PAWTUCKET – One of the state's best high school traditions continued last Friday morning when a dozen student-athletes from Tolman High, Shea High, and the Jacqueline M. Walsh School were honored as this past winter season's Key Spirit Awards winners.
The student-athletes were recognized for not only serving as role models, but also exemplifying perseverance, effort, spirit, sportsmanship, teamwork, determination, and academic excellence.
This award is sponsored by Key Group, Mortgage Division and Spirit Recognition.
Here’s a look at the winners, along with a few words about them from their respective head coaches:
Tolman
Boys' Indoor Track & Field, Younton Doe, Senior
"Younton ran competitively for the first time. Younton ran the 600, 1,000, and 4x200 for the indoor season. In the 600, Younton placed seventh in the class meet, sixth in the state meet, and 20th in the New England meet. He broke the school record for the 600 with a time of 1:26.51." – Head coach James Smith
Girls' Basketball, Aryanna Blanco, Junior
"Aryanna is a starter on the (co-op) varsity basketball team. She is an integral part of everything we do as a team. She is one of the first players at a practice or a game and always maintains a positive attitude on and off the court. The coaches love her because of her willingness to buy into the program and her ability to keep a positive outlook, even when things are not necessarily going the team's way. Arianna is one of the most important keys to our team's success we have had this year and deserves this award." – Co-head coach Anthony Crossley
Cheerleading, Naomi Barbosa, Sophomore
"Naomi has been with the competitive cheerleading team for two years. Naomi is consistently at every practice, on time, working hard, encouraging others, volunteering her time, and always putting in the extra effort to improve her skills. Although she is one of the younger girls on the team, she shows leadership qualities by setting a good example and pushing the other kids to do their best. Not only is she a good teammate on the mat, she does things outside of practices that help to improve team camaraderie. She seeks input from the coaches on how to perform better, and actually listens and tries to implement the advice she is given. If a stunt or tumbling isn't going right, it's often Naomi who says, can we try it again? We are impressed with Naomi's progression as a cheerleader and student athlete and look forward to seeing all she will accomplish in the next couple years and into the future." – Head coach Carol Ogden
Boys' Basketball, Dembo Konte, Senior
"It has been an absolute pleasure coaching Dembo. He was one of our senior captains who leads by example. Although Dembo has no aspirations of playing basketball at the collegiate level, day after day, he showed the value of having an amazing work ethic. Whether it was running sprints or transitioning to another drill, Dembo showed his effort and his willingness to learn. Dembo was always eager to get better. During every game at halftime, he would always ask me, “How am I doing coach,” looking for constructive criticism on his performance. Dembo is a person who does not settle for anything. He will do whatever he can to make sure he is giving his maximum effort whether it is going for a loose ball on the basketball court, in the school store, where he would often help as a sales associate, at DECA, placing second among his peers with his presentation, or in school, where his hard work and determination has been clear thorough his 3.9 GPA. Dembo is a person of character and integrity. He will go above and beyond to make sure things get done the way they need to. As a leader it is one thing to be there for yourself and your own achievements, but it means much more to go beyond that. Dembo even was able to push his fellow teammates into competition for the best GPA. He is like that. He has the ability to shine in any environment he is presented with." – Head coach Mike Neal
Girls' Swimming, Janessa Gomes, Senior
"Janessa is one of the most vocal swimmers at any of our swim meets. Always cheering and standing by not only her teammates but any swimmer in the pool no matter the school. She was a true role model to all the swimmers on the team, especially the new ones for the year. She is an outstanding example of an athlete who is deserving of this award and will be greatly missed next year." – Head coach Christiaan van Zyl
Wrestling, Jean-Lucas Barroso, Sophomore
"Jean recently joined the wrestling team, and during his time, he has been the most dedicated athlete in the room. Jean possesses that intangible hard working quality that coaches strive to see in all of their athletes. Without Jean, the Tolman wrestling team would be missing that big energy in the room. Congratulations, Jean, on a hard-earned Key Spirit Award." – Head coach Pierre Ridore
Girls' Indoor Track & Field, Nyasia Cerasuolo, Sophomore
"Nyasia ran competitively for the first time. Nyasia ran the 55, 300, and 4x200. Nyasia was the fastest runner in the 55 for the team with a time of 8.75 seconds. Her dedication to the sport was so apparent that she became the girls’ team captain for the indoor season." – Head coach James Smith
Jacqueline M. Walsh School
Girls' Basketball, Kamea Medina, Senior
"If Aryanna (Blanco) is the key, then Kamea is the spirit. Kamea represents everything you would want from a player. She is incredibly intelligent, she picks up and learns plays quicker than most players, and is always willing to teach other girls who are not picking them up. She is also one of the team's biggest cheerleaders on the bench. When she isn't in the game, she's picking girls up and can always be seen cheering on her teammate's success. Kamea has a huge heart and it's no surprise to anyone how much the team and coaches love her. She is beyond deserving of this honor and the coaches and players will miss her next season." – Co-head coach John Lickert
Shea
Boys' Indoor Track & Field, Temidayo Jegede, Junior
"Temi has been a model student-athlete for the entire season. Each day, he has continued to demonstrate leadership, dependability, hard work, desire, and focus. In short, he is everything that a coach could ask for, and more. On the track, Temi is one of the most reliable members of our 4x200 meter relay squad, which qualified for the state championship Meet. Congratulations to him, he is an excellent individual with many more great things to come! – Coach Rich Kucal
Boys Basketball, Malik Matanmi, Senior
"Malik has poured his heart and soul into Shea, and into to the basketball team over these past four years. During this time, Malik has grown so much as a person, and has gotten exponentially better as a basketball player. Malik has done all of this through his hard work, and dedication to the team. Malik has spent countless hours in the gym working on his craft to get better, and it shows in the results, averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds this season. Malik was a key part of the Division II championship team last season, and this year, he led the team to a 16-6 record, qualifying for the state tournament for the second year in a row. Malik is a great leader who always strives to get the most out of himself and his teammates. His passion, work ethic, and positive attitude will serve him well in his next chapter. We look forward to continuing to see Malik do great things as he continues his journey." – Head coach James T. Sorrentine
Girls' Indoor Track & Field, Tiffany DeCarvalho, Senior
"This was Tiffany’s first season running track. She stepped right in and was able to show her teammates exactly what it meant to put in hard work, focus and dedication to the sport. With her efforts, to cap off a solid first track season, she qualified for the Class Championships." – Head coach Gregg Clark
Boys' Swimming, Jajacob Santiago, Junior
"Jajacob has truly stepped up in his role as the boys' team captain. Getting compliments from his teammates and competitors alike for his good sportsmanship, camaraderie, and passion for the sport. I truly believe there is no other more deserving swimmer this year for this award. He has made it much easier for us as coaches to run the team and always stepping up to help where there were gaps." – Head coach Christiaan van Zyl
