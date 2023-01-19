WOONSOCKET – For a squad looking to book reservations to next month’s Division III playoffs for the fifth straight season, last week’s three-wins-in-five-nights stretch was exactly what the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ basketball team needed.

Two nights after holding on for a thrilling 46-43 triumph over Davies Tech, the Mounties came back home from their longest bus ride of the season with a 59-51 victory over the Prout School in Wakefield that pushed them back over the .500 mark.

