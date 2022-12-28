NORTH PROVIDENCE – Make no doubt about it: 2022 was an action-packed, eventful year when it came to the overall sports scene in North Providence.
There were so many amazing highlights and fond memories that were worthy of publication in a year-ending sports review, it would be impossible to narrow them down in a Top 10 list, so this year’s story is focusing on a dozen subjects, in chronological order, that were truly the talk of the town:
D’Errico captures third boxing title, wins S.N.E. Golden Gloves’ Novice Division 125-pound championship
For the fourth straight year, North Providence boxer Victoria D’Errico is on this list, and for very good reason. She kicked off the year by winning her third amateur championship – the Southern New England Golden Gloves’ Novice Division’s 125-pound title – by recording split-decision victories in the semifinals over Tayla Carnevale of East Providence and in the finals over Serina Grant of Middletown, Mass.
This year was truly an eventful one for the 2018 graduate of North Providence High, who graduated from Providence College last May with a bachelor’s degree in business, got certified in personal training and nutrition, and landed a job as a trainer and with after-school programs at Team Rockstar in Warwick.
She also returned to the ring on Dec. 9 on the undercard of Barstool Sports’ Rough ‘N’ Rowdy 19 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, and she improved her record to 4-2 with a split-decision victory over previously-undefeated Heather “One Shot” McDonald of Cumberland, Md., who is a two-time women’s bantamweight champion at West Virginia’s Toughman Contest.
Back after year’s absence, St. Laurent takes third place in 126-pound weight class at RIIL Wrestling Championships
After missing his junior season with the North Providence High wrestling team, Ben St. Laurent came back to earn Third-Team All-State honors last winter by taking third place in the 126-pound weight class at the two-day state meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
St. Laurent, who helped the Cougars place eighth at the state meet for their best finish in six years, posted a 4-1 record at the meet that included a 17-1 technical-fall triumph in his first match and hard-fought 3-1 and 4-2 victories in the semifinals and finals of the consolation bracket.
St. Laurent, who posted a 9-2 record (with six pins) during the dual-meet season, was also joined on the awards podium by senior 195-pounder Zach Raymond, who took fourth place for the second season in a row, junior 106-pounder William Soe, who also placed fourth, and senior 132-pounder Cody Bryant and junior 113-pounder Micah Soe, who finished sixth.
North Providence High swim teams deliver big school record-breaking performances at D-II, state meets
The North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams had seen school records come and go over the past few years, but they really made a splash in their final two meets of the season at last winter’s Division II and state championship meets.
At last March’s state meet at Brown University, five school records were broken, and doing the honors were NP’s girls’ relay squad of senior co-captains Cassie Russo and Andrea Cortes and juniors Autumn Card and Christine Pietkiewicz in the 200-yard freestyle and medley events; the boys’ 200-yard medley relay team of senior Oscar Camacho, juniors Taj Wehbe and Nick Camacho, and sophomore Jayden Ortiz; Russo in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly (1:02.20), and Card in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:20.90).
And among the records that were shattered at the D-II meet at Roger Williams University were by Nick Camacho in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle (23.17 seconds), Cortes in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle (5:44.22), the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of the Camacho brothers, Wehbe, and Ortiz, and the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay squad of Cortes, Russo, Card, and Pietkiewicz.
North Providence cheerleaders win Div. II championship for seventh title since 2008, third in last three years
A weekend after earning Division II runner-up honors at the RICCA Championships at Ponaganset High, the North Providence High cheerleading squad brought out its very best performance on the state’s biggest stage, the RIIL Competition Championships.
After watching Pilgrim, Toll Gate, and Barrington deliver strong performances, the Cougars impressed a large gathering at the Providence Career & Technical Academy with a superb showing that allowed them to capture the D-II championship and the program’s seventh state title since 2008.
The top honor was also NP’s third in the last three years – the Cougars were Game Day champions in 2019 and Division II champs in 2020 – and the Cougars also compiled enough points to place third overall (out of 17 schools) in the state.
Taking on the globe’s best: Giorgi claims 13th place at IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships
After spending the last four years touring the country and competing in big meets such as the USA Youth Weightlifting National Championships, North Providence’s Ava Giorgi sported the Team USA colors and competed with some of the world’s top athletes in her age group and the 55-kilogram division at last summer’s IWF (International Weightlifting Federation) Youth World Championships in León, Mexico.
The La Salle Academy sophomore, who was one of 16 members from USA Weightlifting at the week-long competition, placed 13th out of 16 athletes. The fifth youngest competitor in the division, Giorgi, who turned 16 on Aug. 31, got off to a rough start in the Snatch category and missed her first two attempts at 67 kilograms (147 pounds, 11 ounces), but she made good on her third and last attempt.
In the Clean & Jerk category, Giorgi was good for 80, 83, and finally 87 kilograms (191 pounds, 13 ounces) for a four-kilogram personal-best mark, and her final total of 154 kilograms was a two-kilogram PR and just five kilograms shy of a top-10 finish.
Furtado-Rahill earns Second-Team All-State honors in girls’ javelin at state outdoor track and field meet
North Providence High junior Elaina Furtado-Rahill became only the second athlete in the 17-year history of the school’s girls’ outdoor track and field team to earn Second-Team All-State honors. Competing at the RIIL Championships at Brown Stadium, she took second place in the javelin with a throw of 114 feet, nine inches that broke the school record by six inches.
