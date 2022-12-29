Several sports teams and athletes from Cumberland and Lincoln once again made headlines in 2022, not just on a divisional and state level, but on a national scale.
It was tough to choose only 10, or even a dozen, of this past year’s highlights, so here are 15 of this year’s top sports stories in chronological order:
Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island’s U14 flag football team captures national title
The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island’s U12 and U14 Northern R.I. Ballhawks flag football team kicked off 2022 in style – in Las Vegas for an action-packed weekend at the NFL Flag National Championships.
The U14 team lugged home the biggest prize, a national title, thanks to its dominant 6-0 record, which saw the Ballhawks top every opponent it faced by more than 18 points and post a 26-6 win over the Alabama Jaguars in the championship game at Heritage Park in Henderson, Nev.
The U12 squad, meanwhile, nearly produced a championship of its own, but unfortunately, the Ballhawks saw a five-game win streak in the desert come to an end when they suffered a 7-0 loss to Team Canada in their title game.
Lincoln wrestlers capture team championship at RIIL's Division II & III Sectionals
In a 9½-month span, the Lincoln High wrestling team went from sitting out 2021's two-month season to capturing one of the biggest prizes in its program’s history. Thanks to juniors Zach Henault and Nameek Vieira taking first places in their weight classes, as well as eight of their teammates supplying top-seven finishes, the Lions were able to capture the championship of the RIIL's Division II & III Sectionals at Coventry High.
The Lions, who posted a 9-2 dual-meet mark against their D-II opponents, scored 176 points to win the 25-team tourney. Twelve wrestlers took the mat for Lincoln and every one of their points mattered, because in second place with 11 fewer points than the Lions was the D-II’s undefeated team, East Providence High.
Senior Tyler White and junior Edwin Mooney also added second places for the Lions. This was their first title since the 2017-18 season, when they shared the Division II-B regular-season championship with West Warwick.
Lincoln High’s Toro earns multiple All-American honors at New Balance national championship meets
Lincoln High junior thrower Christian Toro earned multiple All-American honors at the New Balance National Championships that took place during the indoor season at The Armory in New York and outdoor campaign at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field.
Toro took fifth place in the 25-pound weight throw at the indoor meet with a personal-best throw of 70 feet, 6¼ inches that obliterated his personal-best throw of 66-9¾ and was the second-best toss in the nation by a junior.
And at the outdoor meet, Toro placed fourth out of 30 throwers in the 12-pound hammer. He was the only junior at the meet to air out a throw over 200 feet, as he delivered a throw of 214 feet, six inches that was a foot better than the next finisher.
Cumberland High’s Dennen also receives All-American honors in mile at Nike Indoor Nationals
Cumberland High distance runner Henry Dennen also became an All-American at the Nike Nationals at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., but he faced a bit of adversity on his way to the awards podium.
Dennen, who is currently running at Amherst College, finished fifth in the boys’ mile, but needed to bounce back from a nasty spill at the start of the race that forced a restart, yet left Dennen with a sore right shoulder and ankle.
Nevertheless, Dennen turned in a time of 4:17.01 that was only 1.26 seconds away from his personal-best time. And every hundredth of a second mattered, because a mere 0.03 of a second separated Dennen from the next finisher, and 0.34 seconds behind Dennen was the 7th-place finisher.
Brown, Zapata finish high school swimming careers with multiple state titles
Back at the state meet at Brown University for the first time in two years (the 2021 meet did not take place), Lincoln senior Sadie Brown and Blackstone Valley Prep senior Bryan Zapata each won multiple state titles in their respective meets.
Brown, who is continuing her swimming career at Butler University, won the girls’ 200-yard individual medley in a personal-best time of 2:06.80 and the 100-yard breaststroke with a PR time of 1:07.35 that topped the runner-up finisher by 0.64 of a second.
Zapata, meanwhile, became the first BVP athlete to capture a state title when he overcame a shaky butterfly lap to win the 200-yard I.M. in 1:56.26. And he also had to win a close battle for his second gold medal; in his favorite event, the 100-yard backstroke, his time of 51.22 seconds nipped the second-place finisher by 0.19 of a second.
