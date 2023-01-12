Tolman High junior Darius Davis, center, was recognized by his school on Wednesday morning for receiving All-Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches. Posing for a picture with him and his certificate are Tolman assistant coach Eric Andrade, left, and head coach Dan Silva.
PAWTUCKET – Tolman High junior Darius Davis put together a truly remarkable season for the school's boys' soccer team last fall, and on Wednesday morning, he was recognized for earning a spot among the R.I. Boys’ Soccer Coaches Association's United Soccer Coaches New England All-Region selections.
Tolman head coach Dan Silva presented Davis with his All-Region certificate in a ceremony, as they were joined by assistant coach Eric Andrade, athletic director Dino Campopiano, assistant athletic director Frank Laliberte, Assistant Supt. Lisa Ramzi, and Tolman principal Christopher Savastano.
"This feels amazing because this has been what I've been working up to since my freshman year," Davis said about receiving the award. "All the hard work that I've been putting in. I want to thank my coach and players too, because if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have gotten this."
Silva said that the All-Region honor was voted on by all the high school coaches in this state, and he noted that "(Davis) was one of the top vote-getters, on just about everybody's ballot, as one of the premier players of high school soccer in the state."
A three-year starter, Davis scored nine goals and added four assists, and he also earned First-Team All-State and All-Division honors. Davis also trains and plays at Higher Level, LLC in East Greenwich, Silva said.
"He's one of the more dynamic players we've seen around here in a while," Silva said. "Just his speed and the attention he gets from other players and coaches were recognized."
Davis is one of the few juniors in the region to receive this award, and he has even higher aspirations. He said he wants to get All-American and "keep doing good for the school."
"This award is not something that many juniors get," Silva added. "It's a big award, and it's also great for Tolman High School and the city of Pawtucket. We look forward to future success."
Silva said that not only is he a "fine young man," but he's also a good student with about a 3.3 GPA.
Davis said that when he found out about receiving this award, he was surprised and wasn't expecting it. He also gave a shoutout to his teammate, Anderson Cardoso, who as Davis said, "is one of the people that helped me a lot on the field."
Both Cardoso and Davis will be back on the pitch next fall for their senior seasons. Davis said that goal is to win another state championship.
As for his plans after high school, Davis wants to continue to play soccer at a high level and is looking into Division I schools. He said that he already has a few prospects.
"Darius could be a Division I talent," Silva said. "He's been to some URI clinics, and he's been recruited by them. Hopefully, he becomes a leader (this upcoming season) and can come out on top."
