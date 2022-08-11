Robinson-O'Hagan wins world title

Woonsocket’s Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, center, poses for a picture with Germany’s Tizian Noah Lauria, left, Jamaica’s Kobe Lawrence, and the American flag after taking first place in the men’s six-kilometer shot put with a personal-best throw of 68 feet, 1/4 inch at last week’s World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia. Robinson-O’Hagan, who graduated from Woonsocket High this spring and will attend the University of Mississippi in the fall, also took eighth place in the six-kilometer hammer.

WOONSOCKET – When Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan stepped inside Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium to compete in the men’s six-kilogram shot put during last week’s World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, he did so as the ninth-ranked thrower in that event.

But after taking third place in the qualifying round with a personal-best throw of 19.65 meters (64 feet, 5 1/2 inches), the Woonsocket All-American stepped up his performance and topped 10 other throws in the finals with a PR throw of 20.73 meters (68 feet, 1/4 inch).

