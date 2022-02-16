PAWTUCKET – It was a demanding, physical game last Thursday night when the Tolman/Shea co-op girls’ basketball team played its first game of the season in Tolman High’s Donaldson Gym, but that didn’t stop the first-place squad from feeling right at home and coming away with a 54-30 win over Burrillville.
“It wasn’t the type of game we wanted to play here,” Tolman/Shea co-head coach Walter Gonzalez said. “This is our first time playing in this gym all year, so it was an adjustment for both teams, playing on a smaller court. But we made our adjustments and we got the job done.”
The win was the fourth in a row for the Tolman/Shea girls, who entering Tuesday night’s action, sat atop the Division III standings with their 15-1 mark and one game remaining on their schedule, Tuesday night’s contest in Cumberland against one-win Blackstone Valley Prep. A win there will clinch sole possession of the regular-season title and the top seed in the upcoming D-III playoffs.
Tied for second place with 14-2 records were Toll Gate, which had posted a 49-46 win over Tolman/Shea on Feb. 3, and North Smithfield. In third place with one final regular-season game to play was Middletown, which fell to 13-2 on Monday night by falling to Mount Saint Charles Academy, 42-41. Middletown had also suffered a 55-49 defeat last month to Tolman/Shea.
The Tolman/Shea girls, who are playing their home games this winter at Jenks Middle School, moved this contest to Tolman so the players could celebrate their Senior Night and their lone senior, Tolman student Klani Gaul.
The Broncos got out to a 5-0 lead on a basket by Julianna Colbert and a three by Brenna Wilson, but sophomore point guard Armani Rivera got the co-op team going, as she scored all 14 of her team’s first-quarter points and ended the night with a game-high 28.
Burrillville’s last lead was 6-3, as Tolman ended the first quarter with a 14-8 lead. The Broncos were held to single digits in points in each quarter.
“Once they started getting into it, they let their defense create their offense and they just took care of business,” Gonzalez said of his players.
Gaul, who scored 12 points and had numerous rebounds, “had a great game today,” Gonzalez added. “She definitely came to play. And what’s good about us is our role players are stepping up now. Abryanna Encarnacion had a good game, and Jaylin Fernandes, who’s our defensive sparkplug, did a great job.”
Sophomore Kasyra Fernandes also scored eight points for Tolman/Shea, which held a 23-14 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, Burrillville was able to get its deficit down to seven points, 27-20, but Tolman/Shea scored the next nine points and had a 38-22 lead to start the final quarter.
“It was great to get everybody in,” Gonzalez said. “The girls have been working hard all year, so on Senior Night, we wanted to make it a point to make sure everyone got in. And hats off to Burrillville. They are a tough, scrappy team, and they are going to give somebody fits in the playoffs.”
The D-III playoffs are expected to begin on Friday night, “and the mindset now is to get ready for the playoffs,” Gonzalez said. “In Division III, any team can win on any given night, so we’re just looking to prepare and hopefully have a deep playoff run.”
