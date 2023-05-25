LINCOLN – Nationally-ranked senior throwers Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy received the night’s two biggest honors at the Lincoln High Senior Athletic Banquet and Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday, May 17, at Kirkbrae Country Club, as Toro was presented the Charles Hien Outstanding Male Athlete Award and Leahy earned the Katherine Tiberii Outstanding Female Athlete Award.

Since the indoor track and field season began in December, Toro and Leahy have been making headlines with their remarkable performances. Last winter, they captured state and New England titles and All-American honors in the weight, and this spring, they won divisional and class titles in the hammer.