In the girls’ meet, BVP also saw junior Katie Chiappetta win the school’s third state title by using a strong kick at the end of the 200-yard freestyle to win that race in a PR time of 1:55.34. Chiappetta nearly struck gold in a second event, the 100-yard freestyle, but her second-place time of 53.35 seconds was 0.24 of a second behind the winning time.
Cumberland’s Jackson easily repeats as RIIL’s individual golf champion
Cumberland resident and La Salle Academy sophomore Max Jackson repeated as the individual state champion of the RIIL Golf Championships at Cranston Country Club, as he completed his 36 holes with an outstanding three-under par 139 that topped the runner-up finishers, Moses Brown’s Harry Dessel and Narragansett’s Sebastian Carlsson, by five shots.
Jackson, whose outstanding performance also helped the Rams capture their first team state championship since 1974, also repeated as the champion of last summer’s RIGA’s 103rd Junior Amateurs at Westerly’s Winnapaug Country Club by topping Barrington’s Cole Vieira in the finals, 5 & 3.
Cumberland’s Yankee, Carr, Dennen, DeStefano claim state outdoor championships
Four Cumberland High athletes captured state titles at the RIIL Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Brown Stadium, and one of them, junior Alyssa Yankee, stepped onto the top of the awards podium twice by delivering PRs with her throw of 38 feet, nine inches in the shot put and 121-9 in the discus.
Grace Carr, who will continue her running career at Columbia University, also won a state title in the girls’ 800 meters in a school-record time of 2:14.29; Dennen captured the boys’ 3,000 in a school-record time of 8:36.57, and senior Alex DeStefano claimed the state championship in the boys pole vault with a 13-foot clearance.
Lincoln’s Leahy makes history by capturing New England outdoor title in girls’ hammer
The good news for the area’s track and field standouts continued at the New England meets that took place the following week, and Lincoln High junior Jillian Leahy became the first LHS female to capture a regional title, as she delivered a personal-best throw of 155 feet, six inches to take first place in the hammer.
Also placing third in their event to earn All-New England honors were Toro in the boys’ hammer (212-9) and Dennen in the boys’ two-mile run (school-record 9:11.74).
Back on top: Upper Deck Post 14 baseball team wins sixth state title in last eight years
The Upper Deck Post 14 Senior Division baseball team captured its sixth state championship in the last eight seasons, but followed a different script from the ones that the Post 14 teams from the 2010s wrote in their marches to glory.
Instead of losing a game in the double-elimination tournament and sweating out a “winner-take-all” game for a championship, Upper Deck won all three of its Final Four games and capped its short playoff run with a 4-0 win over defending champion R&R Construction Post 18 at McCarthy Stadium.
Upper Deck also reached the finals of the Northeast Regional Tournament in Worcester, Mass., but suffered a 4-2 loss to Shrewsbury Post 397 in the finals.
Cumberland Little League all-star baseball team battle back to claim first state title in five seasons
After winning the District IV title, the Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team fought its way through the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination state tourney to capture its first R.I. title in five years.
Facing Portsmouth, which had won its first two games and was one win away from the state title, Cumberland posted an 8-0 victory and then a 4-3 win in the following night’s “winner-take-all” showdown at North Providence’s Romano Field.
Unfortunately for Cumberland, the ballclub lost two close games in Metro Division play at the Eastern Regionals in Bristol, Conn. Cumberland suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Connecticut state champion, Fairfield American, and 3-2 loss to the New Jersey state champ, Toms River East.
Cumberland girls’ cross country team wins first Class A crown since 1994, extends win streak to 103
The Cumberland High girls’ cross country team made plenty of news this season, from capturing its ninth straight Northern Division championship and extending the state’s best dual-meet win streak to 103, to winning its first Class A title since 1994 and taking second place at the state championship meet.
The Class A championship was certainly the talk of the town, for what was expected to be a two-team battle for the title with three-time champion La Salle Academy turned into a runaway. Placing all seven of their runners among the top 17 finishers and their five scorers among the top 11, the Clippers scored 35 points to top the Rams’ 58. Placing in the top 10 were sophomore Kiley DeFusco (2nd place, 19:42.3), freshman Charli McCue (6th, 20:12.1), senior Annie Henderson (8th, 20:18.3) and Carr (10th, 21:04.6).
