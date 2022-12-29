Cumberland cross country
The runners on the Cumberland High girls’ cross country team that helped the Clippers top defending champion La Salle Academy and capture their first Class A championship since 1994 are, from left, Rose Tuomisto, Emily Bourke, Kiley DeFusco, Grace Carr, Annie Henderson, Charlie McCue, and Anna Kalafut.

Several sports teams and athletes from Cumberland and Lincoln once again made headlines in 2022, not just on a divisional and state level, but on a national scale.

It was tough to choose only 10, or even a dozen, of this past year’s highlights, so here are 15 of this year’s top sports stories in chronological order:

