PROVIDENCE — Lincoln High juniors Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy and Cumberland High senior Henry Dennen received medals for their top-six places in their respective events at last week’s New England Championships, but they earned their awards on different days — and at different venues.
Competing in the New England Weight Championships last Wednesday, March 2, at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, Toro competed in a competitive field in the boys’ 25-pound weight and took fourth place with a throw of 66 feet, 9¾ inches and topped his PR by 1¾ inches.
The nation’s top-ranked thrower, Woonsocket High senior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, handily won the event with a throw of 85-2½ that shattered the state and New England records, and finishing behind him was Barrington High senior Asher Robbins (70-11) and North Kingstown High senior Andrew Harmon (70-3½).
Robbins entered this week ranked third in the country, and also among the top 10 were Barrington senior Liam Capozza (8th) and Harmon (9th). Toro’s throw allowed him to jump from 15th to 13th in the rankings.
Leahy also placed fourth in the girls’ 20-pound weight with a throw of 43-10. The 18th-ranked thrower in the nation, Leahy finished behind Katherine Powers of Hopkinton, Mass. (49-8¼); the country’s 8th-ranked thrower, Coventry senior Liangie Calderon (47-5½), and North Kingstown senior Madison Peters (45-5½).
Three days later, Dennen and several athletes from Cumberland and Lincoln competed at the New England Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass., and no star shined brighter at this meet than the Amherst College-bound Dennen.
Fourteen days after earning Second-Team All-State honors in the 3,000 meters at the RIIL Championships, Dennen competed in the two-mile run and claimed fifth place in a school-record time of 9:12.25.
The Lincoln High boys’ team also grabbed four top-12 places, with senior Ryan McPeak (shot put, 49-8¼) and junior Nathan Evans (1,000, 2:36.25) leading the way with 11th-place finishes. Senior Aiden Fletcher also placed 12th in the 300 in 36.43 seconds and helped the Lions’ 4x200 relay team add another 11th place.
In the girls’ shot put, Cumberland High junior Alyssa Yankee took ninth place with a throw of 36-2, and in the girls’ mile, Yankee’s classmate, Grace Carr continued her fine season by placing 12th in a time of 5:20.74.
Blackstone Valley Prep senior and Cumberland resident Lucy Noris also answered the starter’s gun for the two-mile run and placed 15th in a time of 11:40.18 that was just a few seconds behind another Cumberland runner, La Salle Academy freshman Maeve Casey.
Casey’s brother, senior Jack Casey, also represented the state champion La Salle boys’ team at this meet and placed 11th in the mile in 4:24.43.
Several athletes from northern Rhode Island, including Toro and Leahy, will be in action this weekend at the New Balance Nationals at The Armory in Manhattan, N.Y.
