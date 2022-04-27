PAWTUCKET – After spending last season in Division I and losing all 13 of its games, the Tolman High baseball team is back in D-II this spring, and with the Tigers off to a 2-4 start, it’s apparent that they are still learning the game.
The Tigers kicked off a three-game week last Wednesday on a high note by posting a 3-2 victory over North Providence at Slater Park. But the following afternoon, Tolman suffered an 11-1 loss to the Cougars that was halted in the bottom of the sixth inning by the mercy rule.
Less than 24 hours later, the Tigers returned to action, hitting the road to face Ponaganset, but the Chieftains came away with a 6-4 win. Both teams were scheduled to face each other again on Tuesday afternoon at Slater Park.
Division II-North is full of parity this season, and after a month of action, it’s clear that any team can win on any given day. Last Thursday, the wind was blowing out and on the Cougars side, as NP belted home runs in the first and fifth innings to take a 4-0 lead.
North Providence was also playing a “home” game at Slater Park, as the Cougars’ field is not yet playable. The Tigers had their chances, but in the end, they were stymied by NP freshman pitcher Ronnie Paux, who went six full innings, giving up just four hits.
“We had opportunities early in the game,” Tolman head coach Theo Murray said. “We had guys in scoring position, and at times, I thought we hit the ball hard. But it was just bad luck; we were hitting balls at guys, and North Providence made a couple plus-like defensive plays.”
“When we played them (last Wednesday), we scored three runs in the first and that was able to carry us,” Murray continued. “Today, it seemed like we couldn’t get (a rally) going. (NP’s) pitcher did a good job of keeping us off-balance, so you have to give him a lot of credit.”
Last Wednesday’s victory saw sophomore pitcher Aidan Cherniawski pick up his first varsity win by throwing a four-hitter that included seven strikeouts. He allowed two unearned runs in the top of the sixth, and at one point in the contest, he set down 10 straight batters. Freshman Ethan Torres highlighted the Tigers’ first-inning rally with a two-out, two-run bloop single that fell near the right-field line.
As for the offensive side of things, the Tigers have senior Corey Pereira leading off, who Murray said gets on base, and the meat of their order includes junior catcher Jaymond Labossiere and senior third baseman Aaron Carrion. Murray also highlighted Cherniawski, who has also been swinging the bat well.
Cherniawski and Torres are two of the youngest players on the roster, and while the Tigers “have a lot of seniors and a lot of upperclassmen, we just don’t have the experience,” added Murray, who also has two starting pitchers in seniors Andrew Massey and southpaw Easty Gousie.
“Last year, with what we went through, we finished (the season) with only 11 guys,” Murray added. “Some of these guys played last year, and I have new guys in there, but it’s just inexperience. There’s a lot to learn. I throw a lot at these kids – I’ll be the first one to admit it – but we’re still learning and trying to mesh.”
While the Tigers continue to learn the game and gel together, they are doing so against a different kind of competition and not the state’s top programs. Back in D-II, Murray is happy that his team’s games have been competitive for the most part.
“It’s good to be able to be in games where we’re competing,” he added. “(In the season opener) against Mount Pleasant, we lost 6-1, but we were in the game. Last year, I think we only played three seven-inning games. We were 10-run ruled in 10 of the games, and we got outscored 165-8. But this year, it’s just nice to know that we have a chance.”
The Tigers also suffered a 9-3 defeat to Mount Saint Charles in their second game of the season, but two afternoons later, on April 14, Tolman came back to post an 8-7 victory over the Mounties at Slater Park. Tolman, which collected a season-high 15 hits, held a 6-0 lead after three innings of play, but needed to win the game in extra innings and walk off with the victory in the bottom of the ninth.
The Tigers will play three games in as many days this week at Slater Park, beginning with Thursday’s 4:15 p.m. non-league matchup against crosstown rival Shea. On Friday at 4 p.m., they will host Scituate in a D-II contest, and on Saturday at 10 a.m., they will take on a nearby D-I team, Lincoln, in another non-leaguer.
“I think we have the pieces to be competitive and be one of those seven out of the 10 teams that are looking to make the playoffs,” Murray said. “We certainly should be in that range. We just have to keep fighting and see what happens.”
