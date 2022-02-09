PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket’s two public high school boys’ basketball teams are now tied for first place in the Division II standings.
Tolman saw an eight-game win streak come to an end on Monday night on its home court, as the Tigers did their best to battle back from a double-digit deficit before suffering a 62-57 loss to upset-minded Burrillville, which improved to .500 with the win.
Meanwhile, Shea was taking care of business in its gym in its matchup with Johnston. The Raiders picked up a 69-60 win that raised their D-II mark to 12-2, the same record as their crosstown rival.
The Tigers, who had recorded a 57-46 victory over Shea in their regular-season meeting on Jan. 14, and the Raiders each have four games remaining in their regular seasons.
Tolman will play four games in a five-day stretch that kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. when they host Coventry. Games against Chariho on Saturday and Lincoln and Cranston West next week will finish the Tigers’ schedule, and Chariho, which will host Tolman at 2 p.m., is currently in fifth place with a 9-4 record.
Shea is back in action tonight with a 7 p.m. game in Lincoln. On Friday at 6:30 p.m., they will host Middletown, and next week, they will face South Kingstown and North Providence.
Sitting below the two leaders in the standings are Rogers (10-3), Wheeler (10-4), Chariho, and St. Raphael Academy and South Kingstown (8-6). The Saints picked up their eighth win of the season on Monday night by defeating Cranston West, 59-50.
Prior to their loss to Burrillville, the Tigers were coming off a 75-53 victory at home over Hope that saw 11 of 13 their players score points. Senior guard Maarten Lopes led the way, scoring 16 points with four three-pointers. Sophomore Isaiah Gois added 15, while senior Rodney Wilson had 14. Junior Elijah Prempeh also scored eight late in the game.
“It was nice to see some more guys score,” Tolman head coach Bill Coughlin said. “One of our guys hadn’t scored all year and he got a foul shot in there. They’re a great group of kids. They work hard.”
The offense was there for the Tigers, but the Blue Wave was leading the way on the boards through the first half of play.
“We try to remind our that we’re not the biggest team in the world, so you have to make multiple effort plays,” Coughlin noted. “It’s Saturday afternoon – a little slow start – but we appealed to their toughness and answered it.”
The Tigers led from start to finish, scoring the game’s first seven points and taking a 46-26 halftime lead. That allowed Coughlin to sub in players off the bench and run different plays.
“The kids like to run and push the tempo,” Coughlin said. “They’re being unselfish and it’s a fun team to watch.”
As both defenses ramped up, so did the fouls. Free throws were a plenty, and Hope’s Jorge Nicasio fouled out at the beginning of the third quarter. The Blue Wave went 17-for-25 from the line, while the Tigers were 13-for-20.
In the loss to the Broncos, Wilson led Tolman with 19 points, Gois scored 13, and Lopes added 11, but no one else scored more than six.
As for the rest of the regular season, “it’s one game at a time,” Coughlin added. “D-II is really competitive – anyone can lose on any given night – but I just feel very lucky to have this group Hopefully we can stay healthy, keep working, and improve everyday.”
