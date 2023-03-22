North Providence cheerleaders

The North Providence High cheerleading squad took third place in the Division III competition at last Saturday’s New England Interscholastic Spirit Championships at Worcester State University. The members of the squad are, in front, from left, head coach Giana Nassi, Chloe Porcelli, captains Juliana Catelli, captain Alisandra Santana, Olivia Catelli, and assistant coach Abigail Hopkins; in back, Angelina Villella, Kylie Murray, Kaelyn Kohanski, Victoria Villella, captain Ava Barlow, and Athena Andrade.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the past decade and a half, the North Providence High cheerleading squad had put together some impressive performances against some of the region’s elite squads at the New England Interscholastic Spirit Championships, but the best the Cougars could do was secure fourth-place finishes in 2008 and last season.

But at last Saturday’s New England competition at the Worcester State University, the Cougars were finally able to bus home with a regional trophy. For the third weekend in a row, North Providence turned in a tremendous performance in the Division II meet and scored 158.5 points to end up placing third out of a dozen squads.

