Tolman junior Isaiah Gois, left, tries to make his way past Shea senior Jason Smith Jr. during last Friday night’s Division II preliminary-round game. Gois sank a dramatic last-second shot to lift the 11th-seeded Tigers to a 52-51 win over the 6th-seeded Raiders. The victory was the fourth in a row for Tolman, which was scheduled to visit Lincoln in Tuesday night’s quarterfinals.
PAWTUCKET – It was a similar game to the first matchup between Pawtucket’s two public high school boys’ basketball teams, but the outcome was different from their regular-season finale, as Tolman topped Shea, 52-51, last Friday night in their Division II preliminary-round opener in the Raiders’ gym.
Thanks to junior forward Isaiah Gois’ fadeaway jumper from the free-throw line with just a few seconds remaining on the clock, the Tigers, who entered this game with an 8-10 mark, but victories in their last three games, were able to advance to Tuesday night’s quarterfinals at Lincoln High against the 3rd-seeded Lions.
While the 11th-seeded Tigers’ victory over the 6th-seeded (and defending D-II champion) Raiders may technically count as an upset, when these two teams usually come together, records go out the window.
“We tell everybody, ‘Once you get into the playoffs, you are 0-0,’” added Tolman head coach (and former Shea assistant coach) Mike Neal. “Everyone’s record doesn’t matter because they are all going to be tough. We knew that Shea-Tolman, a Friday night playoff game, you couldn’t have written a better story.”
“This is what we wanted,” Neal added. “We wanted to come in here, especially with my ties to Shea, and get that first playoff victory.”
Last Dec. 17, the two rivals met on a Saturday afternoon inside Shea’s gym, and the Raiders came out on top, 66-65. Last Friday night’s game was again a one-point affair, but with a different winner.
“It came down to the final possession, and we just came out on the better side of it this time,” Neal added. What was Neal thinking about in the final minute of play? “Honestly, let’s not do this again,” he answered. “We’ve had a multitude of games this season where we’ve had the lead, and then down the stretch, we had a couple mental mistakes and ended up losing.”
In the December meeting, senior forward Jason Smith Jr. hit three free throws with 27.5 seconds to snap a 63-63 tie. Gois later made it a one-point game with a basket with 1.2 seconds to go, but time expired on the Tigers’ late comeback bid.
After that matchup, both teams hoped they would face each other again in the D-II finals at Rhode Island College, but instead, their rematch ended up being a battle to reach the quarterfinals.
Last Friday night was like a movie script. Both teams were tied, 17-17, after the first quarter. The Tigers took a 32-25 lead into the half, but the Raiders came back in the third to cut Tolman’s lead to 42-41.
“We tried mixing it up,” Shea head coach James Sorrentine noted about his team’s defensive play. “And we had a lot of success with that all year. Playing that zone, getting teams to shoot long threes, and we have guys who can rebound. Give credit to Tolman, they found the weakness in that zone and the middle and they exposed it. It was great preparation on their end.”
Sorrentine added that in the second half, they dug in defensively and were able to get more stops, but in the end, they could never really get over the hump.
In the fourth quarter, there were seven lead changes and four ties, with the last coming at 48-48 on a basket by Tolman senior Dembo Konte. As the clock ticked down into the final minute, there was the thought of overtime.
Shea’s Malik Matanmi got the ball and tried to power his way through the paint. He got fouled by Gois, went to the line with 42.9 seconds left, and hit the first of two free throws to give Shea a 49-48 lead.
Gois then took over possession, and when Matanmi returned the favor with a foul, Gois sank both his free throws to give Tolman a 50-49 advantage.
With 28.8 seconds to go, Sorrentine called a timeout to put the next play together. That timeout led to a basket by Matanmi and gave Shea a 51-50 lead, but that was Shea’s final timeout.
The next timeout was called by Tolman with 11.4 seconds remaining. The Raiders did a great job on defense, as the Tigers had an issue inbounding the ball, and before the five-second violation was called, Neal called another timeout.
The Raiders needed a stop, but they also couldn’t afford a foul. This time, Emmanuel Ibidapo guarded Gois, who took a pass from John Hilaire and managed to sink his fadeaway shot over the long reach of Ibidapo.
“He’s made for those moments,” Neal said of Gois. “When we had the ball, I knew I wanted to put the ball in his hands. I wanted to put him in a situation where he can make the right decision. I know he’s going to find the open man if there is one, and if he has the shot and feels that he can make it, he’s going to make it. I trusted him to make that decision.”
There was still time on the clock, but when the Tigers realized Shea was out of timeouts, they started to celebrate, and time eventually expired.
“I would have loved a timeout at the end there because I would have been able to stop the clock, but the previous timeout got us a bucket, so that was important,” Sorrentine noted. “Isaiah, who’s a great player, made a very, very tough shot, a fade-away reverse, and knocked it down.
“And we didn’t want Manny to foul,” Sorrentine continued. “He was right there contesting the shot, and he did everything we talked about in the huddle and everything we asked of him. It was just a tough shot.”
Matanmi led all scorers with 17 points, while teammate Devontae Cruz added 10. For Tolman, Gois scored 15 points and Konte had 12.
The Raiders, who went 13-5 during the regular season, will now play the waiting game and see if they have enough points to earn one of the final five seeds in next month’s open state tournament.