Cumberland boys’ cross country squad rules division again, places third at Class A, state meets
The Cumberland High boys’ cross country team also enjoyed a fantastic season that saw the Clippers not only clinch their fifth consecutive Northern Division title and boost their dual-meet win streak to 60, but also take third place at the Class A and state championship meets. The Clippers’ finish at the RIIL meet, behind Bishop Hendricken and La Salle, gave them the “unofficial public school” state title for the second straight year.
At the Class A meet, the Clippers were paced by senior Cole McCue (3rd place, 16:08.0), sophomore Sam Henderson (6th, 16:20.0), and senior Sam Kucal (13th, 16:42.4), and the RIIL Championships saw Henderson lead the way by placing eighth with a personal-best time of 16:18.4.
Lincoln’s Evans wins Class B cross country race, earns All-American honors at USATF Jr. Olympic meet
Lincoln High senior cross country standout Nathan Evans struck gold at the Class B boys’ championship race by using a fierce kick in the final third of a mile to clock a winning time of 16:16.0 that was 6.4 seconds faster than the runner-up finisher.
A month later, Evans also ran for the Smithfield-based Sentinel Striders’ youth running club’s high school squad in the USATF National Junior Olympics Championships in College Station, Texas, and he helped them win a national title and earn All-American honors by placing 17th out of 224 runners in a time of 16:36.4.
North Cumberland Middle School girls’ cross country team, McCourt’s Ludwig seize RIPCOA state titles
North Cumberland’s dominance at the RIPCOA state cross country championship meet continued at Deerfield Park. For the ninth season in a row, the NCMS boys’ and girls’ teams finished among the top three teams in their 1.86-mile races, and for the ninth time since 2011, the girls took home a coveted state title.
After finishing third in last year’s meet, only two points behind the champion Cole, the girls’ ran away with its title by placing its top five runners among the first 23 overall finishers and ending up with 49 points, outdistancing runner-up Portsmouth’s 88. The winner of the race was McCourt Middle School’s 7th-grader Cece Ludwig, who became the eighth Cumberland resident since 2007 to win the girls’ state title.
Unbeaten North Cumberland boys’ soccer team captures RIPCOA state championship in penalty kicks
In dramatic postseason fashion, two unbeaten middle school boys’ soccer teams saw their RIPCOA state championship game come down to penalty kicks. And North Cumberland rose to the occasion and outscored Curtis Corner in the PK round, 4-3, to wind up with a hard-fought 3-2 victory and NCMS’s first state title since 2014.
North Cumberland, which capped its season with a 15-0 record, averaged nearly 6 1/2 goals per game and allowed just seven goals all season long. And in the playoffs, NCMS picked right up where it left off and rolled past Martin in their first-round game, 8-1; North Smithfield in the quarterfinals, 5-1, and Thompson in the semis, 9-0.
***
Three youth baseball teams also captured championships. The Upper Deck Post 14 Junior Division baseball team, which lost in the state finals in each of the last three seasons, finally struck gold by defeating Gershkoff Auburn Post 20, 3-1 and 12-0, and the Cumberland Little League’s Major Division ages 8-10 and Junior Division ages 13-15 teams seized district titles.
Three teams also reached the Division II championship games and matches in their respective sports, but came up short in their quests for championship glory, starting with the Lincoln High hockey team, which overcame an 0-5 start to its season to skate into the best-of-three finals against North Kingstown, but the Lions were swept by the Skippers by scores of 5-0 and 2-1 losses.
The Cumberland High boys’ lacrosse team also advanced to the finals, only to lose to undefeated Mount Saint Charles Academy, 17-5, and the Lincoln High field hockey team suffered a 2-1 loss to the Rocky Hill School in their title game.
Cumberland resident Bridget Casey, who is a junior on the state champion La Salle Academy girls’ tennis team, also reached the finals of the RIIL Individual Championships, but suffered a 7-5, 6-4 loss to Moses Brown senior Kylie Eaton in their championship match.
