NORTH PROVIDENCE – For a team looking to make a late surge at a berth in the Division II boys’ basketball playoffs, North Providence High didn’t do itself any favors in three must-win games last week.
Two nights after watching a 12-point lead evaporate into a three-point overtime loss on the road to Cranston West, the Cougars experienced another difficult-to-digest defeat last Wednesday in a game on their home court against Hope.
Owners of a 36-25 lead at halftime, the Cougars fell prey to a 10-point run by the Blue Wave at the start of the third quarter and a 13-2 run in the game’s final three minutes that enabled Hope to bus home with a 68-60 victory and even its record at 4-4.
And the bad news didn’t end there. The Cougars slipped to 3-9 in D-II play on Friday night by suffering a 65-48 defeat at Johnston to the Panthers, who also reached the .500 mark with their fifth win of the winter.
Entering this week, the Cougars found themselves with six games left on their 18-game D-II schedule. On Tuesday night, they were slated to host Lincoln, and on Thursday at 7 p.m., they will take a long bus ride to Middletown to face the Islanders, who like Lincoln, is hovering around the .500 mark.
The Cougars’ final four games in the next couple of weeks are against Pilgrim, 3rd-place Rogers, Toll Gate, and 2nd-place Shea, and only their game against Rogers will be on the road.
“The season’s winding down, but we can still do it,” NP first-year head coach Fernando Torres said of his team quest for a playoff spot. “It’s definitely possible, but we have to be more consistent. Some nights, we’ll look unbelievable, and other nights, we’ll have a tough time finding it. We just have to keep working; that’s really what it comes down to. We’re young, but we have a bright future. We just have to stay focused and try to find a way into the playoffs.”
Of last week’s three losses, the toughest of the bunch may have been the defeat to Hope, which saw senior forward C.J. Almagno deliver one of the finest performances of his high school career for the Cougars, as he poured in 21 points and ripped down 13 rebounds.
“C.J.’s that guy we can count on every single night, especially with that senior leadership piece,” said Torres. “He’s a great kid, and to take ownership and hold the other guys accountable, I can’t ask for much more than that. He’s done a great job.”
But Hope received a monster game from sophomore Jorge Nicasio, who was a menace on the glass and finished with a game-high 27 points. Senior guard Shan Folger scored 20 points, and senior forward Jeff Francis fueled the Blue Wave’s comeback by providing 12 of his 17 points in the third quarter before fouling out in the fourth.
The Cougars, who also received 14 points from senior forward Jayden Shearman and 10 each from junior guards LaRenz Brantley and David Tejada, led throughout the entire first half. A steal and a layup by Brantley in the final stages of the first quarter gave NP an 18-16 lead, and in the final two minutes of the second quarter, back-to-back three-pointers by Shearman and Tejada keyed an 11-point run that snapped a 25-25 tie and allowed NP to head into the half with its largest lead of the night.
However, the Blue Wave broke off their 10-point run at the start of the second half, and with 1:56 left in the third quarter, they rattled off eight straight points to grab a 46-40 lead. But at the end of the quarter, NP sliced its deficit to 48-46, and when a layup by Brantley tied the score 25 seconds into the fourth quarter, both teams found themselves jockeying back and forth for the lead.
With 3:39 to play in the game, the Cougars took a 58-55 lead when sophomore point guard Ryan Rodriguez nailed the back end of two free throws. But 11 seconds later, they missed two free throws, and Hope responded with the next six points, the final four on layups by Nicasio, to grab a 61-58 lead with 2:07 on the clock.
After both teams lost their scoring touches for the next 87 seconds, Rodriguez cut the Blue Wave’s lead to 61-60 by sinking a pair of free throws with 39.9 seconds to go. But Hope answered back with the game’s final seven points over the final 32.3 seconds, with Nicasio highlighting that run with a breakaway dunk with 13.1 seconds left.
“The inconsistency is really what’s killing us,” noted Torres. “We’ve had moments of really good play, but we have yet to string them together for 32 straight minutes. We just let (the lead) slip away tonight, and a lot of that comes down to inexperience and learning how to win. These guys are still learning how to do that, but we will figure it out.”
This game was a physical duel from start to finish that saw each side get whistled for 18 fouls and a technical, two Hope players foul out of the game, and both teams combine for 42 free throws: NP went 13-for-19 from the stripe, while Hope was 12-for-23.
In last Friday’s defeat to Johnston, which was NP’s most lopsided loss of the season, Brantley scored 16 points and Tejada added 11.
The loss to the Falcons, who entered that game with just two D-II victories, was a bitter pill to swallow for the Cougars, who held a big lead in the third quarter, only to watch the Falcons battle back in the fourth and a buzzer-beating three-pointer tie the score at 47-47 and force bonus basketball. Rodriguez had a game-high 17 points and Brantley added 12 for the Cougars, who also received eight each from Shearman and Tejada.
Three nights before their defeat to Cranston West, the Cougars picked up their third victory of the D-II season by holding off Coventry, 54-52. The visiting Knotty Oakers came into that game with an 8-3 record, but the Cougars turned in one of their best defensive efforts of the year and received balanced scoring from Brantley (13 points), Rodriguez (12), Almagno (11), and Tejada (10).
