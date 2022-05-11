PAWTUCKET – Tolman High head football coach Jason DeLawrence has seen a lot of excellent senior classes come and go during his long coaching career, but very few who have been as special as the one that will be picking up their diplomas in a few weeks.
On Monday afternoon inside the high school’s auditorium, DeLawrence, Pawtucket athletic director Dino Campopiano, Tolman assistant athletic director Frank Laliberte, and a small group of friends, teachers, and family members gathered to watch four of the Tigers’ top seniors announce their plans to continue their athletic and academic careers.
Two of them, Aaron Carrion and Michel Cheaye, as well as a third player who was unable to attend the ceremony, Elijah Osei, will take their gridiron talents to Post University, a Division II school in Waterbury, Conn.
Second-Team All-State defensive lineman Ali Kabli will also head to a Connecticut school, D-I Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, as a preferred walk-on, and Kurtis Brown will play for D-III Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass.
“If they put forth the academic work, I knew that these kids could play at the next level,” DeLawrence added. “Those five guys did that and the football took care of itself.”
Before introducing his seniors, DeLawrence noted that most of them were part of four playoff teams that reached the semifinals, including one that played in the Division III Super Bowl in 2019, but lost to Pilgrim, 22-14.
Last year’s team posted a 3-4 record during the regular season, but qualified for the playoffs by winning its final two games over Mount Hope and Rogers. In the D-II quarterfinals, the Tigers stunned Division II-A regular-season champion Mount Pleasant, 20-6, but in the semis, they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion, Classical, 13-0.
It’s been a while since Tolman had a player continue his career at the D-I level, but Kabli, who began his high school career just over the state line at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional before starring the last two seasons on Tolman’s line, promises to settle in nicely at Sacred Heart.
“He’s one of the strongest people to come out of this system,” DeLawrence said of Kabli. “You aren’t going to move him, but he’s going to move you. And his grades are impeccable.”
At Post, Carrion, who was a running back/defensive lineman that ended last season as the Tigers’ quarterback, is expected to be a defensive end and joined on the line by Cheaye, who was a tight end/defensive end for Tolman.
Osei, who spent the last three seasons as a running back/defensive back with Tolman after attending St. Raphael Academy as a freshman, is slated to be in the secondary for Post, while Brown, who starred as a linebacker, will also look to flourish defensively for Anna Maria.
