PROVIDENCE – When it comes to the weight and the shot put at the RIIL Indoor Track & Field Championships, northern Rhode Island’s high school throwers usually dominate both events, and last Saturday’s meets at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house certainly backed up that claim.
Not only did Lincoln High seniors Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy sweep the weight in their respective meets, but Cumberland High senior Alyssa Yankee, who was competing for the first time in a month-and-a-half, also captured the third high school state title of her brilliant career by taking first place in the girls’ shot put.
In a boys’ meet that saw three-time Gatorade R.I. Runner of the Year and St. Raphael Academy senior Devan Kipyego make history by sweeping the four middle distance and distance events, Toro quietly went to work in the weight area to the right of the PCTA’s grandstand and exited it with the first state championship of his superb career.
Toro, who will continue his throwing career at Duke University this fall, captured the 25-pound event with a throw of 75 feet, 6 1/2 inches, which defeated the runner-up thrower, Bishop Hendricken senior Keith Daigneau, by 26 1/4 inches.
“This feels amazing,” said Toro, who entered last weekend ranked second in the nation in the event with his school-record throw of 79-1 1/4. “I haven’t been sleeping this week: I probably got 14 hours of sleep. I’ve been terribly stressed for this meet, but it’s a great relief off my shoulders to be a state champion. I’m so happy because I worked so hard for four years and I’m just amazed this happened.”
Daignault’s second-place throw came on his first attempt, while Toro, who delivered throws of 72-9 and 72-4 on his first two times in the circle, struck gold on his third trip. In the finals, he fouled his first throw and failed to break 72 feet on his next two, but none of the other seven throwers could break 73 feet on their last three attempts.
“Keith is a great competitor and he had some really great throws today,” Toro said of Daigneau, who was ranked fourth in the country in the weight with a PR throw of 74-4. “When I threw that 75, I thought that really put the nail in the coffin.”
Four hours later, in the afternoon’s girls’ meet, it was Leahy’s time to shine, as she not only won the 20-pound weight throw, but set a personal-best mark for the third meet in a row and again broke her school record with a throw of 53 feet, 3 1/2 inches.
Leahy, who is ranked third in the nation in the event, broke her PR by 14 inches and easily topped the second-place thrower, Woonsocket sophomore Isabella Piette, who delivered a PR throw of 47-5 3/4.
“It feels pretty amazing,” she said. “You come here and you want to do your best, and that’s what I did today. I don’t think it could have gone better, and I’m just so happy. I never thought I’d be here, especially joining (the throwing program) my sophomore year. I never expected anything to come of it, so it’s just crazy.”
At last season’s state championship meet, Leahy, who will continue her throwing career later this year at Brown University, finished third in the weight with a throw of 45-9 1/2. During last outdoor season, she highlighted her junior year by winning the New England title in the hammer with a throw of 155-6.
Raising the distance of her throw in such a short amount of time is credit to “a lot of hard work at practice,” she said. “I knew there was stuff I needed to work on from the Last Chance (meet on Feb. 11), and I just kept focusing on that. I think there are still things I need to improve on, but I was able just to focus on some things and fix that in my throw.”
After the weight throw came the shot put, and stepping into the circle for a competitive meet for the first time since Jan. 2 was Yankee, who at last spring’s state outdoor meet, won the shot put and the discus.
“I fractured my ankle about a month ago throwing at practice, so it was a bit traumatic,” she said. “I just started full throws like three days ago, and I’ve been working really hard.”
Yankee captured the state championship with a throw of 38-8 3/4 that beat the runner-up thrower, Bay View Academy senior Suraily Sam, by 19 1/2 inches. She said was her indoor personal-best throw; earlier this season, she delivered a PR of 37-7 3/4.
“I’m just thankful for so many people being supportive of me going through this experience,” Yankee said. “My whole team has been right there with me. I’m so thankful, and being here makes me so happy.”
After fracturing her ankle, she said not being able to compete was terrible, but she picked up things to be able to help her teammates out the rest of the way.
The main concern last Saturday was not re-injuring her ankle, but she ended up stepping atop the awards podium, “and it’s crazy,” she said. “It feels great. I’m just in shock right now. I didn’t expect (to win the championship). Honestly, I was expecting to get into the finals and that’s it.”
Yankee’s last throw was her winning throw, but she did hit 38 feet earlier in the meet, as well as delivered a few throws in the 35-foot range.
Last year, when she was completely healthy at the state indoor meet, Yankee placed third with a throw of 34-7 1/2, but she eventually struck gold during the outdoor season.
As for her future, she wants to continue to compete in track and field, but has not decided where she will end up. Right now, it’s between the University of New Hampshire and University of Rhode Island.
The good news in the throwing department continued in the boys’ shot put, which saw Bishop Hendricken senior Alex Morin claim the event with a throw of 51-3 1/2, but Lincoln junior Tyler Durang take second place with a throw of 48-3/4 and Cumberland senior Patrick Conserve finish right behind him with a throw of 47-5 1/2.
On the track, the Cumberland girls’ 4x800 relay team of junior Summer Sartini, sophomores Rose Tuomisto and Emily Bourke, and freshman Charli McCue led the way locally by grabbing third place in a time of 10:00.54 that sliced 7.7 seconds off their PR. Cumberland’s Jeremiah Rocha, who is a junior on the St. Raphael Academy boys’ team, also placed third in the 1,500 meters in 4:09.97.
Also placing sixth in their events for the Clippers were Cole McCue in the boys’ 1,500 (4:11.63), the boys’ 4x800 relay team of senior Steven Zacaro, junior Owen Dennen, sophomore Ryan Phelan, and freshman Jake Schonhoff (8:40.40), and Tuomisto in the girls’ 1,000 (3:14.86)
