St. Raphael Academy sophomore defensive end Ian Bing, #9, senior free safety Ethan McCann-Carter, #1, and senior cornerback Colin Fonseca, #5, team up to slam East Providence High junior tailback Steven Clark to the ground after Clark picked up two yards on a carry during the second quarter of last Thursday night’s Division II-A matchup at Pierce Field. The Saints suffered a 29-22 loss to the Townies.
St. Raphael Academy junior running back Aaron Julius, #22, races around a block by senior lineman Lawrence Thornton, #55, and sprints into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run 3:42 into last Thursday night’s game at Pierce Field. The TD capped a 10-play, 60-yard drive that saw Julius carry the ball five times for 36 yards. The Saints are back in action on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pariseau Field, as they will host Cranston West.
St. Raphael Academy sophomore defensive end Ian Bing, #9, senior free safety Ethan McCann-Carter, #1, and senior cornerback Colin Fonseca, #5, team up to slam East Providence High junior tailback Steven Clark to the ground after Clark picked up two yards on a carry during the second quarter of last Thursday night’s Division II-A matchup at Pierce Field. The Saints suffered a 29-22 loss to the Townies.
St. Raphael Academy junior running back Aaron Julius, #22, races around a block by senior lineman Lawrence Thornton, #55, and sprints into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run 3:42 into last Thursday night’s game at Pierce Field. The TD capped a 10-play, 60-yard drive that saw Julius carry the ball five times for 36 yards. The Saints are back in action on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pariseau Field, as they will host Cranston West.
EAST PROVIDENCE – The St. Raphael Academy football team turned in arguably its worst showing in recent memory, one that included nearly 100 yards of penalties, a dismal performance in the third quarter, and a mental mistake here and there.
But somehow, the Saints found themselves within striking distance of the Division II-A team they were battling last Thursday night at Pierce Field, East Providence High – trailing by five points with 8:05 left in the game, the ball sitting on the Townies’ 38 after E.P. turned it over on downs.
Unfortunately for the Saints, an interception quickly gave E.P. back the ball, and when SRA got the ball back one last time with 2:09 to play in the game, the Townies snuffed out that possession with a safety with 1:35 on the clock to cap a wild 29-22 win in both teams’ division opener.
The Saints, who hadn’t lost a regular-season game since 2019 – their last year in Division I – had a short week to prepare for the Townies and their triple-option offense, “which is not the easiest thing to do,” said SRA head coach Mike Sassi, who admitted that he agreed back in April to play this game on a Thursday.
The short week of preparation clearly showed for both sides, especially when it came to penalties (SRA got whistled a dozen times for 99 yards; E.P. picked up 50 yards on seven flags) and fumbles (E.P. lost three of its four; SRA lost only one of its three).
One player who did enjoy a productive night, however, was E.P. junior tailback Steven Clark, who ran for 125 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns. His third trip to the end zone, which came on a 19-yard run with 2:18 left in the third quarter, gave the hosts a 27-9 lead, and for the moment, it appeared that this game was said and done.
But the Saints responded with a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive, which was fueled by a 19-yard run from senior Moses Meus and capped by a 1-yard plunge into the end zone by junior quarterback Ken Jacques 2:15 into the final quarter.
The Saints then tried an onside kick and recovered it at E.P.’s 46-yard line, and mere seconds later, junior quarterback Daniel Wulf aired out a TD pass to senior wide receiver Colin Fonseca. After senior Jonah Costa kicked the extra point, the Saints found themselves trailing by a 27-22 score, but riding a wave of momentum.
The Townies got the ball back at their 46, but with 8:05 on the clock, they rolled the dice on fourth-and-4 at their 40, only to turn the ball over on downs when Clark got stopped short on a two-yard gain.
But 10 seconds later, E.P. got the ball back, thanks to an interception deep in the Townies’ end of the field by junior defensive back Trey Rezendes that he returned to the Townies’ 35. The hosts didn’t score again, but they took five minutes and 46 seconds off the clock after a 12-play, 56-yard march down the field resulted in a turnover on downs – and gave SRA the ball back on its own 10.
“The kids did a good job coming back and not giving up (in the fourth quarter),” continued Sassi. “The problem was the holes we dug. We made a lot of mental errors in the first half.”
The Saints struck first 3:42 into the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by junior tailback Aaron Julius, who ended the contest with 85 yards on 14 carries, and late in the first quarter, they went to work on another long drive that brought them to the Townies’ 30.
But three illegal procedure penalties made SRA’s march to the 30 a rather difficult one, and a nine-yard sack by E.P. senior defensive lineman Jacob Poore on the quarter’s final play – followed by a fumble that resulted in a loss of four yards on the next play – forced SRA to punt.
With 8:19 left in the first half, Clark scored his first touchdown on a 2-yard run and sophomore kicker Isaac Fox tacked on the extra point, but with no time on the clock, Costa booted his first career field goal – a 31-yard strike – to give SRA a 9-7 lead at the break.
Unfortunately for the Saints, the Townies scored three straight touchdowns in the first 10 minutes of the second half to take a 27-9 command. And the half got off to a gruesome start – Fox took the opening kickoff 86 yards before getting tackled inside the Saints’ 5, and senior quarterback Max Whiting promptly crashed into the end zone on a 2-yard keeper.
The long kickoff return that led to the quick touchdown “didn’t help,” said Sassi. “We lost some of the momentum we got from that field goal at the end of the first half.”
The Saints will look to return to their winning ways on Friday at 7 p.m. when they take on Cranston West at Pariseau Field. The Falcons soared to a 34-13 victory over Burrillville last Saturday afternoon at the Broncos’ Alumni Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.