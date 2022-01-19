PAWTUCKET – Three nights after suffering a 57-46 loss to its crosstown rival, Tolman, the Shea High boys’ basketball team came back on Monday night to defeat Pawtucket’s other Division II team, St. Raphael Academy, by a 50-43 score at SRA’s Alumni Hall.
Following Monday’s action, the Wheeler School stayed atop the D-II standings with its 6-1 mark, but right below the Warriors were the Raiders and the Tigers with their 5-1 records. And four teams, including the Saints with their 4-2 record, were a game behind Shea and Tolman.
All three Pawtucket teams were scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, as the Raiders were slated to travel to West Warwick; the Saints were visiting Toll Gate, and the Tigers were hosting South Kingstown. But the action heats up later this week: SRA will host Tolman on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and the following night, the Raiders will welcome Wheeler to town for a 6:30 p.m. showdown.
There was plenty of attention on last Friday’s contest at the Raiders’ gym between the city’s two public-school teams. Knowing that they were the smaller team, but with the help of their aggressive defense, the Tigers were able to defeat the Raiders.
Last month, the Raiders had topped the Tigers in the season-opening Donaldson-Lynch Memorial Tournament, but last Friday, the Tigers broke out fast, scoring nine of the game’s first 11 points, and seemed to have an answer for any of the Raiders’ comeback attempts.
“We wanted to share the ball,” Tolman head coach Bill Coughlin noted. “We know that we have a lot of guys that can make plays, but when they’re hooking each other up and moving the ball nicely, they’re a fun team to watch.”
He added, “We’re quick. And at this point, we’re used to being the smaller team in every game we play. (Shea) is really big, but I think our guys have a lot of heart and toughness.”
Four Tolman players ended the night scoring in double digits, as sophomore guard Isaiah Gois led the way with 13 points, senior guard Jalin Baptista scored 12, and senior guard Maarten Lopes and seniro forward Rodney Wilson each added 10.
Leading all scorers was Shea junior forward Malik Matanmi with 18 points, including the Raiders’ first nine of the contest, as Tolman held a 17-6 advantage after a quarter of play and a 33-20 lead at halftime.
“We did a lot of dumb things in the first half, which was unlike us,” Shea head coach Stephen DeMeo said. “That was due to (Tolman’s) defensive pressure. They took us out of everything we wanted to do.”
Being off in the first half, but playing at home, pushed the Raiders to make a second-half comeback, “and we didn’t raise our voices at halftime or anything,” DeMeo admitted. “We just said we had to clean it up.”
DeMeo said that he only made one sub in the second half, telling the starters it was their game, and thanks to a 10-point run that saw senior center Isaac Ogutuga score six of his 11 points, Shea managed to cut its deficit to 35-30.
After both teams scored baskets, Gois hit a three-pointer, and that made the Raiders’ comeback bid harder.
“I have really great senior leaders, and I told our guys that (Shea) has a lot of talent and pride and they were going to make a run,” Coughlin said. “Thankfully, we were able to answer.”
The Tigers went into the fourth quarter with a 40-34 lead, but the Raiders made it a four-point game on a bucket by Matanmi. That was as close as Shea would get to the lead, as Tolman quickly upped its lead to nine points and never looked back.
“We played more Shea basketball (in the second half),” DeMeo said. “You’re not going to get back into the game with one guy, and sometimes the ball don’t bounce your way.”
“We love these guys,” Coughlin said about the Raiders. “We play with them all summer and they’re great kids. But it’s a rivalry game; they got us once earlier this year, and it was nice to come back and get a win.”
DeMeo said that he told Coughlin after the first game that their series was going to be a best-of-three, predicting a possible meeting in the D-II playoffs.
“All the credit to Tolman,” DeMeo said. “We put our best players out there and they beat our best players.”
While the Tigers were off on Monday night, the Raiders were hard at work putting together a come-from-behind victory over the Saints, as senior forward Victor Gomes scored 11 points and senior guard Enrique Sosa added 10 to lead Shea.
The Saints, who led by as many as nine points in the third quarter, received 12 points each from junior guards Jayden Cardoso, Djavon Gomes, and Niyontsinzi White.
SRA was coming off its 60-44 win at home over Tiverton last Friday night that saw Cardoso lead the offense with 20 points and junior guard Jonah Venditto, Gomes, and White team up to add 24 more.
