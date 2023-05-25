The 17th class inducted into the Lincoln High School Athletics Hall of Fame last Wednesday, May 17, at Kirkbrae Country Club were Alyssa McCoart, second from left, Maryann Labossiere McCoart, third from left, Lindsay Mayer, third from right, and Jon Bruckner, second from right. Joining the Hall of Famers in the presentation were assistant superintendent Kevin McNamara, left, and athletic director Greg O’Connor, right.
The 17th class inducted into the Lincoln High School Athletics Hall of Fame last Wednesday, May 17, at Kirkbrae Country Club were Alyssa McCoart, second from left, Maryann Labossiere McCoart, third from left, Lindsay Mayer, third from right, and Jon Bruckner, second from right. Joining the Hall of Famers in the presentation were assistant superintendent Kevin McNamara, left, and athletic director Greg O’Connor, right.
Lincoln High senior throwers Jillian Leahy, left, and Christian Toro were named this year’s most outstanding male and female student-athletes, as Toro (Hien Award) and Leahy (Tiberii Award).
LINCOLN – Nationally-ranked senior throwers Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy received the night’s two biggest honors at the Lincoln High Senior Athletic Banquet and Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday, May 17, at Kirkbrae Country Club, as Toro was presented the Charles Hien Outstanding Male Athlete Award and Leahy earned the Katherine Tiberii Outstanding Female Athlete Award.
Since the indoor track and field season began in December, Toro and Leahy have been making headlines with their remarkable performances. Last winter, they captured state and New England titles and All-American honors in the weight, and this spring, they won divisional and class titles in the hammer.
Toro is currently the nation’s top-ranked thrower with a PR throw 228 feet, which he delivered at the Class B meet, and Leahy is ranked seventh with a PR of 167 feet, one inch.
This athletic department also welcomed its 17th class into the Lincoln High School Athletics Hall of Fame. The inductees were current head softball coach Alyssa McCoart (softball, Class of 2011), McCoart’s mother, Maryann Labossiere McCoart (field hockey, basketball, and softball, Class of 1980), Lindsay Mayer (softball, Class of 2013), and Jon Bruckner (contributor to softball, football, basketball, boosters club, Class of 1986).
The Coach of the Year was awarded to veteran head swim coach Tom DiIorio, who was recently inducted into the Rhode Island Aquatic Hall of Fame. DiIorio’s boys’ and girls’ teams placed fifth in their respective meets at this past season’s RIIL Championships at Brown University.
The winners of the Michael J. Monteleone Sportsmanship Award were Nathan Evans and Olivia Nault. The Richard Elderkin Memorial Scholarship Award recipient was Oskar Caldarone, and the Marissa Lorea Scholarship Award winners were Brianna Procter, Giuliana Maselli, and Leahy.
The Richard E. White Family Scholarship Award recipients were Kayla Gannon and Luke Abrahamson. The Lincoln Athletic Council Scholarship Award winners were Zach Henault and Kelsey Smith, and the Peter L. Moreau Scholarship Award winners were Brady Mellen, Caldarone, and Henault.
Also honored were 17 seven-letter athletes: Brooke Abney, Keysha Lara, Ryan Allen, Kacper Paprocki, Nathan Turcotte, Patrick Riordan, Morgan White, Oliver Fillion, Robert Rouleau, Derrick Wood, Chase Hall, Emily Sexton, Caldarone, Smith, Evans, Toro, and Leahy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.