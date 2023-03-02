PROVIDENCE – The bad news for the Cumberland High wrestling team at last weekend’s RIIL Championships was that, for the second year in a row, the Clippers were unable to send any of their grapplers to the championship round in front of a standing room only crowd at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
The good news? There was plenty of it.
After taking an unusually low 10th place in the team standings with 67 points at last winter’s RIIL meet, the Clippers were back among the top five in the state’s placements by taking fifth place with 115 points.
Seven wrestlers climbed the awards podium for finishing in the top six of their weight classes, and three of them, senior James Titre and juniors Jordan DaCosta and Shane Raposo, earned berths in this weekend’s New England Championships back at the PCTA facility by taking third places in their weight classes.
“We’re really happy,” said Cumberland head coach Colin Smith. “We won five of seven (matches) in the medal rounds, so anytime you can do that is pretty exciting. And I believe six of them had beaten people that they lost to earlier in the year, so that’s also pretty awesome.”
Raposo, who posted a 5-1 record in the 220-pound class, had to battle for his third-place finish. After losing in the quarterfinals to Ponaganset’s Michael Diorio, 4-1, Raposo went on to win four straight matches in the consolation round, and in his final two, he defeated North Kingstown’s Kaz Morosetti, 4-3, and Diorio, 5-3.
The rematch with Diorio saw the Ponaganset sophomore battle back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the score in the match’s last minute. But Raposo, who finished sixth in the 220-pound class at last year’s meet, picked up the victory in overtime by delivering a takedown with 12 seconds on the clock.
DaCosta, meanwhile, won four of his five matches in the 152-pound class, with his loss coming via a second-round pin in the semis to the eventual state champ, Ponaganset senior Jason Hood. He posted an 8-6 win over Chariho’s Ryan Currier in his bronze-medal matchup.
Titre, like DaCosta, also posted a 4-1 record in the 182-pound class that saw him get pinned by the eventual state champion in the semifinals, Bishop Hendricken senior, Columbia University commit, and Cumberland native Spencer Fine. Titus won his third-place match by pinning East Providence’s Robert Amaral in the third round.
“Kids like Jordan, Shane, and James work their butts off all year round, so I’m really happy for them,” said Smith. “They deserve to be in New Englands and they’re excited they’re going to be competing there, so it was a good day. We’re pretty happy with our results.”
Taking fourth place in the 106-pound class was senior Dylan Baglieri, who posted a 4-2 record and reached the third-place match by pinning Ponaganset’s Isaiah Dunn in 94 seconds. Baglieri’s loss in the third-place match, which was by a 9-1 score, was his second of the tourney to Scituate’s Robby Newton.
Cumberland also received fifth places from senior heavyweight Luke Tougas, who pinned three opponents, including one in 30 seconds, and senior 160-pounder Dmitriy Dillon, and another 12th-grader, 170-pounder Luke St. Godard, also delivered three pins on his way to a 6th-place finish. Tougas and Dillon also reached the semifinals in their weight class.
The 170-pound class also saw Blackstone Valley Prep senior Oliver Parker make history as the first BVP scholar-athlete to place at the RIIL meet. A member of the Central Falls/BVP co-op team, Parker, who posted a 4-2 record with three pins, but did not place at last year’s meet, reached the semis last week and went 3-2 with two pins to finish fourth.
Lincoln, which was honored last Saturday for winning a share of the Division II dual-meet championship with Central, were led by senior 113-pounder Zach Henault and junior 195-pounder Aaron Bolduc, who took sixth places.
Bolduc also reached the semifinals in his weight class, and Henault’s final two victories of his 100-win high school career were pins that took 24 and 89 seconds to register.
