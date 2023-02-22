PAWTUCKET – It was a similar game to the first matchup between Pawtucket’s two public high school boys’ basketball teams, but the outcome was different from their regular-season finale, as Tolman topped Shea, 52-51, last Friday night in their Division II preliminary-round opener in the Raiders’ gym.

Thanks to junior forward Isaiah Gois’ fadeaway jumper from the free-throw line with just a few seconds remaining on the clock, the Tigers, who entered this game with an 8-10 mark, but victories in their last three games, were able to advance to Tuesday night’s quarterfinals at Lincoln High against the 3rd-seeded Lions.

