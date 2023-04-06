PROVIDENCE – Three weeks after concluding their indoor track and field seasons with All-American honors, Lincoln High senior throwers Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy kicked off their outdoor seasons at last Saturday’s 55th annual Knights of Columbus Relays by easily winning the hammer with two of the nation’s top throws.
Competing in the shadows of Conley Stadium, Toro, who will continue his athletic career this fall at Duke University, captured the boys’ 12-pound event with a throw of 226 feet, five inches. That outdistanced the second-place throw, turned in by North Kingstown senior Ethan Wordell, by 21 1/2 feet.
Leahy, meanwhile, won the girls’ 8.8-pound event with a throw of 150 feet, one inch that topped the runner-up finisher, Narragansett senior Kylee Bennett, by nearly seven feet.
Also finishing among the top six from northern Rhode Island were Woonsocket High sophomores Adelaide Caron (3rd place, 139-10) and Bella Piette (4th, 137-1) and Cumberland High senior Morgan Champi (6th, 131-10).
In the track events, Cumberland High was led by Jake Schonhoff, who won a close race in the freshman mile in a time of 4:43.9, and the girls’ 4xmile relay team of juniors Summer Sartini and Anna Kalafut and sophomores Rose Tuomisto and Kiley DeFusco, who won the Division I race and placed second overall in 23:02.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.