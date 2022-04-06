PAWTUCKET – After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, the high school boys’ volleyball teams from Tolman and Shea came back during last spring two-month season, but as a co-op team with just eight players, seven from Tolman.
That squad posted a 3-8 record in Division II, but this year, the Tolman/Shea co-op team is back in the same division, playing a full schedule and fielding a 13-player roster.
However, all 13 players are from Tolman – three Shea players who began the preseason with the team didn’t return – and while the longtime head coach is back in Neil Nachbar, his assistant coaches are from Shea, Jorge Dos Santos and Jeff Ramos.
The Tigers gave a sneak preview of this spring’s team last Friday night during their Injury Fund game against a newly-formed Central Falls squad and came away with a 29-27, 25-9, 25-9 victory.
“I’m so excited about Central Falls joining the league,” Nachbar noted. “This is great for their school and the league. Nationally, boys’ volleyball is the fastest-growing high school team sport in the country. We’re seeing new states get sanctioned for the first time, like Utah and Minnesota, and Colorado has been in the process. It’s an exciting time for boys’ volleyball.”
As for the Tigers, Nachbar said that this is the 25th year volleyball has been at Tolman, and while they are going into their second year as a co-op program, “it doesn’t really feel like a true co-op because last year we only had one Shea player and this year we don’t have any,” Nachbar said. “I don’t know if it’s because we’ve been practicing at Tolman, but I wish we did have some Shea players.”
The Tigers, who will field both varsity and junior varsity teams, with some swing players, have four returning starters, senior outside hitter Isaiah Alvarado, senior middle hitter Saloum Diop, senior right side hitter Dembo Konte, and junior setter Dominic Carpentieri.
“I expect them to have a much better season this year,” added Nachbar. “Dominic played a lot during the offseason. He’s only the third player that we’ve ever had to play club volleyball. He played for South County volleyball club, and it was a great experience for him.”
Diop is their only captain at the moment. Nachbar said they may have more as the season goes on, but Diop was instrumental in getting the word out about the season and the team’s tryouts, as well as organizing things in the offseason.
In last Friday’s Injury Fund contest with their neighbors, the Tigers needed to get the nerves out of their system, as did the Warriors, and the first set was a close one, as the Warriors came back and took a 20-19 lead. Things remained close or tied until Tolman struck late for its 29-27 win.
The divisions were realigned this year, and three D-II teams moved up to D-I: East Greenwich, Cranston West, and Classical. Nachbar didn’t think his team would be competitive enough against those teams this season and thinks the realignment helped even out the playing field.
Last season, the co-op team qualified for the playoffs as the ninth seed and knocked off East Providence in its playoff opener before falling in the quarterfinals to then-undefeated Classical. But the Tigers took a set from the Purple in that match, and Nachbar said it was the best his team had played all year.
“Each day, we’re getting better, and I’m sure we’re going to look much different at the end of the year like we did last year, which would be fine,” he said. “We came out strong at the end. I hope we can have similar success to that and play our best volleyball at the end of the season.”
Nachbar said that he thinks the D-II’s top teams are the new Mount Saint Charles/North Smithfield co-op team, Pilgrim, Westerly, West Warwick, and Central.
“I was impressed with Westerly last year,” he said. “I think they are going to be the most improved team (in D-II) because they didn’t graduate many starters and they were very athletic. Pilgrim is always strong, West Warwick is usually up there, and Central is coming down from Division I, where they had a hard time. “
The Tigers, who were scheduled to host Pilgrim in their D-II opener on Tuesday night and will visit Toll Gate on Friday at 6:30 p.m., will need to win 40 percent of their matches to qualify for the postseason, noted Nachbar.
“That’s going to be a challenge, but I think that if we just keep getting better – I do expect us to win – whether we qualify for the playoffs or not, we’ll see,” he said. “If we’re playing our best volleyball and the new players are starting to figure it out, then I think that will be a success.”
