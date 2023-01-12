Darius Davis with his coaches
Buy Now

Tolman High junior Darius Davis, center, was recognized by his school on Wednesday morning for receiving All-Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches. Posing for a picture with him and his certificate are Tolman assistant coach Eric Andrade, left, and head coach Dan Silva.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

PAWTUCKET – Tolman High junior Darius Davis put together a truly remarkable season for the school's boys' soccer team last fall, and on Wednesday morning, he was recognized for earning a spot among the R.I. Boys’ Soccer Coaches Association's United Soccer Coaches New England All-Region selections.   

Tolman head coach Dan Silva presented Davis with his All-Region certificate in a ceremony, as they were joined by assistant coach Eric Andrade, athletic director Dino Campopiano, assistant athletic director Frank Laliberte, Assistant Supt. Lisa Ramzi, and Tolman principal Christopher Savastano.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.