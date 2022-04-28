LINCOLN – The throwers on the Lincoln High boys’ and girls’ track and field teams made the most out of last week’s school vacation by delivering superb showings at the Throwers Pentathlon last Wednesday, April 20, at Providence’s Conley Stadium and the New York Relays three days later at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island.
The Lions brought home plenty of hardware for their school’s trophy case at the Throwers Pentathlon, for not only did the boys’ team capture the team championship by placing five throwers among the top 11 in the individual standings, but junior Jillian Leahy also seized the girls’ individual title.
The boys’ team, which was led by junior Christian Toro’s 2,212 points and senior Ryan McPeak’s 2,136, scored 5,818 points to handily top runner-up Barrington High’s 5,302. Woonsocket High All-American Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan claimed four of the five events to run away with the individual title, as he amassed a meet-record 3,127 points to easily top the next two throwers, Toro and McPeak.
McPeak led the Lions in the javelin by taking first place with a throw of 142 feet, four inches, and he also finished second in the the shot put (62-6 1/4) and discus (150 feet). Toro also took second in the javelin (132 feet) and fourth in the 25-pound weight (62-6 1/2) and discus (121-8 3/4).
Lincoln sewed up the team championship when Aidan Moreau (1.470 points), Mitchell Murtha (1,408), and Tyler Durang (1,378) swept the ninth through 11th places. Murtha also placed third in the discus (122-6 1/4), as did Durang in the javelin (131-7 1/4).
Cumberland was led by junior Patrick Conserve, who took 12th place with 1,202 points and also placed fourth in the shot with a throw of 39-5.
Leahy, meanwhile, scored 1,530 points to claim the girls’ individual title, as she captured the four-kilometer hammer (139-8) and weight (43-11), took second place in the discus (91-8), and finished third in the shot put (28-4 1/2).
Also placing in the top 10 were Cumberland’s Alyssa Yankee, who finished seventh with 1,010 points, and Brynn Peterson, who finished ninth with 779. Yankee, a junior, also won the shot put with a throw of 33-3 3/4.
At the New York Relays, Leahy turned in a spectacular effort that saw her finish third in the hammer (144-3) and 10th in the discus (88-3). Toro also had an excellent meet that saw him take sixth place in the 12-pound hammer (190-7) and seventh in the discus (123-1), and McPeak placed 10th in the hammer (144-9).
Toro and Leahy are currently ranked in the top 10 in the nation in the weight. Toro is tied for eighth overall among the boys, but tops in the junior class, with his personal-best throw of 190 feet, and Leahy is ranked ninth with a PR throw of 148-6.
“They have had a great start to the outdoor season, and it is still early,” noted Lincoln head coach Brian Grant. “I am expecting to see some nice improvements in the next couple months.”
Grant added that his throwers will be in action next month "at some larger invitationals: the co-ed Classical Classic, boys' St. Germain Invitational, girls' Mariner Invitational, and the Northern Division championship meet."
