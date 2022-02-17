PAWTUCKET – The city’s two public high schools, Tolman and Shea, continued their season-ending tradition of recognizing some of their top student-athletes last Friday morning by presenting them with the Key Player Spirit Awards for this winter season.
The award is presented to a student-athlete from the schools’ varsity teams who exemplifies perseverance, effort, spirit, sportsmanship, teamwork, and determination, is a role model, and takes their academics seriously.
Here’s a look at this winter’s winners and why each head coach selected them for this honor.
TOLMAN
Boys' Indoor Track, Marcos Barbosa
"This was the first year Marcos participated on the indoor track team. He was willing to learn and dedicate as much time as needed to continually improve and make himself a better runner. Marcos was a nice addition to the team." – Head coach John Toth
Boys' Basketball, Andrew Valentin
"Andrew is always the first one to arrive at practice. He spends time helping the younger players learn the plays and techniques that are often new. In addition, he is essential to the culture of our basketball program. His energy and selflessness are contagious and set the tone for the type of program we want to maintain here at Tolman." – Head coach Bill Coughlin
Girls' Indoor Track & Field, Gina Carpenter
"Gina was chosen because she is very committed to everything she does and always shows up. Gina has also improved her throwing this season and gotten better in both events she participates in. She balances all her responsibilities very well and continues to do well both academically and in sports." – Head coach Kayla Fleming
Boys' Swimming, Mohammad Sami Kalahji
"Sami has not just been a key member of the swim team, but one could argue the keystone of the whole group. He is always there cheering his teammates on – be that in the pool, on the workout floor, or even when there is nothing going on and someone needs a pep talk. He has been a present member at practices and meets and takes his role as a captain seriously, helping to guide, lead, or direct his teammates when the coaches are unable too or busy elsewhere. I cannot think of a more deserving member to receive this award." – Head coach Christiaan van Zyl
Girls' Swimming, Amayah Bishop
"Amayah is the hardest working member of the team. She always does exactly what she is asked to do, without complaint, and many times going above and beyond what is asked of her. When standing on the pool deck and the cheering has died down, she will still be heard shouting at the top of her lungs if it's the other team or her teammates in the pool. She's always the first to congratulate everyone as they get out of the pool and give them a pat on the back no matter the result. She is a shining beacon of sportsmanship and perseverance, going from struggling to swim one length of the pool to racing in no time, solely due to the work and extra effort she has put in. She is truly the definition of the Key Player Spirit Award recipient." – Head coach Christiaan van Zyl
Wrestling, Manuel Silva
"Manuel always has a positive attitude, pushes his teammates to be better, creates a positive culture for the team, and always shows good sportsmanship." – Head coach Pierre Ridore and assistant coach Donald Etheridge
Girls' Basketball, Aryana Blanco
"Aryana is a stellar example and role model of what it takes to be a student-athlete. She takes pride in her school work, maintaining high grades and attendance to her classes. This year was challenging for many reasons, but one striking difference was both high schools combining to make one team. In large part, Aryana played a pivotal role in easing this transition. During games and practices, she is a very hard worker and models the behaviors and expectations set forth by the coaching staff. Teammates and coaches rely on her for her supportive attitude and her positivity. Her team and district pride are an integral part of the team's success this season." – Co-head coaches Walter "Bunky" Gonzalez and John Lickert
Competitive Cheerleading, Aaliyah Correa
"Aaliyah is a skilled and talented cheerleader who has been with us for most of the four years of her high school career, including our COVID-shortened season last year when she was one of only four sideline cheerleaders. She has worked hard to learn and progress as a cheerleader, and now as a senior, she is teaching her younger teammates all the things she's worked so diligently at over the last few years. She has a great sense of humor and a team-first attitude. We are so proud to nominate Aaliyah as the recipient of the Key Spirit Award." – Head coach Kelly Ogden
SHEA
Boys' Indoor Track & Field, Oumar Gomes
"Oumar has proven to be a strong leader on our team. He is extremely dependable and has helped a great deal by serving as a mentor for our new teammates. We are very grateful for the example that he has set." – Head coach Rich Kucal
Boys' Basketball, Elihadji Toure
"As a senior on our basketball team, Elihadji hasn’t played many minutes this season. Yet, Elihadji hasn’t missed a practice or game the entire season. He is a player who understands his role and plays it to perfection. Elihadji always brings it hard at practice and is always cheering his teammates from the bench during the games. He is a worthy candidate." – Head coach Steve DeMeo
Girls' Indoor Track & Field, Timi Salami
"This is the first season that I’ve had the pleasure of coaching Timi. She has shown great improvements since the start of the season. Timi has not only improved in running, but also has become a wonderful teammate, role model, and voice for her teammates and those around her. She has made a great effort to attend as many practices and meets as possible. She has been a great help, and I’m very proud of her growth and effort both in the sport of track and field, as well as in the classroom." – Head coach Greg Clark
Girls' Basketball, Jeanelle Borges
"For the entire season, Jeanelle worked in the position of team manager. Jeanelle has attended every practice and game. During practices, she helps the coaches facilitate drills, and when she is not helping facilitate, she will work out with the team. She has also taken on the responsibility of keeping uniforms clean and ready for games, maintaining the scorebook, and often times, running the game live stream recording. Jeanelle is an extremely positive young lady and a shining example of what it means to be involved with interscholastic sports. The coaching staff and players are lucky to have Jeanelle on the team and are proud to honor her as our Key Spirit recipient this season." – Co-head coaches Walter "Bunky" Gonzalez and John Lickert
