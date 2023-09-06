Senior wide receiver Joseph DaCruz
Buy Now

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Joseph DaCruz is among the several returning starters on this season’s Tolman High football team, who will open the regular season with a non-league game against St. Raphael Academy on Friday night at Max Read Field.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

PAWTUCKET – After returning just three starters last year, but still making it to the playoffs for the fifth straight season, the Tolman High football team comes into its Division III-A season with an abundance of returning starters, “and the good thing is I know pretty much the whole team,” head coach Jason DeLawrence said.

The preseason has been an outstanding one for the Tigers, who will kick off their regular season with their annual non-league contest against former Thanksgiving rival St. Raphael Academy on Friday at 7 p.m. at Max Read Field. “And with so many returning starters, I don’t have to break down stuff,” DeLawrence added.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.