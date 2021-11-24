GLOCESTER – The Davies Tech football team’s third season as a varsity team fell one victory short of ending in the Division IV Super Bowl, as the 5th-seeded Patriots suffered a 29-6 loss to unbeaten Ponaganset High in last Friday night’s D-IV semifinals on the Chieftains’ campus.
The Patriots, who lost all seven of their games during their inaugural 2019 season before posting a 1-3 record during this spring’s two-month season, wrap up their season with a 4-4 mark, and head coach Henry Cabral noted after his team’s loss to the Chieftains how he’s liked the way each season has trended upward.
“I think this season moved forward for us,” he added. “Two years ago, we got it handed to us every single week, and we won four games this year. This is a credit to my seniors and my coaches, who have done a great job this year.”
With a little bit of luck, the Patriots may have ended this season with a winning record, but in their season opener, they suffered a 14-12 loss to North Providence at Pawtucket’s Vets Park, and near the end of the season, they dropped a 12-8 decision to the Juanita Sanchez/Providence Country Day/Wheeler co-op team, which ended up with a 6-3 record and the second seed in the playoffs.
The Patriots also gave the mighty Chieftains their toughest battle of the regular season on Oct. 22, despite losing the game by a 34-12 score, and last Friday, Davies tried to give Ponaganset another difficult time, but weren’t able to do much offensively.
The Chieftains, who saw senior tailback Marcus Carpenter run for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, scored in every quarter, while the Patriots’ TD came off a second-half fumble by Ponaganset that saw senior Matt Patenaude return it 61 yards the other way for a TD.
Despite the loss, the Patriots were happy with how their season ultimately went.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Cabral said. “These kids give it everything they got. We were going to play 48 minutes tonight, win, lose, or draw, and I’m proud of my kids for playing 48. Ponaganset is the best team in our division. We’re a third-year program. But we’re moving on up from here, and this not a step back for us, but a step forward.”
Unfortunately for the Patriots, they will take that step forward without some of the players who helped build the program over the past three years, including Patenaude, who starred at multiple positions, established himself as the team’s top player, and hopes to continue his career in college next fall.
“He embodies our football program,” Cabral said. “Matt is awesome; he’s a stud, he does a lot for us, and he’s going to play somewhere next year.”
The Patriots season is not quite over yet, as they will kick off a Thanksgiving rivalry with the Juanita Sanchez/PCD/Wheeler co-op team. Their holiday game is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Providence’s Conley Stadium.