Furtado-Rahill, who was in her first season with the track and field team after spending the previous two on the Cougars’ softball team, also won the Northern Division and Class B championships in the javelin. At the Class B meet, her winning throw of 111 feet, two inches outdistanced the runner-up finisher by more than 17 feet.
North Providence Little League’s Romano Field hosts Major Division (ages 11-12) state tournament
A year after its Major Division (ages 11-12) all-star baseball team won the District I and state championships, the North Providence Little League was back in the state’s spotlight again, this time for serving as the host of the four-team Major Division state tournament.
While fans from across the state were treated to seven action-packed games – three of them decided by a run, including the “winner-take-all” championship game that saw Cumberland hold off Portsmouth, 4-3 – NPLL president Sal Piccirillo and his large group of volunteers were quietly hard at work making sure that everyone, from the teams to the spectators, received a first-class experience.
Romano Field has been no stranger to host big tournaments. In the 1980s, the ballpark hosted it on four occasions (1981, ’85, ’86, and ’89), and during the first 11 years of the state tournament (1957-67), the town was the host five times. In 2015, North Providence also hosted the ages 9-10 state tournament.
Babe Ruth’s 15-year-old all-stars win sixth straight state crown; 13s claim fourth title in last five years
The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s all-star teams continued their dominance at the state tournaments, as the 15-year-old all-stars captured their sixth straight state crown and the 13-year-old all-stars won their fourth championship in the last five years. The league’s all-stars have now totaled 14 state championships since 2016.
The 13s also reached the quarterfinals of the New England tournament in Trumbull, Conn., but suffered their second extra-inning loss of the weekend in that round. Nevertheless, expect the 13-year-old all-stars to return in action at next year’s eight-team New England 14-year-old tournament, which will be hosted at North Providence High.
NP-based R&R Construction baseball team wins second George Donnelly Sunset League title in last three years
The North Providence-based R&R Construction baseball team captured its second George Donnelly Sunset League championship in the last three years, and fourth in the last 10 years, by sweeping its best-of-three title series with Town Dock by scores of 7-2 and 4-2 at Newport’s Cardines Field.
Two North Providence natives helped lead the way in the 4-2 win. Joey Coro delivered a clutch two-run double in the top of the eighth inning to snap a 1-1 tie, and Nick Rioles delivered a solid outing on the hill, as he worked the first 6 1/3 innings, striking out four batters and allowing six hits, a walk, and a seventh-inning run.
In the series opener, recent NPHS graduate C.J. Almagno helped fuel the offense, as the University of Maine-bound third baseman went 2-for-4 and knocked in a run.
R&R, which is guided by North Providence native and longtime manager Dom Coro, notched an overall record of 19-6. The team won the regular-season crown with a 15-5 mark, but needed to overcome a 4-5 start to its season with an 11-game win streak.
North Providence High’s Serio Field, baseball diamond receive facelifts, welcome new turf playing surfaces
It seems like almost every other year, a school from northern Rhode Island upgrades its athletic complex and installs a turf playing surface, and this year, North Providence High joined the club by not only adding a turf infield and foul territory to its baseball field, but also unveiling a brand new turf football/soccer facility that instantly removed Serio Field from the list of the state’s worst playing surfaces.
While the high school’s baseball team was unable to use its home field and played all its games on the road, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League broke in the new field by kicking off its season more than a month behind schedule on June 7. The R&R Construction baseball team also got a chance to host some of its Sunset League games on the field.
As for the football field, the Cougars’ football team hosted neighboring rival Smithfield on the new surface’s first game on Sept. 9, but suffered a 19-8 loss. The grand opening was attended by a standing-room-only crowd that filled the bleachers a half hour before the start of the game and a featured a 30-minute ribbon-cutting ceremony.
North Providence High boys’ soccer team nets 11-3-2 mark, reaches D-III title game for first time since 2005
The North Providence High boys’ soccer team enjoyed its best season in 17 years by not only posting an 11-3-2 that was good for second place in the Division III regular-season standings, but also reaching the D-III championship match for the first time since 2005. Seeking their first title since capturing the then-tabbed Small Division championship in 2003, the Cougars suffered a 1-0 loss to St. Raphael Academy, which had also topped NP twice during the regular season by scores of 1-0 and 3-1.
A handful of seniors enjoyed big seasons for the Cougars. The top scorers were Sebastian Velez (18 goals, nine assists), Bruno Teixeira (13 goals, six assists), and Jason Reed (11 goals, seven assists); center midfielder Nicolas Upegui was also outstanding, and leading the way defensive was Santino Autiello and goalkeeper Alex Carvalho, who stopped 151 of the 173 shots he faced and had a goals-against-average of 1.70.
North Providence High alum Ficocelli takes over as athletic director; Williams retires after 17-year run
After spending 26 years as a physical education and health teacher in the Central Falls school district, as well as the last 11 as the high school’s athletic director, North Providence High alumnus Anthony Ficocelli returned to his alma mater to begin a new chapter in his professional career as the school department’s athletic director.
A 1989 graduate of NPHS, where he was a three-sport athlete, playing baseball, football, and basketball, Ficocelli, who was the RIIAAA (Rhode Island Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association) Athletic Director of the Year in 2019, replaced Glenn Williams, who had been the A.D. since 2005 and officially retired on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Williams, who had spent the last three years as a full-time A.D., began his career at North Providence High as a history teacher, and he spent 15 years as the Cougars’ head football coach and the eight before then as an assistant.
