SCITUATE – After watching his second-year wrestling team capture last spring’s Division III dual-meet championship with a 9-0 record, and winning it with a young roster, head coach Daniel Casey knew the very next step his program needed to take.
It was time to wrestle better competition. It was time to make the jump to the D-II ranks.
And after four dual meets in their new division, it looks like the Spartans are exactly where they belong. Sure, they suffered a 66-18 loss last Thursday night at home to one of the D-II’s top teams, Central, but that defeat merely dropped Scituate’s record to 2-2.
Scituate had kicked off its schedule on Dec. 16 with a 42-36 victory over South Kingstown, but less than week later, the Spartans were dealt a 42-39 defeat to Toll Gate, as the Titans came back to win the final three matches of the night.
And the night before they lost to Central, Scituate was celebrating a 48-26 win over the Tolman/Shea co-op team.
Six more meets remain on the Spartans’ schedule, including tonight’s 6 p.m. matchup at Cranston East and three difficult meets next week against Burrillville, East Providence, and Lincoln, but in Casey’s eyes, those six meets are six more chances for his team to get better.
“We want to be in D-II, and eventually, we want to go up to D-I,” Casey said after his team’s loss to Central. “We know we will take our lumps this year, but I think wrestling in D-II is good for the kids. In this sport, you get put on your back and you have to get off it. We got put on our back twice this year, but we will be back in our gym tomorrow and get ready to wrestle next week.”
A year after winning the D-III title with just 14 wrestlers, Casey has 22 on this winter’s squad, with just two seniors, 113-pound Anastasia You and 145-pounder Michael Scalzo, and a few juniors, including 120-pounder Harrison Peters, who along with You and Scalzo, are back for their third seasons with the team.
The Spartans’ top wrestler is also one of the state’s best all-around grapplers, sophomore captain and 138-pounder (and NHSCA All-American) Gabriel Bouyssou, who has pinned all four of his dual-meet opponents this winter, including one in just eight seconds.
Last season, Bouyssou became just the school’s second state wrestling champion when he took home the 132-pound title – his older brother, Serge Bouyssou Jr., was Scituate’s first champion in 2013 as a 138-pound independent.
Bouyssou, who boasts an impressive amateur resume, also claimed the 135-pound title in the U15 division at this month’s Tulsa (Okla.) Nationals and took fifth place in the 138-pound class at last month’s prestigious Beast of the East tournament at the University of Delaware.
Three more sophomores, 106-pounder Daisey Hawkins, 126-pounder Daisy Brooks, and 145-pounder Shawn Cole, also highlight the returnees, and among the newcomers who has impressed is freshman 152-pounder Rocco Simone, who owns a 3-1 record. “I expect a lot from him in the future,” added Casey.
The Spartans were also in action at last weekend’s Colter Abely Midseason Classic at Xavier High School in Middletown, Conn., and Scituate saw six wrestlers place in the top six of their weight classes. Bouyssou went 4-0 with two first-round pins and 21-5 and 7-0 victories to capture the 138-pound title, and Cole posted a 2-2 record with two pins to place fourth in the 145-pound class.
The Spartans will also wrestle in the 24-team Smithfield Invitational a week from Saturday at the Sentinels’ gym, and two weekends after that, they will be in action at the RIIL’s new Division II/III sectional tournament at Coventry High. Again, those events will be looked upon by the coaching staff as two more opportunities for its wrestlers to continue to improve their skills.
“That’s really what it’s all about,” added Casey, who coaches the team with Serge Bouyssou, the owner/instructor of Mayo Quanchi Judo & Wrestling. “As Serge says, we want to come in here and get better everyday. We have no expectations. We just want the kids to be better tomorrow than they were today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.