CUMBERLAND – The state’s fourth longest Thanksgiving Day rivalry is back after a year’s absence, and on Thursday at 10 a.m., Cumberland High will host Woonsocket High in their 57th holiday meeting in front of what promises to be a packed house at Tucker Field.
Cumberland leads the series, 34-18-4, and had captured eight straight contests before Woonsocket, fresh off repeating as Division II champions in 2019, silenced that win streak by winning their non-league meeting, 18-15.
The Villa Novans, who didn’t play during the two-month spring season, posted a 2-4 record in their return to the D-I circuit, but saw their season get sidelined on three different occasions because of COVID issues. They qualified for the D-I playoffs, but suffered a 26-0 loss to Burrillville in their preliminary-round game on Nov. 7.
They will try to break a four-game losing streak when they face the Clippers, who went 5-3 and reached the D-II playoffs for the fifth straight year. Cumberland posted a 33-0 victory over East Greenwich in their preliminary-round opener, but suffered a 24-7 loss to Portsmouth in the quarterfinals.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m., the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op team will kick off the RIIL’s holiday schedule in fashion by entertaining Scituate High on the Northmen’s refurbished turf field.
The season was a difficult one for the co-op team, not just because they were forced to play all of their Division III games on the road, but also because they dropped all seven of them.
But the squad has a chance to end its season on a high note, and on their new playing surface, against the Division IV Spartans, who went 2-6. The co-op team leads the non-league series, 9-4, and has won the last four meetings.
Just over the state line, Blackstone-Millville Regional, which went 2-6 this season, will visit its Dual Valley Conference rival, Sutton High, which is 2-6, in their holiday meeting on Thursday at 10 a.m.
