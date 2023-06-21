Tolman, Shea honor spring season's Key Player Spirit Award winners

The city’s two public high schools, Tolman and Shea, recognized some of their top student-athletes for the spring season by recently presenting them with the Key Player Spirit Awards. On hand for the presentations were, in front from left, Providence Fitbody Boot Camp coach Matt Aspect, Pawtucket Chief Equity Officer and guest speaker Charles “Chachi” Carvalho, Elvery Mitchell, Youton Doe, Josh Hilaire, Luis Santos, and Jonathan Cuello; in back, Janyaha Delgado, Trinity Burke, Fatmata Barrie, D’Jamila Fernandes, assistant athletic director Frank Laliberte, Shea guidance counselor Liz Fasteson, and Tolman principal Chris Savastano. Also winning Key Player Spirit Awards were Jason Boudreau, Jose Gudiel, Daryl Hazard, Julio Correira, and Alex Lairos.

PAWTUCKET – The city’s two public high schools, Tolman and Shea, recently continued their season-ending tradition of recognizing some of their top student-athletes for the spring season by presenting them with the Key Player Spirit Awards.

The award is presented to a student-athlete from the schools’ varsity teams “who exemplifies perseverance, effort, spirit, sportsmanship, teamwork, and determination, is a role model, and takes their academics seriously.”

