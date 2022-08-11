WOONSOCKET – When Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan stepped inside Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium to compete in the men’s six-kilogram shot put during last week’s World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, he did so as the ninth-ranked thrower in that event.
But after taking third place in the qualifying round with a personal-best throw of 19.65 meters (64 feet, 5 1/2 inches), the Woonsocket All-American stepped up his performance and topped 10 other throws in the finals with a PR throw of 20.73 meters (68 feet, 1/4 inch).
“He’s a very special kid,” Woonsocket throws coach Marc Piette said earlier this week. “He just continues to amaze me, and everyone else I’m sure, and the level of competition that he’s able to rise to on a consistent basis is really something.”
The University of Mississippi-bound Robinson-O’Hagan certainly needed to rise to the level of his competition because it was deeply stacked with talent. After the qualifying round, he sat behind Germany’s Tizian Noah Lauria, whose qualifying throw was 20.15 meters, and Jamaica’s Kobe Lawrence, whose throw was 19.85 meters.
In his first throw of the finals, Robinson-O’Hagan took an early lead and set another PR with his throw of 20.30 meters (66 feet, 6 inches), but Lawrence grabbed the lead away from him with his second throw of 20.36 that was 2 1/2 inches better than Robinson-O’Hagan’s effort.
In the fourth round of throws, Lauria shot into first place with his throw of 20.40 meters, but Robinson-O’Hagan quickly responded with his throw of 20.73. Lawrence and Lauria also managed to step up their game in their final throws, but Lawrence’s best effort went for a personal-best 20.58 meters and Lauria’s was 20.55.
“His (winning) throw was a 3 1/2-foot PR,” Piette said of Robinson-O’Hagan, who delivered five of the event’s top nine throws. “What he did was just amazing. It was phenomenal.”
Unfortunately for Robinson-O’Hagan, he was unable to strike gold in his other event, the six-kilometer hammer. After qualifying for the event by placing seventh with a throw of 73.51 meters (241-2), he ended up finishing eighth in the finals with a throw of 73.05 (239-7).
“It was a bittersweet thing for him,” added Piette. “As well as he wanted to place in the hammer and do well in that event, he’s always considered himself a shot put guy, and winning the world championship in that event was pretty cool because it’s what he really loves. When you saw the videos of him online, you could tell that he was genuinely happy.”
