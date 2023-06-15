Cumberland’s Alyssa Yankee shows off the medals she won for taking second place in the girls’ shot put and fifth place in the discus at last weekend’s 76th annual New England Track & Field Championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Yankee will continue her track and field career later this year at the University of Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE – Lincoln’s Jillian Leahy and Christian Toro and Cumberland’s Alyssa Yankee may have recently graduated from high school, but that hasn’t prevented them from tacking on a few more accomplishments to their truly remarkable throwing resumes.
Competing in last Thursday’s New England Hammer Championships at Conley Stadium, Leahy and Toro followed up last winter’s regional titles in the indoor weight by capturing the outdoor hammer, and for the Brown University-bound Leahy, her New England title was the third of her career.
The only athlete in the girls’ team’s history to win an outdoor New England title, Leahy won the meet’s opening four-kilogram event with a throw of 165 feet, nine inches that topped the runner-up finisher, Woonsocket High sophomore Adelaide Caron, by nearly 9 1/2 feet. The only other Lincoln athlete to seize three regional titles was Kyle Moison, a 2020 graduate who won his titles in the weight, discus, and hammer.
The Duke University-bound Toro, meanwhile, aired out a 227-foot throw to easily win the boys’ 12-pound hammer by more than 27 feet. He also won the six-kilogram (13 1/4 pounds) hammer with a throw of 205 feet, six inches that not only broke the school record that was held by Moison, but also qualified him for next month’s USATF U20 Championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Both throwers are ranked in the top 10 in the nation in the hammer: Toro had entered the month ranked second among the boys’ leaders, trailing the top-ranked thrower, North Kingstown senior Ethan Wordell, by 22 inches, and Leahy had been ranked seventh in the girls’ standings.
They will get one more crack to climb the standings, and possibly win a national title, at this weekend’s New Balance National Championships at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, and they will join some of their teammates on the nation’s big stage.
“Everyone is excited and ready for this meet,” reported Lincoln coach Brian Grant. “It has been a great season thus far for all of them. They each have accomplished a lot, and this should be a great meet to end the season on. Jill and Christian should be seeded fairly high, and they have been super consistent in their last 4 meets – 163-167 (feet) for Jill and 227-229 for Christian – so hopefully they can keep at it, have some fun, and end the season on a high note.”
Yankee, meanwhile, wrapped up her amazing career in style at the 76th annual New England Track & Field Championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. The University of Rhode Island-bound four-time state champion received multiple All-New England honors by taking second place in the girls’ shot put with a personal-best throw of 41 feet, 6 3/4 inches and finishing fifth in the discus with a throw of 126-11.
Yankee, who set the school record in the discus at the previous weekend’s state meet with her first-place throw of 127-1, nearly broke the program’s mark in the shot put, but she missed Brown University thrower and 2021 graduate Nicolette Ducharme’s record by 8 1/4 inches.
“Alyssa will not be going to the nationals this weekend, but she qualified for the shot, discus, and hammer,” reported Cumberland throws coach Ricky Goodreau.
Also placing among the top 10 at the hammer meet was Lincoln junior Tyler Durang, who finished ninth in the boys’ event with a throw of 180-4, and adding 13th places were Cumberland senior Jared Ptaszek in the boys’ event (166-10) and sophomore Brynn Patterson (120-1) in the girls’ event. Lincoln senior Aidan Moreau also captured the 16-pound hammer with a 155-foot throw.
Coming home from Maine with an excellent race under his belt was Cumberland senior Cole McCue, who took 13th place in the boys’ 800 meters in a school-record time of 1:56.21. The Clippers also placed two runners in the top 20 in the boys’ mile, juniors William O’Shea (17th place, 4:25.92) and Connor Magill (4:34.57), and senior Joe Chesney also finished 12th in the discus (147-2) and 22nd in the shot put (45-11 3/4).
Also heading to the nationals are Lincoln junior Mitchell Murtha, Durang, Moreau, and Ptaszek, who will compete in the boys’ Championship Division hammer; Cumberland senior Stephanie Hetu and Patterson, who will take part in the girls’ Rising Stars hammer, and Cumberland’s boys’ distance medley relay team of senior Ryan Bourke, O’Shea, Magill, and McCue, who will also be featured in the Championship Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.