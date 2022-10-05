PAWTUCKET – There has been a lot of history and bad blood over the past few years between the Tolman High and La Salle Academy boys’ soccer teams, and last Friday night’s Division I showdown at the McKinnon-Alves Complex was no different with the intensity, as the Tigers took this spirited matchup from the defending state champions, 3-1.

The win raised the Tigers’ record to 4-2-2, and in their last four games, they are 3-0-1. Entering this week, their 14 points in the standings put them in third place behind undefeated North Kingstown (6-0) and Bishop Hendricken (5-0-1), while La Salle was in fourth place with its 4-2 record.

