CUMBERLAND – After finishing among the top eight finishers – and placing as high as third – the last four times he ran in the Arnold Mills Road Race, Cumberland’s Ben Drezek finally captured the historic four-mile on Monday.
Drezek, who recently wrapped up his outstanding collegiate running career at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, topped a field of 453 competitors with a time of 19:24 that not only marked the first time he toured the course in under 20 minutes, but also topped the runner-up finisher and last year’s winner, Westerly’s Nick Celico, by 12 seconds.
It was a hot and sunny morning, as the 54th annual race returned to the town’s roads and saw Drezek become the first Cumberland native to capture the race since Bobby Hartnett in 2015.
He took fourth place last year in a time of 20:01.2, and the runner who placed second in last year’s race, Brian Doyle, ended up in fifth place in a time of 21:00.9.
Right now, Drezek is just looking to find his post-college stride, “and I can go out, run, and just do my own thing and not have to worry about needing to be ready for this date or this race,” he said. “It’s nice to start developing my own plan and my own thing and just have fun with it.”
Last year, Drezek and Celico were neck and neck until Celico pulled away. This year, it was Drezek’s turn to take the win.
“It’s been my home race for a really long time,” he said. “It’s really nice to finally be able to come out here and get the win, especially after a long five or six years. It’s very nice and very rewarding, so I’m very pleased with that.”
As for Celico, Drezek knew he would be tough to beat.
“Nick is a great athlete and I know he’s here to compete every year,” Drezek said. “We love running together and it’s nice to be able to push each other. I just took off at the start and I kept looking back because he’s a good athlete. I knew he was going to try to get me, but I just tried to stay strong.”
Of the top 10 finishers, four were from northern Rhode Island and three were Cumberland residents, including Georgetown sophomore-to-be Jack McLoughlin, who took third place in a time of 20:52.4, and recent Cumberland High graduate and All-State runner Henry Dennen, who finished seventh in 21:07.
Also placing sixth was North Smithfield native and University of Rhode Island cross country runner Nathan Masi in 21:01.4.
After placing a full minute behind the women’s winner last year, Nora Blodgett of Dartmouth, Mass. returned to the race with a vengeance and claimed the top spot, and 33rd place overall, with a time of 24:54.5.
“It was nice,” Blodgett said about being the first female finisher. “That was my goal, to win this year, and I definitely felt a bit better than I did last year.”
Last year’s women’s winner, Abigail Paglia of Boston, was the next female finisher, as she finished 36th overall in 25:04. Cumberland’s Kim Chula-Maguire, who runs for the town’s Ravenous Runners running club, was the third female finisher (50th overall) and the winner of the women’s ages 40-49 division in 26:05.2.
Coming into Monday’s race, Blodgett had a plan.
“I went out a bit aggressively to establish my position and then kind of eased back in the middle, tried to save some energy, and then outkicked the other women at the end,” she said.
Both winners felt good on the race course, despite the tough heat and the random hills.
“I surprisingly felt a lot better,” Drezek said. “Coming in, I wasn’t really sure. This race, it’s always hot out, so I didn’t know how I would feel. I felt pretty good. And I’ve been doing a couple tempos. I closed well, which I was very happy with, and I’m excited for what’s coming in the summer.”
Drezek is signed up to do his first Blessing of the Fleet 10-miler in Narragansett at the end of the month and return to the Bobby Doyle 5-miler two weeks later.
He will continue to compete in races throughout the summer and decide how soon he wants to start marathon training.
“I’m running with Tracksmith (Trackhouse) now, and I’m going to keep developing as a runner and going to road races and the track, so we’ll see what happens if I start marathoning soon or maybe in a little bit,” he said. “It’s just the next chapter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.