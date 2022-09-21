EAST PROVIDENCE – The St. Raphael Academy football team turned in arguably its worst showing in recent memory, one that included nearly 100 yards of penalties, a dismal performance in the third quarter, and a mental mistake here and there.

But somehow, the Saints found themselves within striking distance of the Division II-A team they were battling last Thursday night at Pierce Field, East Providence High – trailing by five points with 8:05 left in the game, the ball sitting on the Townies’ 38 after E.P. turned it over on downs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.