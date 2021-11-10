PROVIDENCE – Going into Conley Stadium last Friday night, the Tolman High football team was a big underdog in its Division II quarterfinal-round game against the II-A’s co-regular-season champion, Mount Pleasant High.
But the Tigers, thanks to an amazing performance by their defense, senior quarterback Aaron Carrion, and senior tailback Elijah Osei, turned heads throughout the division by coming out on top of the Kilties, 20-6.
The Tigers, who needed to win their final two games in the regular season over Rogers and Mount Hope to earn the II-B’s final playoff seed, improved to 4-4 with their win and will try to clinch a Super Bowl berth on Saturday at noon when they return to Providence to face the B-II’s second seed, Classical, at the Purple’s Morro Athletic Complex.
“It feels great,” Tolman head coach Jason DeLawrence said about not only making the playoffs, but upending the Kilties, which entered the game with a 5-2 record. “It feels like we have a second life. We had a chance, and now we’re making the most of it. Now we get to play another good team next week.”
All four Division II-B playoff teams will be in action in this weekend’s semifinals. On Friday at 7 p.m., undefeated St. Raphael Academy will host the B-II’s third seed, Westerly High, at Max Read Field. The Saints had rolled to a 42-14 victory over Moses Brown in their quarterfinal-round game last Friday night at Max Read Field.
The Tigers had faced the Purple on Oct. 2 in Providence and suffered a 21-7 loss, and that defeat came during a four-game losing streak that saw Tolman total just 25 points.
With injuries and things not coming quite together, DeLawrence made a major change in his lineup two weeks later in his matchup against SRA. He took Aaron Carrion from the tight end position and gave him the reins at quarterback. Despite never having played the position before, Carrion went to work, and even though the Tigers suffered a 21-0 loss to the Saints, things began to turn around for Tolman.
“I should have (put Carrion at quarterback) earlier,” DeLawrence said. “He kept telling me he could play, and when it got to necessity, I put him in.”
Carrion gave the Tigers the lead in the opening quarter by throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Lershaun Hibbert, and he scored Tolman’s other two touchdowns on carries of one and three yards. He also threw a two-point conversion pass to Osei that gave Tolman a 14-0 lead with two minutes to play in the first half.
But before halftime, the Kilties answered back with their touchdown. After a 20-yard run by senior quarterback Duce Addison gave the hosts the ball at the Tigers’ 44-yard line, Addison hooked up with senior wide receiver Randy Hiraldo on a long TD pass.
Nevertheless, the night belonged to the Tigers’ defense, “which has been playing lights out all year,” DeLawrence said. “The only difference is now we’re getting points from our offense.”
In the third quarter, the Tigers grabbed their two-possession lead by putting together a 16-play drive that saw Carrion cap it with his three-yard TD run. Senior tailback Jadin Nunez and Osei kept the chains moving and the clock ticking away with their carries out of the backfield.
Osei, who ran for an even 200 yards on 21 carries, “is my spark plug,” DeLawrence said. “And Aaron has been doing everything he needs to do.”
After the Kilties turned the ball over on downs on their ensuing possession with 7:14 left in the game, the Tigers never let them get the ball back, and the game was called with 1:44 to play in the contest after the Kilties got flagged for a few unsportsmanlike penalties.
“We got the win,” DeLawrence said. “I knew it was going to be tough. My heart goes out to Mount Pleasant: I know those boys, and some of them went to the school that I work at in Providence. It’s tough for them, but you have to hold your composure, and now we get to play next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.