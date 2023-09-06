Senior wide receiver and defensive back Joseph DaCruz is among the several returning starters on this season’s Tolman High football team, who will open the regular season with a non-league game against St. Raphael Academy on Friday night at Max Read Field.
PAWTUCKET – After returning just three starters last year, but still making it to the playoffs for the fifth straight season, the Tolman High football team comes into its Division III-A season with an abundance of returning starters, “and the good thing is I know pretty much the whole team,” head coach Jason DeLawrence said.
The preseason has been an outstanding one for the Tigers, who will kick off their regular season with their annual non-league contest against former Thanksgiving rival St. Raphael Academy on Friday at 7 p.m. at Max Read Field. “And with so many returning starters, I don’t have to break down stuff,” DeLawrence added.
Last season, the Tigers returned to the D-III quarterfinals, but lost a 22-21 heartbreaker to Moses Brown, which went on to post an unbeaten record and win the D-III Super Bowl, and this year, Tolman will try to again earn one of the III-A’s four playoff spots, but do so with a new quarterback, junior Noah Taylor.
DeLawrence, who is in his ninth season as the head coach, said that Taylor could have played on varsity last year, but he wanted him to get another starting season under his belt on the junior varsity squad.
The head coach also highlighted his returning starters, and the long list starts with senior left tackle Marcus Robinson and junior running back and outside linebacker Darren Valentin.
The Tigers will be captained by seniors Joseph DaCruz, Jayden DeOliveira, and Robinson. DaCruz is a wide receiver and defensive back, while DeOliveira is a linebacker and running back.
Other returnees include senior DeMario Gonzalez at linebacker and wide receiver, senior Sammy Sosa and junior Ricardo Lopes on the offensive and defensive lines, junior Trachen Johnson at center, and junior Josiah Letren at wide receiver and defensive back.
As the lost year of 2020 gets farther away, football teams have taken advantage of joint practices and scrimmages against other teams. The Tigers played a scrimmage against a Division II team, Cranston East, DeLawrence said, and they played tough.
Playing in D-III last season after reaching the D-II semifinals during 2021’s spring and fall seasons, DeLawrence thought that the division offered competitive football games and was balanced, “and anyone can beat anyone in this league,” he said.
On the III-A side, the Tigers will again battle Chariho, Classical, Coventry, Lincoln, Middletown, Toll Gate, and the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles Academy co-op team. DeLawrence said the teams to look out for this season will be Classical, which had a young team last year, but “have two studs in a running back and wide receiver” this season; Middletown, which reached last year’s Super Bowl, and Lincoln.
DeLawrence said for the most part his coaching staff has stayed the same, except for Vern Crawford, who left to coach at another school.
The Tigers’ first III-A league game is Friday, Sept. 15, when they will travel down to Chariho for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The expectations for the Tigers this season are to again compete for a postseason spot and play good football in representing Pawtucket.
“If we are able to execute, do what is asked, and have no injuries, I think we will have a chance to be in the championship,” DeLawrence said.
