this game was canceled because of a lack of players. In 2015, before it entered its co-op with Mount, North Smithfield High was forced to pull the plug on its final two games of the season.
North Smithfield/MSC leads the holiday series, 10-4, and had handily won the last five matchups by an average of 37.4 points.
