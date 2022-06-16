SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield High baseball team will have three players suiting up for Division II collegiate teams next spring, and last Wednesday, June 8, two of them, Matt Belleavoine and Luca Maiello, signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their careers in the Northeast-10 Conference during a signing day ceremony inside the school’s gymnasium.
Belleavoine, who was a First-Team All-State pitcher for the Sentinels last season, is heading to Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, N.H., and Maiello will also take the mound at Assumption University in Worcester. A third player, outfielder Jack Dwyer, did not attend the ceremony, but will continue his career at St. Thomas Aquinas College in Orangeburg, N.Y.
The biggest signing of the three was Belleavoine, a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher who was sidelined his senior year with an arm injury and limited to serving as a designated hitter. But things are looking up for him.
“I hurt my arm back in February, and that was devastating, knowing I couldn’t throw a ball my senior season,” he added. “But I could still hit, so I was able to DH the whole season. I started off a little slow, but I picked it up.”
About a week ago, Belleavoine said he started playing catch during his physical therapy and will continue to rehab throughout the summer and hopefully be back on the mound by the end of it. He was supposed to play for the Rhode Island Bandits this summer, but decided against it to continue his therapy. He hopes he can get in some rehab starts in the Sunset League in Newport.
As a junior, Belleavoine posted a 4-2 record to help the Sentinels post a 10-5 record and win the Division I-C regular-season title. In 36 1/3 innings, he struck out 56 batters and yielded only 28 hits and 10 walks. His ERA was 1.73 and his WHIP was 1.05. Serving as a DH this spring, he batted .357 (20-for-56) with seven doubles and 11 runs batted in.
“My junior season was definitely my favorite and my best season all-around,” said Belleavoine, who also played first base last year. “It was also the team’s best season that we had in a really long time.”
Belleavoine said he picked Saint Anselm “because my first time on campus, about a year ago, it just felt like home,” he added. “And I hit it off right away with the head coach (Jerod Edmondson). I like him – he’s a great guy – and he liked me. It was just a great fit, and I think it’s going to be a good four years there.”
Despite his arm injury, Belleavoine’s standing at St. Anselm was never in jeopardy.
“The coach understood and knew I was going to get the right treatment,” said Belleavoine, who plans to major in secondary education and one day become a teacher. “It’s all working out so far.”
While Belleavoine looked at a few schools, so did Maiello, who also checked out Stonehill College and Clark University, but felt at home at Assumption.
“I just had a really good connection with the coach (Mike Rocco),” he said about his final decision. “When I went to visit there, he was very welcoming, and I just felt like this was the right place for me. He told me what my future was going to be like there, and it was very promising to me.”
Originally an outfielder, Maiello, along with his senior teammates, missed out on playing his sophomore year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he also said he didn’t play his junior year. As a senior, he was used as a starter and a reliever, and he’s not sure how he will be used yet with the Greyhounds.
Dwyer, meanwhile, will head to the East Coast Conference and play for the Spartans. He is coming off an outstanding senior season that saw him bat a team-high .397 (23-for-58) with 19 runs scored, five doubles, three home runs, and 12 RBIs. His slugging percentage was .672 and his on-base percentage was .462, and he earned First-Team All-Division honors.
Four seniors were also recognized at last week’s ceremony for planning to continue their athletic and academic careers at Rhode Island College: Kim Boisvert and Isabella Francis, who will take the field for the women’s soccer team; Erica Botelho, who will play for the women’s tennis team, and Jaden Saunders, who will compete on the men’s track and field team.
