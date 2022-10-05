La Salle Academy senior midfielder Eoin Stansfield, left, and Tolman High junior midfielder Darius Davis battle for the ball during last Friday night’s Division I showdown at the McKinnon-Alves Complex. The Tigers, who posted a 3-1 victory that raised their third-place record to 4-2-2, took on undefeated North Kingstown on Tuesday night and will visit Portsmouth on Friday at 7 p.m.
Tolman High School junior midfielder/forward #10 Anderson Cardoso runs the ball up the field going toward the left sideline. Tolman defeated La Salle Academy, 3-1, in Division I play at McKinnon-Alves Soccer Complex last Friday night.
PAWTUCKET – There has been a lot of history and bad blood over the past few years between the Tolman High and La Salle Academy boys’ soccer teams, and last Friday night’s Division I showdown at the McKinnon-Alves Complex was no different with the intensity, as the Tigers took this spirited matchup from the defending state champions, 3-1.
The win raised the Tigers’ record to 4-2-2, and in their last four games, they are 3-0-1. Entering this week, their 14 points in the standings put them in third place behind undefeated North Kingstown (6-0) and Bishop Hendricken (5-0-1), while La Salle was in fourth place with its 4-2 record.
“It feels good to beat one of the best teams in the state,” Tolman head coach Dan Silva said after last Friday’s win. “We weren’t sure if we were able to play at that level, but I think we proved tonight that on our best day, we can beat the best in Rhode Island.”
The Rams struck early, with its goal coming on a header off a corner kick. That forced the Tigers to play from behind against a hostile opponent, but they prepared for this type of game, and in the end, they responded with a strong performance.
“We played Wednesday and we didn’t play our best,” said Silva, referring to his team’s 2-2 tie with Moses Brown in Providence. “On Thursday, we had a good, long talk and we did our homework, and today, we got in a short practice. Not a ton went into it, but the kids responded right away, so all props to them.”
Minutes after the Rams got on the board, the Tigers tied the score on a goal by sophomore midfielder Deionni Cumplido, who headed a pass from junior midfielder Anderson Cardoso past La Salle keeper Nikolaos Panagos.
The score remained tied throughout the rest of the first half, but not for a lack of trying or intensity. The action got more physical, and the referees began to hand out yellow cards to both teams, who had faced each other in the state finals in 2018 and ‘19.
Possession continued to switch feet in the first few minutes of the second half, and when the Rams received another yellow card, Tolman was awarded a free kick. The Tigers couldn’t capitalize on it, but after another whistle, they took another kick that led to their go-ahead goal.
Junior midfielder Darius Davis fed the ball to senior Younton Doe near the goal, and when the rest of the Tigers’ offense converged, junior midfielder Andres Coso found the back of the net with a nice shot.
The Tigers then made it a 3-1 game nine minutes into the half when junior Miguel Mata scored on a penalty kick. Minutes later, the Rams would also get a penalty kick, but junior midfielder Moises Morales put too much into the kick and it sailed over the net and Tolman keeper Alexander Reyes.
Both teams amped play up even more, trying to get any sort of advantage. One Tolman player, who went for the ball, ended up striking a La Salle player in the face and received a red card. The Tigers tried to argue that he was just playing the ball and it wasn’t a dirty hit, but their argument was to no avail.
“I feel bad for the kid because he never would have intended to do that to the kid’s face,” Silva added. “Anyone that was watching that game knew that. It was too bad the ref didn’t agree with us.”
The yellow cards kept coming after that, as the refs threatened to call the game in the second half, but the Tigers kept their composure and continued to play their game.
“Hopefully, we don’t get any cards for a while,” Silva said. “But I thought the boys played well and kept their cool.”
The Tigers’ victory officially clinched a spot in the playoffs, but the season hasn’t been all positive.
“We’ve outplayed the majority of our opponents, but we needed to mature,” Silva said. “I don’t know how consistent we are going to be moving forward, but tonight, we saw that we can play and we have good players. I think if we can get our minds to it, I’m excited about our potential.”
The Tigers, who have outscored their opponents, 19-9, have received six goals and four assists from Davis and three goals and five assists from Cardoso, “and if everybody else fills in behind them and does their jobs, we should be okay,” Silva said.
There are six regular-season games left, including Tuesday night’s game at home against N.K., for the Tigers, who will visit Portsmouth on Friday at 7 p.m. The team’s goal is to make it farther in the playoffs than they did last year: Tolman fell to Portsmouth in the preliminary round.
“Last year, we went in late and went out with a bang, on penalty shots,” Silva added. “I hope we learn from that, and that this year, we’re not settling for a playoff spot. We want to get ourselves in a (high playoff) spot where we can control a little bit of our destiny.”
