The North Providence High cheerleading squad took third place in the Division III competition at last Saturday’s New England Interscholastic Spirit Championships at Worcester State University. The members of the squad are, in front, from left, head coach Giana Nassi, Chloe Porcelli, captains Juliana Catelli, captain Alisandra Santana, Olivia Catelli, and assistant coach Abigail Hopkins; in back, Angelina Villella, Kylie Murray, Kaelyn Kohanski, Victoria Villella, captain Ava Barlow, and Athena Andrade.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the past decade and a half, the North Providence High cheerleading squad had put together some impressive performances against some of the region’s elite squads at the New England Interscholastic Spirit Championships, but the best the Cougars could do was secure fourth-place finishes in 2008 and last season.
But at last Saturday’s New England competition at the Worcester State University, the Cougars were finally able to bus home with a regional trophy. For the third weekend in a row, North Providence turned in a tremendous performance in the Division II meet and scored 158.5 points to end up placing third out of a dozen squads.
The top two squads were from southern Connecticut, as Redding’s Joel Barlow High took the New England title with 165.1 points, and Groton’s Fitch High placed second with 161.7. While the Cougars weren’t far behind Fitch in the battle for second place, they were 7.7 points better than the fourth-place squad, Maine’s Gray-New Gloucester High.
Three schools within a half hour drive of North Providence were also among the 12 squads in action: Attleboro’s Bishop Feehan High took 7th place with 146.0 points, and RIIL rivals Pilgrim (10th, 140.4) and Barrington (11th, 140.2) also cracked 140 points.
“(Assistant coach) Abby (Hopkins) and I always encourage the team to enjoy every moment that day and to have fun when they step on the mat,” noted NP head coach Giana Nassi, who had been named the RIIL Coach of the Year for the first time in her coaching career at the RIIL meet.
“Our girls went out there and did their job this weekend and performed another amazing routine,” Nassi added. “This was a fantastic way for the cheerleaders to finish out the season.”
The third-place finish caps a marvelous three-week run for the Cougars, who kicked off this month by winning the RICCA (R.I. Cheerleading Coaches Association) Division II championship at La Salle Academy and the RIIL’s D-II title the following weekend at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
The Cougars had totaled 87.5 points at the RIIL meet to place third overall (out of 24 schools) for the second straight season in the duel for the state title behind the Co-ed Division champion, West Warwick, which tallied 93.4, and Division III champion Ponaganset, which scored 88.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.