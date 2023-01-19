WOONSOCKET – For a squad looking to book reservations to next month’s Division III playoffs for the fifth straight season, last week’s three-wins-in-five-nights stretch was exactly what the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ basketball team needed.
Two nights after holding on for a thrilling 46-43 triumph over Davies Tech, the Mounties came back home from their longest bus ride of the season with a 59-51 victory over the Prout School in Wakefield that pushed them back over the .500 mark.
The Mounties, who kicked off last week with a 72-37 victory at home over St. Patrick Academy, improved their record to 5-4, which not only pushed them two games behind first-place Moses Brown in the Division III-D standings, but also gave their postseason hopes a boost after four straight losses put a damper on them.
“Pulling off this three-win week helped us tremendously, putting us right back in the middle of the playoff picture,” Mount head coach Henry Coleman said last Saturday. “All the credit goes to the kids with their focus and effort they brought to each practice and game during this stretch.”
No win last week was as wild and entertaining as the Mounties’ victory at home over Davies, which entered that game with an 0-5 record, but had lost its last four games by an average of 5 1/2 points.
And no quarter last week may have been as bad as the opening eight minutes, which saw both teams struggle to find their shot and avoid turnovers. The Mounties had just one field goal in that quarter, yet only trailed by a 10-6 score at the end of it after Davies took the lead in the final minute on baskets by senior guards Justin Frias and Marc Preira.
The Patriots, who were led by senior guard Kanz Giwa’s 14 points, continued that run in the second quarter by rattling off the first seven points to take a 17-6 lead and force Coleman to call a timeout with 5:34 to play in the half.
But when play resumed, the Mounties answered back with nine straight points to slice their deficit to a basket, and they also scored the last six points of the half to take the lead, as a fast-break layup by junior guard Peter Burke off a pass from senior forward Cam Giles with 23 seconds to play gave Mount a 24-22 lead.
Davies then kicked off the third quarter with an 11-point run that was fueled by three straight three-pointers, two of them from senior guard Joshua Jean-Baptiste, and that helped them cling to a 35-34 lead at the end of the quarter.
But Mount reclaimed the lead a minute into the fourth quarter on a three-pointer from senior guard Clyde Shannon, and after the Patriots tied the score on a layup by Giwa, the Mounties took back the lead for good on a layup by senior forward Jack Ellis that was followed by a three-pointer from junior guard Michael Hebert.
With 2:40 to play, the Patriots cut their deficit to 44-43 on a three-pointer by Giwa, but with 1:40 on the clock, Ellis made it a three-point game by putting back an offensive rebound.
Little did anyone know at the time that Ellis’s hoop would be the last of the game. Not only did the Mounties miss a layup in the remaining time that would have given them a five-point cushion, but the Patriots were unable to make good on three three-point shots. When Giwa missed the third with 7.4 seconds left in the game, Ellis grabbed the rebound, and Davies wasn’t heard from again.
“It shows a lot about our character, being able to fight through a game where we struggled a good amount, where our backs were against the wall,” Coleman noted. “But the kids hung together. I thought they did a good job as far as mental toughness and stepping it up with the physicality when they needed to that was lacking in the first half.”
The Mounties’ top player was Ellis, who concluded the night with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Mount also received 14 boards from Giles and 13 rebounds and six assists from Woonsocket native and junior forward Manny Adeyeye.
“I thought Ellis did a really good job, as far as with his physical play, and the guys really fed off it,” added Coleman, who also received eight points from Burke. “He’s one of our captains and leaders, and he was a big spark off the bench tonight, compared to his usual starting role. But whether he’s starting or not, he still has the same mindset – he’s going to go hard for the amount of time that he’s playing out there.”
The Mounties’ victory over Prout also offered a bit of drama, especially in the first half. Both teams were tied at 15-15 after a quarter of play, but the host Crusaders took a 34-29 lead into halftime. But the Mounties turned up the heat defensively on their hosts in the second half, ended the third quarter with a 45-42 lead, and eventually pulled away from Prout in the final minutes.
Ellis led the way with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and also putting together a double-double with 12 points and as many boards was Giles. Shannon tossed in 14 points, and also contributing to the cause were Adeyeye (13 boards, six blocked shots), Hebert (eight points, six assists), and senior guard Connor Robillard (four steals).
In the Mounties’ victory over Saint Patrick, Adeyeye led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points. Hebert, Shannon, Burke each had nine points, and Robillard and Ellis each added eight. Ellis also ripped down nine rebounds and Adeyeye collected eight.
“This is a fun group to work with,” noted Coleman. “They’re very unselfish, they’re always looking for each other, and they show up everyday working hard in practice, and it shows once we step onto the court.”
“We know we can compete with anybody. It’s just a matter of executing for a complete 32 minutes, for the fact that we’ve had some games where we’ve showed up for 16, and then the other 16 hadn’t quite gone our way.”
The Mounties are back in action tonight with a 6:30 p.m. showdown against West Warwick, which came into this week leading the Division III-C standings with a 7-1 record.
They will also be home next Monday at 6:30 p.m. when they face Juanita Sanchez, which sported a 5-3 record.
In Division III, “no scores really surprise us at this point, for the fact how competitive it is, and basically you have to be ready night in and night out,” added Coleman. “But at the same time, it’s very exciting knowing that you have the chance to compete, compared to years past, when you knew sometimes it would be an uphill battle.”
