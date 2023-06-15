Alyssa Yankee with her medals

Cumberland’s Alyssa Yankee shows off the medals she won for taking second place in the girls’ shot put and fifth place in the discus at last weekend’s 76th annual New England Track & Field Championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Yankee will continue her track and field career later this year at the University of Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE – Lincoln’s Jillian Leahy and Christian Toro and Cumberland’s Alyssa Yankee may have recently graduated from high school, but that hasn’t prevented them from tacking on a few more accomplishments to their truly remarkable throwing resumes.

Competing in last Thursday’s New England Hammer Championships at Conley Stadium, Leahy and Toro followed up last winter’s regional titles in the indoor weight by capturing the outdoor hammer, and for the Brown University-bound Leahy, her New England title was the third of her career.

