PROVIDENCE – Scituate High junior wrestler Gabe Bouyssou still thinks of himself as “the hunter and not the hunted,” and at last Saturday night’s RIIL Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, he added to his already impressive resume by earning his third consecutive state championship, this time in the 145-pound weight class.
“It feels pretty good,” he said. “I put the work in. This isn’t exactly the goal, but it feels amazing.”
“The goal” is to capture another New England title, and Bouyssou will look to accomplish that feat at this weekend’s New England championship meet back at the PCTA facility.
“Obviously, I’m a returning winning champ, so I’d like to come back and dominate,” he said. “I’m ranked number one in New England right now. It’s not to say it’s expected, but that’s what I’m looking for.”
As a freshman, the Scituate standout and history maker won the 132-pound state championship and continued to dominate as he got older. As a sophomore, Bouyssou won the 138-pound title and added a New England title to his slate.
This year, at 145, it was no different for Bouyssou, as he came off the mat in the state championship finals with a 23-7 win over Bishop Hendricken’s Colby Vital.
In that final match, Bouyssou said his plan was “to create a gap between the points. I like to feel comfortable. I like to get out there, take him down, and (get) up a couple times so I can create a gap in the score. I’d say that was the plan I had, and I executed it as well as I’d like to.”
Bouyssou scored 10 points in each round and walked off the mat with his technical-fall victory 21 seconds into the third round.
Bouyssou’s first match of the tournament was in the Round of 16, as he faced off against Hope junior Shane Miller. Bouyssou, who took an 18-4 lead, ultimately ending the match with a pin with 26 seconds left in the second round. In the quarterfinals, he also pinned Barrington freshman James Rocco 55 seconds into their match.
“Earlier on, I kind of wanted to save my energy a little bit,” said Bouyssou, who has not lost an intrastate match in his high school career. “But I do like to get a little bit of work out there and be out there for as long as I can for most matches.”
That was evident in his last two matches. In the semifinals, Bouyssou faced Mount Hope senior Mason Furtado and went all three rounds with him before coming away with a 22-8 victory.
“It was pretty good,” he said of his weekend. “It’s nothing too new, so I knew what I had to do coming into this tournament. I felt pretty ready throughout the weekend.”
As for this weekend’s New England meet, which gets underway on Friday at 5 p.m. and continues on Saturday at 9 a.m., “(I’ve heard) people say, ‘You’re being hunted, you have a target on the back of your head,’ but I like to think I’m the one hunting,” he said. “Of course, you are going to be a little nervous out there, but I think I feel the pressure the same way anyone else would.”
With an entire season still left in his fabulous high school career, “I’d like to bump up to 152,” he added. “I think it would be pretty cool winning a championship in four different weight classes, bumping up each time.”
As for wrestling outside high school, he said he would like to make a world team or win the Fargo Nationals again. Last July, he became the first Rhode Islander to win a Greco-Roman national title at the U.S. Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Junior & 16U Nationals at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D.
He still has plenty of time to make a decision on which college he’d like to attend, but right now, his number one choice is Cornell University, which is ranked fifth out of the nation’s D-I schools, and he said he has already taken an official visit there. Other schools on his radar are the University of Pittsburgh, Oklahoma University, and Brown University.
Joining Bouyssou on the awards podium was Scituate freshman Robby Newton, who took third place in the 106-pound class. Newton posted a 4-1 record that included a 9-1 victory in the finals over Cumberland senior Dylan Baglieri in their 3rd-place finish. Newton’s loss was a 6-3 defeat in the semifinals to the eventual state champion, Hope freshman Denzel Monteiro.
The Spartans, who finished 14th out of 36 teams in the tournament’s standings, also saw sophomore 160-pounder Charles Grover and freshman 170-pounder Drake Dumont each win multiple matches.
