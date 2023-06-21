PAWTUCKET – The city’s two public high schools, Tolman and Shea, recently continued their season-ending tradition of recognizing some of their top student-athletes for the spring season by presenting them with the Key Player Spirit Awards.
The award is presented to a student-athlete from the schools’ varsity teams “who exemplifies perseverance, effort, spirit, sportsmanship, teamwork, and determination, is a role model, and takes their academics seriously.”
One student-athlete, recent Tolman graduate Youton Doe, became a two-time winner of this award – an All-State sprinter on the boys’ outdoor track and field team, he also earned recognition last winter with the indoor track and field team.
Here’s a look at this spring’s winners and why the coaching staff selected them for this honor:
TOLMAN
BASEBALL: Jason Boudreau, Senior – “Jason is the first one to practice and the last one to leave. He makes it a point to get all the equipment ready to start practice and does not leave until he’s sure all his duties are complete. He is locked in at all times and will ask questions about all baseball-related scenarios so he’s prepared. Jason’s dedication to working hard and trying to get better every day is off the charts.”
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL: Josh Hilaire, Senior – “Josh is an exceptional student-athlete who, no matter his role, brings nothing but great energy to his teammates. His voice and charisma helps to bring the team together and makes them better on a daily basis. He will attend Boston University next year.”
BOYS’ TENNIS: Jose Gudiel, Senior – “Although he is only a first-year player, Jose caught on fast and played first Doubles. He is one of the leaders and is always willing to help teach the other players. He is supportive and cheers on others when they are playing. I wish he was back to help and play next year.”
SOFTBALL: Fatmata Barrie, Junior – “Fatmata has been a part of the softball program for the last three years. She comes to practice, works hard, and always give it everything she has. Fatmata listens and asks questions to get a better understanding of the game. She cheers on her teammates all the time and we are so happy to have her on the team.”
GIRLS’ TRACK & FIELD: D’Jamila Fernandes, Sophomore – “D’Jamila consistently displays self-motivation, sportsmanship, determination, all of which add significantly to her character. What separates D’Jamila from other fine athletes is her outstanding work ethic, but more importantly, her drive to succeed academically.”
UNIFIED BASKETBALL: Trinity Burk, Junior – “For the past two years, Trinity’s efforts describe what true public servants exemplify. She is always ready to assist in any way and any time. She served in multiple capacities as a student and has demonstrated great behavior to support her classmates at Tolman.”
BOYS’ TRACK & FIELD: Youton Doe, Senior – “Youton has made sure to make the most of his senior year. Even though he puts in 52 hours of work, he makes sure to give 100 percent when he can come to practice. Diamond has been undefeated in the 400 meters. He ran the fastest time in the state in the 400, running a 49.62 at the St. Germain Invitational. He was All-Division in the 100, 200, and 400 meters, All-Class in the 400, and a new record holder for the 400 at the St. Germain Invitational. He was also named HOKA Athlete of the Week.”
SHEA
BASEBALL: Daryl Hazard, Senior – “Daryl displays hard work, kindness, compassion, and joy on a daily basis. Daryl is always upbeat and cheering on his teammates. He lights up the dugout with his personality and leads quietly by example. Daryl truly cares about his baseball family. 100 percent effort on and off the field is the norm for Daryl.”
BOYS’ TRACK & FIELD: Elvery Mitchell, Junior – “Elvery has developed his physical and technical skills a great deal during the spring season after setting a strong foundation during the indoor season. When asked to try the hurdles, Elvery was eager and unafraid to accept the challenge; he worked at this event at practice every chance that he could, and he won multiple races during the season. He is also a key member of two different relay squads, and more importantly, his teammates appreciate the quiet, humble, and hardworking attitude that he brings to every meet and practice. He is the ultimate team member and an easy choice for this award.”
BOYS’ TENNIS: Jonathan Cuello, Junior – “Jonathan is always at practice and has a smile on his face. He encourages his teammates and supports them at matches. He has shown continued improvement all season.”
SOFTBALL: Alex Larios, Junior – “Alex started playing softball as a freshman, not knowing what she was getting herself into and never playing the game before. She worked hard as a freshman and worked her way into the lineup as a sophomore. This year, she is one of the captains of the team and a true leader, always willing to go out of her way to show some of the younger girls how to play the game. As a coach, she is a pleasure to have on the team.”
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL: Julio Correira, Junior – “Julio is the only representative from Shea on the Pawtucket co-op boys’ volleyball team. Each and every day Julio enters the gym, he gives it his all and tries to learn from his mistakes, with the only goal in mind to become better. He’s a team player who will do what is asked of him while bringing laughter and joy.”
GIRLS’ TRACK & FIELD: Janyaha Delgado, Freshman – “Janyaha has been a huge presence and role model during the cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track seasons. While just a ninth grader, she was able to lead the way during every meet in cross country and had the work ethic, athleticism, and maturity to be a four-event athlete during outdoor Track. This season, Janyaha stood up to the challenge presented to her and competed in the long jump, 4x100 meter relay, 100-meter dash, and 200-meter dash.”
UNIFIED BASKETBALL: Luis Santos, Senior – “Luis is a young man of integrity that shows his compassion on and off the court. Luis, who is also known as “Big Lou”, truly embodies the definition of a student athlete by his outstanding grades, a 3.1 GPA, and maximum effort on the floor every game. Lou was a consistent part of our success this season, with him participating in every game and sometimes playing the entire game. Big Lou always displayed his willingness to teach, encourage and help our players and partners. Big Lou has fully embraced the culture of Shea by demonstrating positivity and inclusion for all students and represented the true spirit of Unified Basketball.”
