SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team danced around Whipple Field on Monday night with its third District IV championship banner in as many years.
And it was one mighty swing of the bat that decided Smithfield’s showdown with Cumberland for all the marbles.
Starting pitcher Connor Curtis socked a three-run homer to straightaway center field that left Whipple Field in a hurry, snapping a 2-2 tie and helping his Little League all-star team celebrate a 5-3 victory that spoiled Cumberland’s bid to repeat as district champs.
The all-stars, who had captured the 8-10 championship two summers ago and last season’s 9-11 district and state titles, will now head to the double-elimination state tournament at the Rumford Little League’s Kimberly Ann Rock Athletic Complex, which begins on Saturday, and Smithfield will face District I champion Cranston Western in the opening game at 4 p.m.
District II champion Pawtucket and District III champ South Kingstown will play at 6 p.m., and on Sunday, the losing teams from Saturday’s contests will play at 4 p.m., while the winners’ bracket final will be held at 6. The championship game is scheduled for next Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
“The third time’s the charm,” Smithfield manager Eric Gibree said with a smile when asked about his team’s latest banner. “We’ve had a pretty good run here, but it’s not by accident. These kids work very hard every single day. They get it.”
“And this is also going to be our third straight year we’re traveling to Rumford,” he added. “We’re just looking forward to playing.”
Smithfield, which ended the district tourney with an 8-0 record that saw the all-stars outscore their opponents, 92-8, received another marvelous outing from Curtis, as the tall southpaw fired five innings of six-hit ball, striking out 10 batters and walking only one before reaching his pitch count of 88. Brayden Castellone pitched the sixth inning and worked around a sharply-hit one-out double to earn a save.
“They have the best player in the state,” Cumberland manager Kenny Cardoso noted of Curtis. “There’s no doubt about it. That’s the difference between the two teams. He’s the best. We play with him in travel (ball), and we know him really well. He’s just a great ballplayer and a tough competitor.”
While the praise from his opposing manager was nice, Gibree shared his thoughts.
“We’re not a one-man team,” Gibree added. “We’re a team from top to bottom, and our bottom five have carried us in a good chunk of our eight games. Connor’s arm is a difference maker, but one person doesn’t win or lose a game, as we saw today. We made a few errors, but we also laid down a couple of key bunts to move runners over. It’s a true team game, and that’s the way we play.”
Down by a 2-1 score after three innings of play, Cumberland tied the score in the top of the fourth inning when starting pitcher Pedro Cardoso led off with a single along the right-field line, went to third on a base hit to center by J.J. Nicastro, and scored on a groundout to short by Colby Pare.
But in the bottom of the inning, Cardoso, who was working on a three-hitter that included six strikeouts, ran into trouble when Smithfield’s first two batters, Connor Queenan and Brady McShane, singled to right.
Up to the plate stepped Curtis, who struck out in his first plate appearance. Curtis turned on the first pitch he saw from Cardoso and belted it near the batting cages beyond the center-field fence to send his teammates and their fans into a frenzy.
“It was a flat curveball,” the Cumberland manager (and pitcher’s father) said. “And it was probably my mistake (to call the pitch). Pedro got gassed a little, sooner than we would have liked, and his curveball was just a little flat there.”
Cumberland sliced Smithfield’s lead to two runs in the fifth when Robbie Shaughnessy led off with his second single of the night and ended up scoring on a throwing error, and in the sixth, the all-stars threatened again, when with one out, Cardoso belted his third hit of the game, a ringing double into the gap in left-center.
Tim Bradley then followed with a grounder to the left of the shortstop, but Cardoso collided with him as the infielder tried to field the ball, and he was called out. The next batter skied out to third, and Smithfield joyously celebrated its latest championship near the third-base line.
Cumberland ended its tournament run with a 6-2 record that saw the team outscore its opponents, 72-10. Nine of the runs they allowed were to Smithfield, which edged them in their pool play game late last month, 4-3.
“It’s always a battle against Cumberland,” Gibree said. “All the kids play with each other in AAU. They’re all very close with each other, and it’s always a tight game.”
Two nights earlier at Whipple Field, Smithfield defeated neighboring rival Scituate/Foster, 11-0, in a contest that was halted in the fourth by the mercy-rule. Gavin Gibree pitched a masterful no-hitter that saw him strike out 11 batters and yield only one walk to the second batter he faced.
Offensively, Castellone belted a grand slam home run to left in the first inning to kick off the uprising, and Henry Begnoche, Queenan, and Curtis also delivered some big hits.
