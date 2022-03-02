PROVIDENCE – As a first-year co-op between neighboring high schools, the Tolman/Shea girls’ basketball team put in the work this winter to gel together and win as one.
And Tolman/Shea certainly piled up the victories, with none bigger than last Saturday afternoon’s 48-40 win over North Smithfield High in the Division III championship game at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center.
The top-seeded co-op squad raised its overall record to 21-1, which includes its two wins in the season-opening Donaldson/Lynch Tournament at the Boys & Girls Club and last week’s three victories in the postseason.
The Pawtucket schools combined because neither team had enough girls to field a full roster. They decided to retain the head coaches from both schools, Tolman’s Walter “Bunky” Gonzalez and Shea’s John Lickert, and then they put together a season they will always treasure.
“It’s overwhelming,” Gonzalez added. “From the beginning of the season until now, we’ve had no issues. They’ve bought into the system and they stayed hungry and humble all year long, and this is their fruits right here.”
Players from both schools did not know what to expect when they joined forces at the beginning of the season, especially when they added a transfer in sophomore Armani Rivera, who was an All-Division player for a Division I team, Scituate High, the previous winter.
A talent on the floor, Rivera was also a leader, and Tolman/Shea needed to be ready for the Northmen to focus on taking her off her game. Rivera was not going to let that happen. She scored a game-high 30 points, with 11 of them coming in the third quarter.
“I came to prove a point as well,” Rivera said about she and her team trying to prove its skeptics wrong. “People thought that I wasn’t going to score as much, being double teamed and having that affect me, but nothing affects me and my game.”
Gonzalez said that they knew what was coming for Rivera, seeing different forms of defenses to double and triple-team her all season.
“North Smithfield is a great team,” he added. “That team has been together for four years now. Hats off to them. I love competing against them because you know they will bring out the best in you.”
Rivera scored the first basket of the game before North Smithfield senior Calla Puccetti gave the Northmen their only lead with a three-pointer. But those would be N.S.’s lone points of the quarter; Tolman/Shea scored the next 12, and even though the Northmen began to hit their shots in the second quarter, the co-op team still went into the half with a 23-11 advantage.
“We stayed true to our offensive sets,” Gonzalez said. “We didn’t veer away from that. We did what we were supposed to do.”
Rivera and senior forward Klani Gaul produced the bulk of the scoring for Tolman/Shea in the third quarter to help their team carry its 36-21 lead into the final quarter.
As the Northmen finally found their legs on the college court and cut their deficit to as low as eight points, the larger court and atmosphere didn’t seem to faze Tolman/Shea.
“We went in there and told them that during the first couple of minutes, there were going to be turnovers and bad passes,” added Gonzalez. “We just tried to loosen them up, and they walked into this game relaxed.”
No player was more happier to win the title than Gaul, who is the lone senior on Tolman/Shea’s roster.
“Honestly, it feels great, but I couldn’t have done it without my team,” she said. “It was a crazy game, and we knew we had to put our pride into it.”
“This feels amazing,” Rivera added. “I have never been in this position before, and I am really grateful for this opportunity.”
The beginning of the season was an adjustment for Tolman/Shea, as the players got used to each other and started to build their chemistry.
“At the beginning, it was kind of rocky, but at the end of the day, now we’re a family,” Gaul admitted. “It took us a long time to find the chemistry, but our chemistry, on and off the court, is really what brings us together.”
Even if things didn’t click right away, they hit the ground running and spent much of the season undefeated in Division III action. Tolman/Shea’s loss was a 49-46 defeat to second-place Toll Gate on Feb. 3.
“We came a long way,” Rivera added. “I felt like we needed that loss to humble ourselves and we did. A lot of people thought we were going to lose today, and we just had to prove a point.”
On its way to the finals, Tolman/Shea picked up a 48-17 victory over the Lincoln School in the quarterfinals on Feb. 21 and a 47-26 win over Mount Saint Charles Academy in the semifinals two nights later. Rivera scored 19 points and Gaul had 12 in the quarterfinal-round win, and Rivera added 23 in the win over the Mounties.
Tolman/Shea will now turn its attention to the Open Tournament that begins tonight. The 13th seed in the state tourney, the co-op team will pay a visit to the fourth seed, Ponaganset, at 6 p.m. The Chieftains had earned a share of the Division I-B regular-season title this season.
